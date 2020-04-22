Area Sports Briefs: April 23

“With all this off time, I’m excited to get back,” said Sarringar. “I heard the atmosphere in Bismarck is crazy. Playing baseball in front of a lot of fans always excites me.”

OLSON NAMED AD AT WILLISTON STATE

Beulah native Jayden Olson has been named as the new athletic director at Williston State College.

Olson had spent the past six seasons as an assistant men’s basketball coach at North Dakota State.

Olson is a former basketball player at WSC, graduating from the school in 2000. He also was an assistant men’s basketball coach for the Tetons from 2003-2005. He’s also served as an assistant coach at Nebraska and Colorado State prior to joining David Richman’s staff with the Bison.

“WSC is where I started my college career as a student-athlete, my professional career in the classroom and coaching, and I’m elated to now start my administrative career here as well,” said Olson. “As the world continues to change, the one constant you want to surround yourself with is great people, and one thing that continues to make Williston and WSC special is the people.”