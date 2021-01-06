 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: Jan. 7
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 7

{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. West Fargo (13);4-0;85;1

2. Minot High (4);6-0;73;2

3. West Fargo Sheyenne (1);5-1;56;3

4. Bismarck High;5-1;36;5

5. Jamestown;3-2;19;4

Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies (3-3).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (18);5-0;90;1

2. Devils Lake;5-0;71;3

3. Watford City;5-1;46;4

4. Fargo Davies;4-1;39;2

5. Legacy;6-1;23;5

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (3-1).

WEST REGION BASKETBALL

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;6-0;6-0

Bismarck;5-1;5-1

Legacy;5-2;5-2

Mandan;4-2;4-2

Jamestown;3-2;3-2

Century;3-2;3-2

Dickinson;3-2;3-2

Turtle Mountain;0-3;0-3

Williston;0-4;0-4

St. Mary’s;0-5;0-5

Watford City;0-6;0-6

Friday, Jan. 8

Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

Williston at Jamestown

Watford City at Turtle Mountain

Saturday, Jan. 9

Williston at Mandan, 3:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Century, 5 p.m.

Dickinson at Jamestown

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;5-0;5-0

Legacy;6-1;6-1

Watford City;5-1;5-1

Bismarck;3-3;3-3

Minot;3-3;3-3

Mandan;3-3;3-3

Jamestown;2-3;2-3

Dickinson;1-2;1-2

St. Mary’s;1-5;1-5

Turtle Mountain;0-2;0-2

Williston;0-6;0-6

Thursday, Jan. 7

Turtle Mountain at Dickinson

Friday, Jan. 8

Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Williston

Watford City at Turtle Mountain

Saturday, Jan. 9

Minot at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.

Williston at Mandan, 5:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Dickinson

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANT COUNTY 54, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 29

(Tuesday)

NS-A;4;15;22;29

GC;13;25;38;54

NEW SALEM-ALMONT (29): Emily Morman 10, Alaina VanderWal 4, MacKenzie Brandt 4, Bridget Kunz 4, MarKee Bittner 3, Grace Toepke 2, Kendyl Hoger 2. Totals: 11 6-17 29.

GRANT COUNTY (54): Isabelle Boyer 24, Zoey Heid 7, Dani Gathright 4, Sam Ellison 4, Madison Zimmerman 4, Merissa Meyer 3, Delaney Hoffman 3, Ameerah Rosin 2, Halle Rivinius 2, Anna Schatz 1. Totals: 22 7-10 54.

3-pointers: NSA 1 (Morman), GC 3 (Meyer 1, Heid 1, Hoffman 1). Fouls: NSA 11, GC 18. Fouled out: None.

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;17;1;0;34

Minot;8;7;3;19

Bismarck;8;10;2;18

Austin;4;5;2;10

St. Cloud;3;7;0;6

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;3;2;10

Kenai River;3;2;0;6

Fairbanks;3;4;0;6

Minn. Magicians;2;0;0;4

Chippewa Falls;2;5;0;4

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;10;3;3;23

Maine;11;6;0;22

Maryland;8;4;3;19

New Jersey;5;6;5;15

NE Generals;6;13;1;13

Danbury;5;1;0;10

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;15;5;1;31

Shreveport;11;2;2;24

Odessa;7;8;2;16

Wichita Falls;6;5;3;15

Amarillo;6;5;3;15

New Mexico;3;11;1;7

Thursday, Jan. 7

Fairbanks at Minnesota Magicians

Friday, Jan. 8

Maine at Northeast Generals

Danbury at Johnstown

Maryland at New Jersey

Kenai River at Janesville

Aberdeen at Minnesota Wilderness

Lone Star at Amarillo

Minot at St. Cloud

 Saturday, Jan. 9

Lone Star at Amarillo

Maryland at New Jersey

Maine at NE Generals

Kenai River at Janesville

Chippewa Falls at Austin

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Sunday, Jan. 10

NE Generals at Maine

Odessa vs. New Mexico

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

St. Cloud State;;22;7;4;0;1;2;0

North Dakota;;20;7;2;1;2;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;20;6;3;2;1;0;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1

Denver;;15;4;7;1;0;1;1

Miami;;14;4;6;2;0;0;0

Colorado College;;14;3;5;2;0;1;2

Western Michigan;;8;2;9;1;0;1;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Jan. 8

Western Michigan at Miami

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth

Colorado College at Denver

Saturday, Jan. 9

Western Michigan at Miami

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth

Denver at Colorado College

Sunday, Jan. 10

North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 11

North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

BOWLING

WEEKLY LEADERS

TEN SPOT LANES

Barry’s Moose: Boys game – Jeston Webb 141. Boys series – Webb 234. Girls game – Mercedes Vanover 135. Girls series – Vanover 250.  

Sid’s Kids: Boys game – Kyle Gader 177. Boys series – Gader 448. Girls game – Kylie Krein 131.  Girls series – Krein 377.

Monday Seniors: Men’s game – Billy Armstrong 235. Men’s series – Armstrong 615. Women’s game – Bernie Heidrich 222. Women’s series – Heidrich 539.  

 Women’s Western: High game – Joy Krein 192. Women’s series – Shirley Job 519.

Twilite: Men’s game – Justin Martin 170. Men’s series – Mathew Thompson 426.   

Custer: Men’s game – Jeremy Kjos 257. Men’s series – Kjos 716, Dave Williams 679.

Men’s Mandan: High game – James Bender 236. High 4-game series – Bender 832.

Unknowns: Men’s game – Jeff Holzworth 257. Men’s series – Ryan Holzworth 667.

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College wrestling

Dickinson State 30, Hastings 21

Morningside 34, Dickinson State 12

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How the NBA Fights Racism with International Players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News