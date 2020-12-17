Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 18

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
SIX ADDED TO STATE SPORTS OFFICIALS HALL
Two officials from Bismarck, Dave Maier and Mickey Jordan, are among six sports officials who have been named to the North Dakota Officials Association Hall of Fame.
Other 2020 inductees are Jim Harty of Jamestown, Gary Cederstrom of Minot, Larry Grondahl of Williston and Donna Johnson-Hutchison of Larimore.
Maier was a soccer official for 20 years, beginning in 1999. In addition to officiating, he assigned referees in Bismarck, served as a soccer clinician for the North Dakota High School Activities Association and was a referee and was a referee assessor and mentor.
Among his assignments were 16 state high school boys and girls tournaments. He was named the NDOA soccer official of the year in 2010.
He served on the National Federation soccer rules committee from 2009 to 2013. After his time on the rules committee, he was a soccer content expert for the NFHSAA's referee education program. This year's addition of six officials brings the NDOA Hall of Fame membership to 154.
Jordan began officiating basketball in 1986 and continued until his retirement from officiating at the end of last season.
During that span of officiating, he worked a total of NDHSAA state tournaments, including eight state championship games.
Jordan was the NDOA president for three years and worked college games in the Mon-Dak, DAC-10, Frontier and North Star Athletic Association. His teaching and administrative career stretched from 1977 to 2008.
He was a member of the NDHSAA board of directors for three years.
Grondahl began officiating basketball during the 1976-77 season and continued to work games for 44 years until his retirement in 2020.
Grondahl worked games in North Dakota, Montana and Minnesota. He worked 58 Class B boys and girls district basketball tournaments, 15 Class B boys and girls region basketball tournaments, 21 Class A boys and girls region basketball tournaments, 15 Class A state basketball tournaments and four NDHSAA basketball state championship games.
U-MARY MEN PICKED SIXTH IN NORTH
The University of Mary men’s basketball team is picked sixth in the Northern Sun’s North Division in the preseason coaches poll.
Northern State got seven of eight first-place votes to lead the way. MSU-Moorhead is second followed by Bemidji and Duluth.
The Marauders open the season with road games at Sioux Falls on Jan. 2 and 3. U-Mary hosts St. Cloud State Jan. 8-9.
In the South Division, Augustana is picked at the top. Sioux Falls and Winona round out the top three.
BERGSLAND SIGNS WITH D-I COLGATE
Tommy Bergsland has become the fifth Bismarck Bobcat this season to commit to an NCAA Division I hockey program.
The 6-foot-1, 194-pound defenseman from Plymouth, Minnesota, will play collegiately for the Colgate Raiders of the ECAC.
“They gave me a call and the process moved pretty quickly,” Bergsland said. “I had a conversation with my parents and the staff. We thought it would be a good fit so we made the decision, and I can’t wait to go play there.”
Colgate is located in Hamilton, N.Y.
Bergsland has five points in 15 games this season, his first with the Bobcats. Bergsland played for the Fargo Force last season. His 37 shots lead all Bobcat defenseman, and rank third on the team.
“It’s a great accomplishment for him,” said Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie. “When you think about all of these kids with their backs against the wall with everything that’s happened this year, for a chance to play Division I hockey, it’s pretty awesome for Tommy.”
SIU TOPS UND
CARBONDAE, Ill. -- Hot shooting carried Southern Illinois to an 85-64 victory over North Dakota on Thursday.
The Salukis shot 56.4 percent (31 for 65) from the field, building a 37-20 halftime lead.
Lance Jones and Ben Harvey led Southern Illinois (4-0) with 18 points apiece. Trent Brown added 10 and Dalton Banks nine for SIU.
Caleb Nero and Gertautas Urbonavicius scored 13 points apiece to pace UND (1-6). Filip Rebraca added 12 and Seybian Sims nine.
The teams square off again on Friday at 3 p.m.
