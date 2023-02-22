MARY PLAYOFF GAME MOVED

After a postponement due to the winter weather system, the University of Mary women's basketball playoff game against Wayne State has been moved.

Taking advantage of the conference tournament being played in Sioux Falls, the Marauders and Wildcats will play a neutral site game at the University of Sioux Falls on Friday, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.

The winner of the game will advance into the quarterfinal round of the NSIC tournament and face Minnesota State-Mankato, the No. 1 team from the NSIC South division, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

BAGNELL JOINS COACHING STAFF AT UND

After an unexpected departure from the University of Mary football team last week and overtures from several D-I programs, the University of South Dakota announced Wednesday that former Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell would be joining its staff as its new wide receivers coach.

Under Bagnell and his coaching staff's tutelage, Mary wide receivers Danny Kittner and Luke Little put up all-time careers with the Marauders, and the Coyotes will be hoping for similar improvements when Bagnell joins them.

Bagnell now takes over a wide receiver corps at South Dakota that hasn't had a receiver break 700 yards since the 2018 season, when Dakarai Allen finished with 703 yards on 48 receptions and 5 touchdown catches.

LOCAL SCHEDULES CONTINUE TO SHIFT

With weather continuing to plague the final days of high school regular and postseasons alike, game continue to move around on the schedule.

Legacy-Bismarck's girls hockey team will try for a third time to play Jamestown this week, with puck drop now scheduled for 5 p.m. at VFW Sports Center this evening.

Mandan's final high school basketball games continue to move on the schedule, and are now scheduled for Friday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at Jamestown Civic Center. The girls tip off first, followed by the boys.

WHITE HONORED BY MON-DAK

Sophomore guard Jesse White from United Tribes was named as this week's men's basketball Player of the Week in the Mon-Dak conference.

During a 1-1 week for the Thunderbirds where they took a tough loss to Bismarck State (100-113) and defeated Lake Region State (92-86) in a tight battle, White shot 55 percent from the field, including 10-19 from three-point range, while totaling 57 points.

White also had six rebounds, 12 assists, eight steals and a blocked shot.

Though not included in the award, White followed up that two-game stretch with a winning effort in a United Tribes 89-78 victory over Williston State, where he scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out seven assists, and nabbed four steals.

This is White's second Player of the Week award, after previously winning the award for his efforts in United Tribes' only two games in December.

It is the fifth Player of the Week award for the Thunderbirds this season, with White having won twice, Famous Lefthand being honored twice, and DK Middleton being recognized two weeks ago.

MURILLO HEADING TO NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two weeks after earning Swimmer of the Meet at the NSIC Championships, University of Mary swimmer Victoria Murillo earned the right to swim at the 2023 NCAA DII Women's Swimming and Diving National Championships.

Qualifying in the 1000 freestyle, 200 freestyle, and 500 freestyle, Murillo ranks 27th in the 200 (1:50.47), 28th in the 500 (4:58.55) and 15th in the 1000 (10:16.90).

This is the fourth time Murillo has qualified for the D-II national meet and the first since the 2020-21 season.

FOUR MARAUDER WRESTLERS EARN HONORS

A program-record four University of Mary wrestlers earned spots on the 2022-23 Northern Sun Wrestling All-Conference team, doubling the number of any previous season.

Reece Barnhardt and Max Bruss were named to the first team while Wyatt Lidberg and Luke Tweeton claimed second-team honors.

This is the first time any of the four have received All-Conference honors.

Barnhardt finished the regular season with a record of 26-5, including a 7-1 record in Northern Sun duals, and was the third-ranked wrestler at 133.

Bruss, the second-ranked wrestler at 174, was a perfect 9-0 in Northern Sun duals and was 28-3 overall. His only three losses came against a Division-I opponent and St. Cloud State's Abner Romero, currently the No. 1 wrestler at 174.

Lidberg was 8-1 in Northern Sun action and finished with a No. 8 ranking at 184 pounds. He finished the season with a 23-7 overall record.

Tweeton joined Mary's starting roster early in the season and excelled, going 23-10 overall and 6-3 in Northern Sun duals.

U-Mary's wrestlers are back in action Saturday at the NCAA Division II Super Regional V in Aberdeen, S.D.

LARKS ADD HARRISON

As they continue to build out their roster, the Bismarck Larks have added Birmingham-Southern righty Ricky Harrison for the 2023 season.

The six-one junior Harrison is from Runnels High School in Baton Rouge, La. is entering his third season at Birmingham-Southern.

Harrison has a 6-6 record across 23 appearances at the collegiate level that include 16 starts, throwing just over 80 innings with a 5.08 ERA.

WETSCH JOINS MYSTICS

Halle Wetsch of Bismarck High has signed a national letter of intent with Bismarck State.

Nearing the end of her senior year with the Demons, Wetsch will compete in both track and cross country for the Mystics.