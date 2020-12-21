Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 22

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BISMARCK-MINOT HOCKEY GAME PPD

Tuesday night's West Region hockey game between Bismarck and Minot at Maysa Arena has been postponed.

No makeup date has been set.

INDIANS, VIKINGS TOP B POLLS

The Four Winds-Minnewaukan boys and Kindred girl remain atop the North Dakota Class B basketball polls this week.

The Indians (2-0) got 16 of the 20 first-place votes following a season-opening win over Beulah, getting 196 points in the balloting.

Enderlin (2-1) got three first-place votes and 177 points to remain at No. 2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan defeated No. 2 Enderlin Monday night 85-70.

Grafton (2-0) got one first-place nod and moved up one spot to No. 3.

Dickinson Trinity (3-0) moved up two spots to No. 4, Beulah (1-1) stayed at No. 5 and Shiloh Christian (2-0) move up two spots to No. 6. Linton-HMB (2-0) moved up two spots to No. 8.