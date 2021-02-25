Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 25

ROTUNDA NAMED TO ALL-NSIC NORTH TEAM

University of Mary senior guard Lauren Rotunda was named to the all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division first team.

It is the second time in her Marauders career that Rotunda earned first-team all-conference honors.

Rotunda, a Fargo Shanley graduate, finished second in the conference in scoring (18.8 points per game) and fifth in rebounding (7.6 per game) this season. She was also among the league leaders in field goal percentage (.475, 7th), free throw percentage (.825, 10th), blocked shots (0.8 per game, tied for 13th) and minutes played (35.3 per game, second).

Rotunda is the fourth U-Mary player to earn all-NSIC first-team honors twice, along with Linda Murray, Gabbie Bohl and Cassie Askvig.

She finished her Marauders career with 1,293 career points, 683 rebounds, 299 assists, 143 steals and 67 blocks. On the U-Mary all-time list, she ranks 11th in career scoring, seventh in rebounds, 12th in assists, second in steals and seventh in blocks.

KREKLOW, KAISER ON ALL-NSIC NORTH TEAM

Matt Kreklow and Trever Kaiser of the University of Mary were named to the all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division team.