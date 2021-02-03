Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 4

ROMFOS SIGN WITH NDSU, UND

Simon and Grant Romfo of Langdon-Edmore-Munich will be on opposite sides of the state’s Division I football rivalry.

Grant Romfo signed a letter of intent to attend North Dakota State. Simon Romfo signed with the University of North Dakota.

Grant Romfo joins the Bison after starting for four years and playing running back and linebacker. A three-time all-state selection, he helped the Cardinals to three state titles and a 48-1 record. He accounted for more than 4,600 rushing yards and 86 touchdowns in his high school career. Defensively, he made 299 tackles with 13 for a loss and nine interceptions.

Simon Romfo joins North Dakotas after starting at quarterback for three seasons for L-E-M. A four-year starter, he won three straight state titles and was a three-time all-state selection. He piled up more than 7,000 passing yards and 100 touchdowns while running for another 3,000 yards and 47 TDs. He was named the North Dakota Class A Senior Athlete of the Year.

