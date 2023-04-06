DICKINSON TOPS WEST SOFTBALL POLL

Two-time defending West Region champion Dickinson is the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WDA softball coaches poll.

The Midgets received eight of the 10 first-place votes and finished with 80 points in the voting.

Jamestown got one first-place vote and edge Minot in the balloting 66-65 for second.

Bismarck, the defending state Class A champion, got the other first-place vote and came in fourth with 58 points.

Legacy (50 points), Century (44), Mandan (35), Williston (26), Watford City (17) and Turtle Mountain (9) rounded out the poll.

BRENDEL SIGNS WITH MYSTICS

Bismarck State added local talent to their women’s basketball team Thursday by signing Legacy senior Brooklyn Brendel to a letter of intent.

Brendel helped lead the Sabers to the state Class A tournament this season.

The senior averaged 5.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 27 games in her final season with Legacy.