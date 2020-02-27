Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 28

AREA SPORTS
ASKVIG, ROTUNDA EARN TOP AWARD
Cassie Askvig and Lauren Rotunda from the University of Mary have been named first team all-NSIC in women's basketball.
Askvig, a senior from Minot, topped the conference in scoring at 21 points per game. She also averaged seven rebounds and made 50 percent from the field. Askvig, the 2018-19 conference MVP, has earned all-conference honors three years in a row.
For her career, Askvig has scored 1,755 points to go with 840 rebounds.
Rotunda, a junior from Fargo, averaged 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds after missing the vast majority of the 2018-19 with a major knee injury.
Rotunda shot 51.2 percent from the floor, including 45.2 percent from 3-point range. For her career, she has totaled 1,022 points, 572 rebounds, 260 assists and 123 steals.
KREKLOW HONORED
The University of Mary’s Matthew Kreklow has been named all-NSIC second team in basketball.
Kreklow, a 6-foot-9 junior from Maple Plain, Minn., averaged 14.4 point, 8.1 rebounds and two blocks per game. She also shot 56.1 percent from the floor in becoming just the sixth Marauder to earn all-Northern Sun honors.
Kreklow has 976 points and 508 rebounds in his career. He also holds the school record for career blocks (131).
CORRECTION
The athletic nickname for Grand Forks Central teams is the Knights. The school's previous nickname was incorrectly used in a hockey story that appeared in Thursday's edition of the Tribune. The story also shorted Bismarck on runner-up finishes. The Demons placed second in boys hockey in 1992 and 2010.