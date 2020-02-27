Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 28

AREA SPORTS

ASKVIG, ROTUNDA EARN TOP AWARD

Cassie Askvig and Lauren Rotunda from the University of Mary have been named first team all-NSIC in women's basketball.

Askvig, a senior from Minot, topped the conference in scoring at 21 points per game. She also averaged seven rebounds and made 50 percent from the field. Askvig, the 2018-19 conference MVP, has earned all-conference honors three years in a row.

For her career, Askvig has scored 1,755 points to go with 840 rebounds.

Rotunda, a junior from Fargo, averaged 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds after missing the vast majority of the 2018-19 with a major knee injury.

Rotunda shot 51.2 percent from the floor, including 45.2 percent from 3-point range. For her career, she has totaled 1,022 points, 572 rebounds, 260 assists and 123 steals.

KREKLOW HONORED

The University of Mary’s Matthew Kreklow has been named all-NSIC second team in basketball.