Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 18

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

SIX ADDED TO STATE SPORTS OFFICIALS HALL

Two officials from Bismarck, Dave Maier and Mickey Jordan, are among six sports officials who have been named to the North Dakota Officials Association Hall of Fame.

Other 2020 inductees are Jim Harty of Jamestown, Gary Cederstrom of Minot, Larry Grondahl of Williston and Donna Johnson-Hutchison of Larimore.

Maier was a soccer official for 20 years, beginning in 1999. In addition to officiating, he assigned referees in Bismarck, served as a soccer clinician for the North Dakota High School Activities Association and was a referee and was a referee assessor and mentor.

Among his assignments were 16 state high school boys and girls tournaments. He was named the NDOA soccer official of the year in 2010.

He served on the National Federation soccer rules committee from 2009 to 2013. After his time on the rules committee, he was a soccer content expert for the NFHSAA's referee education program. This year's addition of six officials brings the NDOA Hall of Fame membership to 154.

Jordan began officiating basketball in 1986 and continued until his retirement from officiating at the end of last season.