Area Scores: Nov. 29

NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;12;0;0;24
Minot;5;3;3;13
Bismarck;4;6;0;8
Austin;3;3;1;7
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maryland;7;3;2;16
Maine;7;3;0;14
Johnstown;5;2;3;13
New Jersey;4;5;4;12
Danbury;5;1;0;10
NE Generals;4;9;0;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;8;3;0;16
Shreveport;6;1;1;13
Odessa;4;5;0;8
Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8
Amarillo;3;5;1;7
New Mexico;2;3;1;5
Friday, Nov. 27
Bismarck 5, Minot 1
Maryland 2, Johnstown 1
Amarillo 3, Odessa 2
Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, OT
Aberdeen 3, Austin 1
Saturday, Nov. 28
Minot 4, Bismarck 3
Maryland 4, Johnstown 3
Aberdeen 3, Austin 2
Odessa 4, Amarillo 3
Shreveport 4, Lone Star 1
Sunday, Nov. 29
Johnstown at New Jersey
Thursday, Dec. 3
Johnstown at Maine
Friday, Dec. 4
Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
Johnstown at Maine
New Jersey at Maryland
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Amarillo at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
Saturday, Dec. 5
Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
New Jersey at Maryland
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Amarillo at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
Sunday, Dec. 6
New Mexico at Lone Star
Northeast at Danbury
N.D. SCORES
College men's basketball
Nebraska 79, North Dakota State 57
