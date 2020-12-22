Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MAGNUSON COMMITS TO BEMIDJI STATE

Will Magnuson’s next hockey stop will be in the WCHA.

The Bismarck Bobcats’ defenseman committed to Bemidji State on Tuesday, becoming the sixth Bobcats’ player to commit to an NCAA Division I team this season.

“It was a few pretty quick conversations, and they offered me today,” Magnuson said. “It wasn’t too much of a hard process to go through with them.

“Bemidji is in my home state, so it’s easy travel for my family to go to games and easy travel for myself. It’s in a great place with a good conference for hockey.”

Magnuson, 19, has six points in 17 games this season. His three power play goals lead all NAHL defensemen.

Magnuson joins forward Lars Rodne (Niagara), defenseman Jonathan Ziskie (Niagara), defenseman John Gormley (Long Island), forward Tim Piechowski (St. Thomas) and defenseman Thomas Bergsland (Colgate) to commit to D-I programs this season.

U-MARY FIFTH IN NSIC SWIM POLL

The University of Mary women’s swimming team is picked fifth in the preseason Northern Sun coaches poll.