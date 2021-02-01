Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 2

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

SCHNEIDER EARNS WEEKLY NSIC HONOR

Lexie Schneider from the University of Mary women's basketball team has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

The 6-foot-3 junior from Hilbert, Wisconsin, averaged 20.5 points and 12 rebounds as the Marauders split two games against Minnesota-Crookston last weekend. Schneider made 16 of 29 shots, posting double-doubles in both contests.

Schneider, the first Marauders' player to win the weekly award this season, is averaging 12 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Marauders (2-6 overall, 2-4 NSIC) play at Northern State (2-6, 1-5) on Friday and Saturday.

NDSU FOOTBALL CAPACITY AT 9.5K

Capacity for North Dakota State's Summit League football game on Feb. 21 will be set at 9,500.

Season ticket holders, NDSU students and player-pass lists are first will be allowed through the gates. if available, single-game tickets go on sale for Team Makers (non-season ticket holders) on Feb. 15, and Feb. 17 for the general public.

Masks are required inside the Fargodome. Tailgating is prohibited.