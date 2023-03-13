NDSU IN NIT

North Dakota State's women's basketball team has been selected to play in the NIT.

The Bison (18-11) will play at Oregon (17-14) on Friday at 9 p.m.

NDSU finished the season with their most wins since 2003-04.

VIKINGS SIGN DE DAVENPORT

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with defensive end Marcus Davenport.

Davenport, 26, had nine sacks in 11 games in 2021, but had just a half-sack this past season in 15 games, eventually losing his starting spot. He was a first-round pick in 2018 out of Texas-San Antonio.