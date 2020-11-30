Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 1

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
CENTURY, MANDAN TOP ALL-STATE LIST
Julia Fitterer and Logan Nissley from state champion Century have been named first-team all-state in Class A volleyball.
Fitterer ranked third in the West Region in kills per match with 12.1 for the 24-0 Patriots. The 5-foot-10 senior also was in the top 10 in digs per match with 14.2
Nissley, a 5-10 sophomore, averaged 10.5 kills per match for the Patriots, who dropped just nine sets all season, and only one in three victories at the state tournament in Fargo.
Century's Jamie Zastoupil was named coach of the year.
Piper Harris and Taylor Leingang of Mandan each were named to the first team.
Harris, a 5-4 junior, led the West Region in digs per match at 23.5.
Leingang, a 5-10 senior, was the top hitter in the West Region with 12.4 kills per match for the Braves, who finished with a record of 17-7.
Camaryn Beasley of Legacy and Bismarck's McKenzie Moser were named second team all-state.
Beasley, a 5-7 senior, led the West Region in assists per game with 31.7. She also ranked second in aces with 34 in leading the Sabers to a fifth-place finish at the state tournament.
Moser, a 5-9 senior, averaged 8.8 kills per match for the Demons. She also had 28 aces.
CENTURY'S WARE MAKES D-I DEBUT
Lauren Ware scored eight points in her NCAA Division I basketball debut Sunday for the Arizona Wildcats.
It was the first game in more than a year for the former Century High standout. Ware missed her entire senior season at Century in 2019-20 due to a knee injury.
In Arizona's 76-63 win over Northern Arizona, Ware finished with eight points, five rebounds and one blocked shot in 18 minutes off the bench.
Ware, the Gatorade basketball and volleyball player of the year in 2018-19, also is playing volleyball for the Wildcats, but the fall season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Arizona is currently ranked seventh in the Associated Press's Top 25 poll. The Wildcats start Pac-12 play next, hosting No. 9 UCLA on Friday and USC on Sunday in Tucson.
DEMONS' STECKLER COMMITS TO NDSU
Bismarck High all-state football player Jack Steckler has committed to North Dakota State.
The 6-foot-5, 215 pound Steckler, played wide receiver and defensive end for the Demons. He led BHS in receiving yards (222) and touchdown cathches (3).
Steckler also plays hockey and golf for the Demons.
LOONS PLAYOFF GAME MOVED
Minnesota United's Major League Soccer Western Conference semifinal at Kansas City has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday.
The game will be shown on FOX at 7:30 p.m.
The Western Conference finals scheduled for Sunday will be moved to Monday.
