 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Sports Briefs: April 3
0 comments

Area Sports Briefs: April 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

TRIBES HOSTING CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

The United Tribes women's basketball team will host the Region 13 tournament championship game on Sunday.

The Thunderbirds (2-20) will host the Rochester Community & Technical College Yellowjackets (15-0). As of Friday night, a game time had not been determined.

The winner advances to the district championship game on April 10.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News