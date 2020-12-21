Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 22

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BISMARCK-MINOT HOCKEY GAME PPD
Tuesday night's West Region hockey game between Bismarck and Minot at Maysa Arena has been postponed.
No makeup date has been set.
INDIANS, VIKINGS TOP B POLLS
The Four Winds-Minnewaukan boys and Kindred girl remain atop the North Dakota Class B basketball polls this week.
The Indians (2-0) got 16 of the 20 first-place votes following a season-opening win over Beulah, getting 196 points in the balloting.
Enderlin (2-1) got three first-place votes and 177 points to remain at No. 2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan defeated No. 2 Enderlin Monday night 85-70.
Grafton (2-0) got one first-place nod and moved up one spot to No. 3.
Dickinson Trinity (3-0) moved up two spots to No. 4, Beulah (1-1) stayed at No. 5 and Shiloh Christian (2-0) move up two spots to No. 6. Linton-HMB (2-0) moved up two spots to No. 8.
The Vikings (1-1) got five of the 20 first-place votes and 166 points to remain at No. 1 despite a one-point loss to Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2-1), which received seven first-place votes and finished with 161 points to move up two spots to No. 2.
Six different teams received first-place votes this week. No. 3 Central Cass (2-0) got four, No. 4 Linton-HMB (1-0) two and one apiece went to No. 5 Grafton (0-0) and No. 6 Trenton (3-0).
Beulah (4-0) and Dickinson Trinity (1-0) moved into the polls this week at No. 7 and 8, respectively.
Shiloh Christian (2-1) dropped four spots but remained in the top 10, tied for ninth with Rugby (1-1).
Carrington (2-0), Glenburn (3-0) and Hettinger-Scranton (3-1) received votes.
The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
BISON WOMEN WIN AT KANSAS
North Dakota State defeated Kansas 72-69 on Monday for its first win ever over a Big 12 team and first over a Power Five school since beating Minnesota in 2006.
Heaven Hamling led the Bison with 14 points. Marie Olson and Emily Dietz added 11 each for NDSU, which improved to 5-1 on the season. The Bison open Summit League play at Western Illinois on Jan. 2.
Kansas, which dropped to 4-2 with the setback, was led by Tina Stephens with 16 points.
BEASLEY PLEADS GUILTY TO CHARGE
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley pleaded guilty Monday to using a rifle to threaten a family in his suburban Minneapolis neighborhood.
Beasley pleaded guilty to a felony count of threats of violence and faces 120 days in a workhouse, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.
The complaint said a couple on a house-hunting tour last month with their 13-year-old child pulled up to the home rented by Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao, but saw it was roped off. Beasley tapped on the window of the family’s SUV, pointed a rifle at them and told them to get off his property, prosecutors said.
Police said they searched Beasley and Yao’s home and found a 12-gauge shotgun, a handgun and an automatic rifle that matched the description given by the couple in the SUV.
Police said they also found leafy marijuana in the home. Possessing marijuana in its original leafy form is illegal in Minnesota. Yao was charged with fifth-degree drug possession. Her next court appearance is Dec. 29.
Beasley averaged 20.7 points in 14 games with the Wolves this past season.
