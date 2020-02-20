Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 21

AREA BRIEFS

BSC'S JAHNER EARNS MON-DAK AWARD

A 69-point week has earned Bismarck State College freshman Joe Jahner the Mon-Dak Conference male player of the week award.

Jahner, a 6-foot-2 guard, added 12 assists and 10 rebounds to his week's work as the Mystics went 3-0, all in league games.

Trinity Goggles, a 5-6 freshman forward from Dakota College at Bottineau, was named the female player of the week after scoring 59 points and nabbing 37 rebounds in three conference games.

FOREMAN TO ATTEND BUCKS' OPENER

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Chuck Foreman will attend the season-opening game for the Bismarck Bucks on Sunday March 8 at the Bismarck Event Center.

In their 2020 opener, the Bucks host the San Diego Strike Force at 2:05 p.m. to kick off Indoor Football League action.

Foreman, a five-time Pro Bowler, will serve as the Bucks’ honorary captain. Foreman will be available for photos and autographs before, during and after the game.

Foreman played in three Super Bowls with the Vikings – 1974, 1975 and 1977. He was elected into the teams Ring of Honor in 2007.

