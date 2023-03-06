LEFTHAND NAMED MON-DAK MVP

United Tribes sophomore guard Famous Lefthand has been named the Mon-Dak Conference MVP.

Lefthand averaged 23.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals for the Thunderbirds, but did miss seven games with a wrist injury. Lefthand made 48.9 percent on twos, 38.9 on threes and 89.5 on free throws.

Lefthand and DK Middleton were named first-team all-conference. Middleton, a sophomore, averaged 14.1 points. 6.8 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.

Jesse White was named to the second team. White accounted for 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Thunderbirds, who had a record of 21-10 and lost to Dakota County Tech (Minn.) 76-73 in overtime in the Region XIII tournament championship game on Sunday.

MARTINEZ NAMED

Bismarck State College sophomore guard Deonte' Martinez was named second-team all-conference in the Mon-Dak.

The Minot High product averaged 14.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Martinez shot 59 percent overall, including 48 percent from three-point range. He also made 90 percent of his free throws.