Area Sports Briefs: April 2

AREA BRIEFS

MLS STANDOUT TO ATTEND BSC

Leah Feland, a two-time second-team all-state pick, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Bismarck State College.

Feland, a 5-foot-7 guard, was named the Region 6 senior athlete of the year after her final season at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood. She averaged 19.4 points, 5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.4 steals as a senior.

She is a foiur-time all-district selection and earned all-region honors three times.

BSC SIGNS 6-6 STANLEY ATHLETE

Rhett Hanson, a 6-foot-6, second-team all-state selection from Stanley, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Bismarck State College.

Hanson was a second-team all-state choice as a senior in addition earning Region 8 senior athlete of the year honors. He was twice named to the all-region team.

He averaged 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4 blocked shots per game as a senior.

BUCKS OFFERING FREE TICKETS

The Bismarck Bucks are offering a free ticket to their next home game of 2020.