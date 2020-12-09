Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 10

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
JAMESTOWN, CENTURY TOP HOOPS POLLS
The Jamestown boys and Century girls are No. 1 in the North Dakota Class A basketball preseason polls.
The Blue Jays received nine of the 18 first-place votes, edging West Fargo Sheyenne 77-71 in the voting for the top spot. The Mustangs got six first-place votes, No. 3 Bismarck received one and No. 4 Fargo Davies got two first-place votes.
Legacy finished fifth in the balloting. Century and Mandan received votes.
The Patriots got 16 of the 18 first-place votes in the girls poll for 88 points. Fargo Davies finished second with 66 points and one first-place vote.
Legacy got one first-place vote and came in at No. 3. Bismarck was fifth in the voting.
The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
UND WOMEN’S GAME AT ODU OFF
The University of North Dakota’s women’s basketball game scheduled for Friday at Old Dominion has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols.
North Dakota is working on scheduling another game this weekend to replace the game at ODU.
PBR SEASON STARTS IN ARIZONA
Pro Bull Riding's Unleash The Beast Tour starts the 2021 season in Tucscon, Arizona Jan. 9-10.
From there, dates have been set for Jan. 16-17 (Payson, Arizona), Jan. 23-24 (Pecos, Texas), Jan. 30-31 (Del Rio, Texas), Feb. 13-14 and 20-21 at unnamed Florida locations, Feb. 27-28 (Longview, Texas) and March 6-7 at an unnamed location in Louisiana.
The events will be held at open-air locations before eventually returning to indoor venues as the latest health and safety guidelines may allow.
A limited number of tickets will be made available per open-air performance. Tickets will be available at PBRtix.com.
