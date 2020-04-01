Area Sports Briefs: April 2

AREA BRIEFS
MLS STANDOUT TO ATTEND BSC
Leah Feland, a two-time second-team all-state pick, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Bismarck State College.
Feland, a 5-foot-7 guard, was named the Region 6 senior athlete of the year after her final season at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood. She averaged 19.4 points, 5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.4 steals as a senior.
She is a foiur-time all-district selection and earned all-region honors three times.
BSC SIGNS 6-6 STANLEY ATHLETE
Rhett Hanson, a 6-foot-6, second-team all-state selection from Stanley, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Bismarck State College.
Hanson was a second-team all-state choice as a senior in addition earning Region 8 senior athlete of the year honors. He was twice named to the all-region team.
He averaged 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4 blocked shots per game as a senior.
BUCKS OFFERING FREE TICKETS
The Bismarck Bucks are offering a free ticket to their next home game of 2020.
In order to receive a voucher for a free ticket, fans need to save a receipt from a Bismarck Bucks business partner and submit a copy on the team website. Qualifying businesses include: Pizza Ranch, Stonehome Brewing, Taco Del Mar, Jack’s Steakhouse, Johnny Carino’s, Famous Dave’s, Food Co-op, Elks, Scheels, Bubble Island, Jiffy Lube, Verge Fitness, Bismarck ATA, West River Chiropractic, Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, Cooper Dog, Ruby Tuesday’s, Sara Lee Outlet, Stadium/Lodge, Frybread Mama’s, Which Wich, Mane Expressions, Ramada/Baymont, Sleep Number, Berg’s Towing, Larson Tatooing and Mr. X-Terior.
The Indoor Football League is currently suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.
GRANDMA'S MARATHON JUNE 20 CANCELED
The Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth set for June 20 has been canceled.
Refunds will not be available. A 20% discount for the 2021 races will be offered. Also, all entrants will be entered into virtual race with further details available on the race website.
