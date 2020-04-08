Area Sports Briefs: April 9

AREA SPORTS
MURILLO NAMED ALL-AMERICAN
University of Mary sophomore swimmer Victoria Murillo has been named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America All-America team.
Murillo becomes the first U-Mary swimmer to earn the award. The Cancun, Mexico, native won the Northern Sun championship in the 200- and 500-freestyles at the conference meet in Bismarck in February.
Murillo qualified for the NCAA Division II national meet in Geneva, Ohio, in the 100-, 200- and 500-freestyles. She competed in the 200 free but the remainder of the meet was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
All-American honors are typically awarded by place at nationals, but the criteria was adjusted due to the national championships being canceled.
"Despite the cancellation of the NCAA Championships, coach (Leah) Neiheisel did a remarkable job this season," said Greg Erhart, Executive Director of the CSCAA. "Victoria had the rug pulled out from her this season, so we are excited to recognize her as one of the nation's best."
ALL-STATE PLAYER SIGNS WITH BSC
Seth Nelson from Carrington has signed with the Bismarck State College basketball team.
A two-time all-state selection, including first team honors this season, Nelson averaged 23.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.5 assists per game in being named the District 5 and Region 3 Senior Athlete of the Year.
The 6-foot-5 Nelson helped Carrington to the state Class B tournament in 2018.
BSC BASEBALL ADDS PAIR TO TEAM
Kyle Leapaldt of Carrington and Hunter Pesek of New Hampton, Iowa, have signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.
Leapaldt spent last season at Valley City State, hitting .340 with six extra-base hits, including a home run. A right-hander, he also pitched 10 innings with six strikeouts.
"Kyle is a very talented ball player as a hitter, pitcher, and infielder. He will make an immediate contribution for us hitting in the middle of the order and playing the infield," BSC coach Michael Keeran said. "Kyle has a very sound approach at the plate and can hit for power to all fields. On the mound he is a strike thrower and mixes a mid-80's fastball with a couple of different good off-speed pitches."
Pesek, an outfielder, posted a .426 batting average as a junior to go with 11 extra-base hits and 17 stolen bases, earning all-state honors.
"We're excited to add Hunter to our program. Coach McDonald from New Hampton is one of the best coaches in the state, so I am very confident the learning curve for Hunter to the college game will be very minimal," Keeran said. "An All-State wrestler as well, Hunter is a tough kid who is not afraid to work hard. I think Hunter will have a great chance to make an impact in the outfield and top of our lineup."
