Area Sports Briefs: April 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE
Due to the Bismarck Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday, some national sports news may have not have been available at press time.
For more updates, go to bismarcktribune.com.
LARKS ADD PAIR FROM SODAK
Jaxon Rosencranz from Spearfish, S.D., and Spencer Sarringar from Pierre, S.D., have signed with the Bismarck Larks.
Rosencranz, a 6-1, 195-pound outfielder, hit .370 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 12 games for Augustana University before the NCAA season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I’m excited because he’s a toolsy kid,” said Larks coach Will Flynt. “He’s a big athlete and I’m really looking forward to seeing him play.”
Rosencranz added four doubles, two triples and 15 runs in the early going for the Vikings.
“I’m competitive,” said Rosencranz. “It doesn’t matter if it’s game one or game 50, I’m going to bring it.”
Sarringar, a 6-2, 210-pound catcher, hit five home runs in 41 games last season at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.
“He’s really good,” said Flynt. “I believe he’s like a younger Brody [Tanksley].”
“With all this off time, I’m excited to get back,” said Sarringar. “I heard the atmosphere in Bismarck is crazy. Playing baseball in front of a lot of fans always excites me.”
OLSON NAMED AD AT WILLISTON STATE
Beulah native Jayden Olson has been named as the new athletic director at Williston State College.
Olson had spent the past six seasons as an assistant men’s basketball coach at North Dakota State.
Olson is a former basketball player at WSC, graduating from the school in 2000. He also was an assistant men’s basketball coach for the Tetons from 2003-2005. He’s also served as an assistant coach at Nebraska and Colorado State prior to joining David Richman’s staff with the Bison.
“WSC is where I started my college career as a student-athlete, my professional career in the classroom and coaching, and I’m elated to now start my administrative career here as well,” said Olson. “As the world continues to change, the one constant you want to surround yourself with is great people, and one thing that continues to make Williston and WSC special is the people.”
Said WSC president Dr. John Miller: “Jayden Olson has deep Teton roots and has maintained connections with fellow players, coaches, and community members. I believe Jayden Olson is the right person at the right time for Teton Athletics. He understands Teton traditions and will work to develop an athletic program that truly embraces Williston and all the communities in Northeastern Montana and Northwest North Dakota.”
MANDAREE'S SERDAHL SIGNS WITH BSC
Daysha Serdahl of Mandaree, N.D., has signed with the Bismarck State College women’s basketball team.
The versatile 6-foot Serdahl averaged 20.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and four assists per game in earning all-District 15 and all-Region 8 honors for the Warriors.
“Daysha’s aggressive play in the post as well as her length will make her a force to be reckoned with both offensively and defensively,” BSC women’s basketball coach Thai Haggin said.
FIVE MARAUDERS EARN TOP HONOR
Seniors Lance Knudson, Jonathan Sundell, Zach Garrett, Matt Winkle and junior Alex Horner have earned American Collegiate Hockey Association Academic All-American honors.
To earn the award, athletes must be at least a junior academically and maintain a grade point average of 3.2 or higher.
In their second season of competition at the ACHA Division II level, the Marauders finished with a record of 39-11.
BSC OVERWATCH TEAM IN TITLE MATCH
The Bismarck State College Overwatch team will face Centralia College (Wash.) in the NJCAAE Overwatch Championship match on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The BSC team features Ethan Reuter, Parker Doll, RJ Tare, Keenan Welder, Jestin Long Feather, Robert Bender, Robert Modin and Adam Hoffmann.
The match will be streamed on Twitch.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!