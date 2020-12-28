 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 29

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

INDIANS, VIKINGS REMAIN NO. 1

The Four Winds-Minnewaukan boys and Kindred girls remain on top of the North Dakota Class B basketball polls this week.

The Indians (2-0) received all 23 first-place votes from the state's media after a win over then-No. 2 ranked Enderlin last week.

Grafton (3-0) and Dickinson Trinity (4-0) each moved up one spot to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Enderlin (2-1) dropped two spots to No. 4.

Beulah (2-1) remains at No. 5 and Shiloh Christian (2-1) slipped two spots to No. 8 after a loss at Dickinson Trinity last week.

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (4-0), Linton-HMB (2-1) and Flasher (3-0) were among teams receiving votes.

The Vikings (1-1) received nine of the 23 first-place votes to edge Central Cass 207-194 for the No. 1 spot. The Squirrels (3-0) and No. 3 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2-1) each received six first-place nods.

No. 4 Linton-HMB (1-0) and No. 5 Grafton (1-1) each got one first-place vote.

Trenton (4-0) remained at No. 6. Shiloh Christian (3-1) moved up two spots to No. 7.

Carrington (3-0) moved into the poll at No. 9.

Hettinger-Scranton (4-1), Dickinson Trinity (2-1), Beulah (4-1), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3-0) and Wilton-Wing (4-0) are among teams receiving votes.

NDSU'S KREUSER CITED FOR AWARD

North Dakota State senior Rocky Kreuser has been named the Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Kreuser, a 6-10 forward, scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds in NDSU's 89-82 loss to TCU last week.

NDSU (2-6) opens Summit League play with a pair of games at Western Illinois on Saturday and Sunday.

