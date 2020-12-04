Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 5

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

KAWAGUCHI NETS OT WINNER FOR UND

OMAHA, Neb. – Jordan Kawaguchi scored the game-winning goal 1:17 into overtime as North Dakota won its second straight game at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference pod at Baxter Arena on Friday night.

Collin Adams assisted on Kawaguchi’s winner. Adams picked up two assists in the contest.

Freshman Jake Sanderson had two points, including his first collegiate goal, for top-ranked UND (2-0-0).

Denver took an early lead on Carter Savoie power-play goal at 11:05 of the first, assisted by Bobby Brink and Mike Benning.

Sanderson notched his first career goal on the man advantage at 17:16 of the second, with assists to Matt Kiersted and Grant Mismash.

Denver regained the lead as Brett Edwards scored at 0:30 of the third with assists from Brink and Jaakko Heikkinen.

Ethan Frisch evened it up, scoring at 13:03. Sanderson and Collin Adams got assists on Frisch’s blast from the right point.

Jasper Weatherby gave North Dakota its first lead on a backhander with 4:26 remaining but the Pioneers answered quickly.