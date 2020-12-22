Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
MAGNUSON COMMITS TO BEMIDJI STATE
Will Magnuson’s next hockey stop will be in the WCHA.
The Bismarck Bobcats’ defenseman committed to Bemidji State on Tuesday, becoming the sixth Bobcats’ player to commit to an NCAA Division I team this season.
“It was a few pretty quick conversations, and they offered me today,” Magnuson said. “It wasn’t too much of a hard process to go through with them.
“Bemidji is in my home state, so it’s easy travel for my family to go to games and easy travel for myself. It’s in a great place with a good conference for hockey.”
Magnuson, 19, has six points in 17 games this season. His three power play goals lead all NAHL defensemen.
Magnuson joins forward Lars Rodne (Niagara), defenseman Jonathan Ziskie (Niagara), defenseman John Gormley (Long Island), forward Tim Piechowski (St. Thomas) and defenseman Thomas Bergsland (Colgate) to commit to D-I programs this season.
U-MARY FIFTH IN NSIC SWIM POLL
The University of Mary women’s swimming team is picked fifth in the preseason Northern Sun coaches poll.
For the fifth straight season, St. Cloud State tops the poll of league coaches. The Huskies received eight of the nine first-place votes. Minnesota State-Mankato is second, with Sioux Falls -- who got the other first-place vote -- third and Augustana fourth.
Rounding out the poll were Minnesota State-Moorhead sixth, followed by Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul.
Victoria Murillo was named the Marauder’s Athlete to Watch. The junior from Cancun, Mexico, won the NSIC titles in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle last season. A two-time NCAA meet qualifier, Murillo was the NSIC freshman of the year in 2019 after winning the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 1000 freestyle.
The Marauders open the season on Jan. 15 at Northern State.