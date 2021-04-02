Area Sports Briefs: April 3

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
TRIBES HOSTING CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
The United Tribes women's basketball team will host the Region 13 tournament championship game on Sunday.
The Thunderbirds (2-20) will host the Rochester Community & Technical College Yellowjackets (15-0). As of Friday night, a game time had not been determined.
The winner advances to the district championship game on April 10.
