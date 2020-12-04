Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 5

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
KAWAGUCHI NETS OT WINNER FOR UND
OMAHA, Neb. – Jordan Kawaguchi scored the game-winning goal 1:17 into overtime as North Dakota won its second straight game at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference pod at Baxter Arena on Friday night.
Collin Adams assisted on Kawaguchi’s winner. Adams picked up two assists in the contest.
Freshman Jake Sanderson had two points, including his first collegiate goal, for top-ranked UND (2-0-0).
Denver took an early lead on Carter Savoie power-play goal at 11:05 of the first, assisted by Bobby Brink and Mike Benning.
Sanderson notched his first career goal on the man advantage at 17:16 of the second, with assists to Matt Kiersted and Grant Mismash.
Denver regained the lead as Brett Edwards scored at 0:30 of the third with assists from Brink and Jaakko Heikkinen.
Ethan Frisch evened it up, scoring at 13:03. Sanderson and Collin Adams got assists on Frisch’s blast from the right point.
Jasper Weatherby gave North Dakota its first lead on a backhander with 4:26 remaining but the Pioneers answered quickly.
Savoie’s second goal of the game, on the power play, evened it at 3-3 1:34 later and sent the game to overtime.
Adam Scheel finished with 19 saves for North Dakota. Magnus Chrona stopped 31 shots for Denver (0-2-0-1).
Denver will face St. Cloud State (1-0-0) on Saturday at 8:05 p.m.
North Dakota takes on Western Michigan (0-2-0) at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday.
SAINTS' SCHLINGER SIGNS WITH BSC
Eden Schlinger of St. Mary’s has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.
Schlinger, a 5-foot-6 outside hitter, led the Saints in kills (104) and aces (17) this season, earning All-West Region honors. She also totaled 213 digs, second-most on the team.
“Eden is a natural leader,” said BSC volleyball coach Kyle Kuether. “Her versatility playing both in the front row and great backrow defense will be very beneficial to the Mystics volleyball team.”
GOPHERS TOP UND
Minnesota defeated North Dakota 76-67 Friday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
UND led 22-11 in the first half and trailed just 36-35 at halftime. Minnesota held a 40-32 second-half advantage.
Filip Rebraca led all scorers in the game with 23 points for UND (0-3). He also had six rebounds. Caleb Nero added 16 points.
Both Gach had 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists for 4-0 Minnesota. Marcus Carr added 17 points.
LIBERTY WIN LOTTERY
The New York Liberty have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft for the second consecutive year, winning the lottery Friday.
Unlike last season when New York took Sabrina Ionescu with the top pick, there is no clear-cut consensus choice as the No. 1 this year with a host of talented seniors, including Louisville's Dana Evans, UCLA's Michaela Onyenwere, Arizona's Aari McDonald and Tennessee's Rennia Davis leading the way.
Dallas will pick second with Atlanta third and Indiana fourth. The Dallas franchise has been in the draft lottery 10 times now and has never received the first pick — a WNBA record.
Dallas will have three of the first seven picks as the Wings also hold the fifth pick and seventh pick through tradess. Phoenix has the sixth pick. Chicago, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Seattle and Las Vegas close out the first round.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!