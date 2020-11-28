 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Nov. 29
NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;12;0;0;24

Minot;5;3;3;13

Bismarck;4;6;0;8

Austin;3;3;1;7

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maryland;7;3;2;16

Maine;7;3;0;14

Johnstown;5;2;3;13

New Jersey;4;5;4;12

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;9;0;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;8;3;0;16

Shreveport;6;1;1;13

Odessa;4;5;0;8

Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8

Amarillo;3;5;1;7

New Mexico;2;3;1;5

Friday, Nov. 27

Bismarck 5, Minot 1

Maryland 2, Johnstown 1

Amarillo 3, Odessa 2

Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, OT

Aberdeen 3, Austin 1

Saturday, Nov. 28

Minot 4, Bismarck 3

Maryland 4, Johnstown 3

Aberdeen 3, Austin 2

Odessa 4, Amarillo 3

Shreveport 4, Lone Star 1

Sunday, Nov. 29

Johnstown at New Jersey

Thursday, Dec. 3

Johnstown at Maine

Friday, Dec. 4

Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

Johnstown at Maine

New Jersey at Maryland

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Amarillo at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

Saturday, Dec. 5

Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

New Jersey at Maryland

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Amarillo at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

Sunday, Dec. 6

New Mexico at Lone Star

Northeast at Danbury

N.D. SCORES

College men's basketball

Nebraska 79, North Dakota State 57

