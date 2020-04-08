Area Sports Briefs: April 9

The 6-foot-5 Nelson helped Carrington to the state Class B tournament in 2018.

BSC BASEBALL ADDS PAIR TO TEAM

Kyle Leapaldt of Carrington and Hunter Pesek of New Hampton, Iowa, have signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.

Leapaldt spent last season at Valley City State, hitting .340 with six extra-base hits, including a home run. A right-hander, he also pitched 10 innings with six strikeouts.

"Kyle is a very talented ball player as a hitter, pitcher, and infielder. He will make an immediate contribution for us hitting in the middle of the order and playing the infield," BSC coach Michael Keeran said. "Kyle has a very sound approach at the plate and can hit for power to all fields. On the mound he is a strike thrower and mixes a mid-80's fastball with a couple of different good off-speed pitches."

Pesek, an outfielder, posted a .426 batting average as a junior to go with 11 extra-base hits and 17 stolen bases, earning all-state honors.

"We're excited to add Hunter to our program. Coach McDonald from New Hampton is one of the best coaches in the state, so I am very confident the learning curve for Hunter to the college game will be very minimal," Keeran said. "An All-State wrestler as well, Hunter is a tough kid who is not afraid to work hard. I think Hunter will have a great chance to make an impact in the outfield and top of our lineup."

