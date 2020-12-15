Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 16

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BOBCATS LOSE IN SHOOTOUT TO SC

Jack Suchy notched the only goal in the shootout to give the St. Cloud Norsemen a 2-1 victory over the Bismarck Bobcats on Tuesday night.

Quinn Rudrud scored in the first period for Bismarck, and Blake Mesenburg’s shorthanded goal at 8:31 of the second period evened it up at 1-1.

Paxten Geisel finished with 29 saves for St. Cloud, and Tommy Aitken had 23 for Bismarck.

The Bobcats host Minot on Friday and Saturday.

SCSU FAVORED IN NSIC WRESTLING

Two-time defending NCAA Division II national champion St. Cloud State is picked as the favorite in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches poll.

The Huskies, who start the season in Bismarck against the University of Mary on Jan. 7, have won nine straight NSIC titles.

Upper Iowa is picked second, followed by Augustana.

The University of Mary is picked seventh in the 10-team poll.

