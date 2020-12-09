Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 10

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

JAMESTOWN, CENTURY TOP HOOPS POLLS

The Jamestown boys and Century girls are No. 1 in the North Dakota Class A basketball preseason polls.

The Blue Jays received nine of the 18 first-place votes, edging West Fargo Sheyenne 77-71 in the voting for the top spot. The Mustangs got six first-place votes, No. 3 Bismarck received one and No. 4 Fargo Davies got two first-place votes.

Legacy finished fifth in the balloting. Century and Mandan received votes.

The Patriots got 16 of the 18 first-place votes in the girls poll for 88 points. Fargo Davies finished second with 66 points and one first-place vote.

Legacy got one first-place vote and came in at No. 3. Bismarck was fifth in the voting.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE

Due to the Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday night, some national and local sports were not available at press time.

For more, go to bismarcktribune.com.