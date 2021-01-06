Area Scores: Jan. 7

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. West Fargo (13);4-0;85;1
2. Minot High (4);6-0;73;2
3. West Fargo Sheyenne (1);5-1;56;3
4. Bismarck High;5-1;36;5
5. Jamestown;3-2;19;4
Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies (3-3).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (18);5-0;90;1
2. Devils Lake;5-0;71;3
3. Watford City;5-1;46;4
4. Fargo Davies;4-1;39;2
5. Legacy;6-1;23;5
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (3-1).
WEST REGION BASKETBALL
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;6-0;6-0
Bismarck;5-1;5-1
Legacy;5-2;5-2
Mandan;4-2;4-2
Jamestown;3-2;3-2
Century;3-2;3-2
Dickinson;3-2;3-2
Turtle Mountain;0-3;0-3
Williston;0-4;0-4
St. Mary’s;0-5;0-5
Watford City;0-6;0-6
Friday, Jan. 8
Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
Williston at Jamestown
Watford City at Turtle Mountain
Saturday, Jan. 9
Williston at Mandan, 3:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Century, 5 p.m.
Dickinson at Jamestown
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;5-0;5-0
Legacy;6-1;6-1
Watford City;5-1;5-1
Bismarck;3-3;3-3
Minot;3-3;3-3
Mandan;3-3;3-3
Jamestown;2-3;2-3
Dickinson;1-2;1-2
St. Mary’s;1-5;1-5
Turtle Mountain;0-2;0-2
Williston;0-6;0-6
Thursday, Jan. 7
Turtle Mountain at Dickinson
Friday, Jan. 8
Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Williston
Watford City at Turtle Mountain
Saturday, Jan. 9
Minot at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.
Williston at Mandan, 5:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Dickinson
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
GRANT COUNTY 54, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 29
(Tuesday)
NS-A;4;15;22;29
GC;13;25;38;54
NEW SALEM-ALMONT (29): Emily Morman 10, Alaina VanderWal 4, MacKenzie Brandt 4, Bridget Kunz 4, MarKee Bittner 3, Grace Toepke 2, Kendyl Hoger 2. Totals: 11 6-17 29.
GRANT COUNTY (54): Isabelle Boyer 24, Zoey Heid 7, Dani Gathright 4, Sam Ellison 4, Madison Zimmerman 4, Merissa Meyer 3, Delaney Hoffman 3, Ameerah Rosin 2, Halle Rivinius 2, Anna Schatz 1. Totals: 22 7-10 54.
3-pointers: NSA 1 (Morman), GC 3 (Meyer 1, Heid 1, Hoffman 1). Fouls: NSA 11, GC 18. Fouled out: None.
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;17;1;0;34
Minot;8;7;3;19
Bismarck;8;10;2;18
Austin;4;5;2;10
St. Cloud;3;7;0;6
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;3;2;10
Kenai River;3;2;0;6
Fairbanks;3;4;0;6
Minn. Magicians;2;0;0;4
Chippewa Falls;2;5;0;4
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;10;3;3;23
Maine;11;6;0;22
Maryland;8;4;3;19
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
NE Generals;6;13;1;13
Danbury;5;1;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;15;5;1;31
Shreveport;11;2;2;24
Odessa;7;8;2;16
Wichita Falls;6;5;3;15
Amarillo;6;5;3;15
New Mexico;3;11;1;7
Thursday, Jan. 7
Fairbanks at Minnesota Magicians
Friday, Jan. 8
Maine at Northeast Generals
Danbury at Johnstown
Maryland at New Jersey
Kenai River at Janesville
Aberdeen at Minnesota Wilderness
Lone Star at Amarillo
Minot at St. Cloud
Saturday, Jan. 9
Lone Star at Amarillo
Maryland at New Jersey
Maine at NE Generals
Kenai River at Janesville
Chippewa Falls at Austin
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Sunday, Jan. 10
NE Generals at Maine
Odessa vs. New Mexico
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
St. Cloud State;;22;7;4;0;1;2;0
North Dakota;;20;7;2;1;2;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;20;6;3;2;1;0;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1
Denver;;15;4;7;1;0;1;1
Miami;;14;4;6;2;0;0;0
Colorado College;;14;3;5;2;0;1;2
Western Michigan;;8;2;9;1;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Jan. 8
Western Michigan at Miami
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth
Colorado College at Denver
Saturday, Jan. 9
Western Michigan at Miami
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth
Denver at Colorado College
Sunday, Jan. 10
North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
BOWLING
WEEKLY LEADERS
TEN SPOT LANES
Barry’s Moose: Boys game – Jeston Webb 141. Boys series – Webb 234. Girls game – Mercedes Vanover 135. Girls series – Vanover 250.
Sid’s Kids: Boys game – Kyle Gader 177. Boys series – Gader 448. Girls game – Kylie Krein 131. Girls series – Krein 377.
Monday Seniors: Men’s game – Billy Armstrong 235. Men’s series – Armstrong 615. Women’s game – Bernie Heidrich 222. Women’s series – Heidrich 539.
Women’s Western: High game – Joy Krein 192. Women’s series – Shirley Job 519.
Twilite: Men’s game – Justin Martin 170. Men’s series – Mathew Thompson 426.
Custer: Men’s game – Jeremy Kjos 257. Men’s series – Kjos 716, Dave Williams 679.
Men’s Mandan: High game – James Bender 236. High 4-game series – Bender 832.
Unknowns: Men’s game – Jeff Holzworth 257. Men’s series – Ryan Holzworth 667.
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College wrestling
Dickinson State 30, Hastings 21
Morningside 34, Dickinson State 12