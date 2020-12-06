Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 7

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

DOUBLE-DOUBLE FOR WARE IN WIN

Lauren Ware scored 12 points and had 12 rebounds in Arizona's 78-77 win over USC on Sunday night.

The No. 7 Wildcats improved to 3-0.

Ware made 5 of 9 shots and played a career-high 27 minutes. She added one blocked shot and one assist.

Ware, a 2019 Century High graduate, is a freshman for Arizona.

MARAUDERS RALLY LATE FOR VICTORY

Seth Cushing and Johnny Witzke scored goals in the last 2 minutes as the University of Mary hockey team rallied for a 6-5 road win over Dakota College Bottineau on Sunday night.

Witzke and Cushing each scored two goals in the game for the 13-1-2-1 Marauders.

Zach Garrett and Riley Scanlon also lit the lamp for the Marauders who host Jamestown’s ACHA Division II team Saturday at 5 p.m.

