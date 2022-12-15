Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 16

U-MARY WEEKEND SCHEDULE CHANGED

The University of Mary's basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday against Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston have been rescheduled to Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 due to the storm.

Additionally, the Marauders' doubleheader against Minot State has been moved to Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m. at the MSU Dome.

CNDC TOURNEY STARTS FRIDAY

The CNDC boys basketball tournament will begin at 3 p.m. Friday in Rugby, weather permitting.

Semifinal play will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The final round will be at the home site of the higher tournament seed at some point next week. The teams involved do not all have the same off days.

Any further school cancellations will shift the tournament to a jamboree format in Rugby.