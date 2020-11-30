Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 1

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

CENTURY, MANDAN TOP ALL-STATE LIST

Julia Fitterer and Logan Nissley from state champion Century have been named first-team all-state in Class A volleyball.

Fitterer ranked third in the West Region in kills per match with 12.1 for the 24-0 Patriots. The 5-foot-10 senior also was in the top 10 in digs per match with 14.2

Nissley, a 5-10 sophomore, averaged 10.5 kills per match for the Patriots, who dropped just nine sets all season, and only one in three victories at the state tournament in Fargo.

Century's Jamie Zastoupil was named coach of the year.

Piper Harris and Taylor Leingang of Mandan each were named to the first team.

Harris, a 5-4 junior, led the West Region in digs per match at 23.5.

Leingang, a 5-10 senior, was the top hitter in the West Region with 12.4 kills per match for the Braves, who finished with a record of 17-7.

Camaryn Beasley of Legacy and Bismarck's McKenzie Moser were named second team all-state.