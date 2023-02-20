NSIC, SUMMIT MEETS MOVED

The Northern Sun and Summit League indoor track and field conference meets have been moved from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday due to expected weather issues.

The NSIC meet will will be held in Mankato, featuring 15 women's teams and 11 men's squads. The Summit League meet is in Sioux Falls, S.D.

At the NSIC meet, the top three finishers in each event earn all-conference honors and the top two in relays.

The NSIC features four ranked women's teams -- No. 1 Minnesota-Mankato, Winona State (8th), Concordia-St. Paul (21st) and Wayne State (24th).

Mankato (13th) is the lone ranked men's team.