Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 17

KAWAGUCHI LIFTS NORTH DAKOTA TO OT WIN

OMAHA, Neb. – Jordan Kawaguchi struck again.

Last year’s Hobey Baker finalist recorded his fifth career overtime game-winner as shorthanded North Dakota edged St. Cloud State 4-3 at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference pod on Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.

Kawaguchi, who earlier in the game recorded his 100th career point, scored the game-winner just eight seconds into the extra session for a UND team that had only 17 healthy skaters due to injuries and players away for the World Juniors.

Mark Senden scored 2:15 into the game to give North Dakota an early advantage. It was Senden’s first goal of the season, with Gavin Hain getting his first assist.

Easton Brodzinski tied it up for the Huskies, scoring his third goal of the season at 16:08.

Shane Pinto’s power-play goal at 7:54 of the second gave North Dakota back the lead. Jordan Kawaguchi and Matt Kiersted collected assists, with Kawaguchi’s pushing him to the century mark at UND. It was Pinto’s fourth goal of the year, his third on the man advantage.