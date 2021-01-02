 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Jan. 3
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 3

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

LEGACY 71, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 65

Legacy;30;41;--;71

TM;31;34;--;65

LEGACY: Keagen Woodbury 9, Zander Albers 20, Brett LaCombe 3, Ben Patton 23, Joey Buzalsky 8, Lyric Hoffman 4, Brady Burman 2, Logan Wetzel 2. Totals: 25 FG, 16-22 FT.

TURTLE MOUNTAIN: Houston Davis 7, James Keplin 8, Blue Kellog 2, Parker Wallette 6, Tristan Davis 26, Wyatt Enno 6, Tanner Monette 10. Totals: 25 FG, 10-15 FT.

Three-pointers: Leg 5 (Woodbury 1, Albers 2, Patton 2), TM 5 (H.Davis 1, T.Davis 4). Fouls: Leg 20, TM 18. Fouled out: Kellog, Enno.

Records: Legacy 4-2; Turtle Mountain 

MANDAN 96, WATFORD CITY 53

Mandan;56;40;--;96

WC;14;39;--;53

MANDAN: Luke Darras 2, Tyler Thilmony 25, Avery Bogner 3, Jayce Lowman 8, Anthony Johnson 5, Lucas Burgum 8, Seth Gangl 4, Isaac Huettl 2, Jacob Pierce 18, Aaron Grubb 14, Johnathan LaFleur 4, Jaxcon Duttenhefer 3. Totals: 38 FG, 7-11 FT.

WATFORD CITY: Jason Hogue 2, Josiah Rojas 15, Dijwar Ahmed 3, Kanton Tschetter 7, Landon Caldwell 4, Jalen Strickland 11, Ryan Domerese 4, Jaheem Petersen 1, Caden Cluchie 6. Totals: 19 FG, 10-14 FT.

Three-pointers: Man 13 (Thilmony 7, Bogner 1, Lowman 2, Johnson 1, Pierce 2), WC 5 (Rojas 4, Tschetter 1). Fouls: Man 14, WC 12. Fouled out: None.

Records: Mandan 4-1; Watford City 0-6.

DICKINSON 69, WILLISTON 52

Dickinson;36;33;--;69

Williston;20;32;--;52

DICKINSON: Kyle Brilz 5, Alex Dvorak 22, ReeseMack 2, Jayden Hocker 19, Cooper Hughes 2, Isac Daley 6, Mason Ellingford 13. Totals: 23 FG, 17-20 FT.

WILLISTON: Jayden Williams 6, Kaden Finders 11, Jacob Wilt 10, Edens Dumervil 12, Malaki Sik 2, Aalijah Sowell 3, Alex Ewert 5, James Powers 1, Austin Baumer 2. Totals: 19 FG, 8-11.

Three-pointers: Dick 6 (Dvorak 2, Hocker 3, Ellingford 1), Will 6 (Williams 1, Finders 1, Wilt 2, Sowell 1, Ewert 1). Fouls: Dick 17, Will 20. Fouled out: Wilt, Dumervil.

Records: Dickinson 2-2; Williston 0-4.

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

LEGACY 77, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 44

Legacy;35;42;--;77

TM;16;28;--;44

LEGACY: Hailyn Weigel 13, Adison Sagaser 8, Breena Sand 12, Brooklyn Brendel 2, Alyssa Eckroth 10, Arianna Berryhill 15, Bella Ternes 4, Ashley Guthmiller 3, Hannah Stymeist 6. Totals: 27 FG, 16-21 FT.

TURTLE MOUNTAIN: Amya Gorneau 8, Avah Marion 5, Jaslyn Decoteau 2, Jerzey Parisien 6, Kobi Keplin 15, Kaydence Gorneau 1, Katie Delorme 2, Mason Ferris 4. Totals: 13 FG, 12-19 FT.

Three-pointers: Leg 5 (Weigel 2, Sagaser 2, Berryhill 1), TM 6 (Marion 1, Parisien 2, Keplin 2, Ferris 1). Fouls: Leg 17, TM 14. Fouled out: None.

Records: Legacy 5-1; Turtle Mountain 0-2.

WATFORD CITY 74, MANDAN 62

Mandan;32;29;-;62

WC;42;32;-;74

MANDAN: Jayden Wiest 12, Amaya Ramsey 7, Piper Harris 8, Morgan Sheldon 4, Jordan Toman 1, Faith Eberle 6, Taylor Leingang 9, Sydney Gustavsson 15. Totals: 25 FG, 6-15 FT.

WATFORD CITY: Lexi Moberg 1, Jessica Mogen 10, Gracen Breitbach 16, Emma Mogen 15, Ashley Holen 22, Madison Spacher 8, Riley Faller 2. Totals: 27 FG, 15-19 FT.

Three-pointers: Man 6 (Wiest 2, Ramsey 1, Harris 1, Gustavsson 2), WC 5 (J.Mogen 1, Breitbach 2, E.Mogen 2). Fouls: Man 16, WC 14. Fouled out: None.

Records: Watford City 5-1; Mandan 2-3.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 67, SOUTH BORDER 50

SB;13;23;37;50

NGS;13;31;46;67

SOUTH BORDER: Seth Wolf 9, Luke Scherbenske 19, Connor Kosiak 3, Jackson Meidinger 11, Nelson Meidinger 4, Colton Martz 4, Trevor Schmidt 2. Totals: 21 FG, 5-9 FT.

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER: Jaxcen Glatt 13, Ethan Johnson 15, Kayden Sperle 8, Payton Haas 2, Blaise Bitz 10, Jordan Kuipers 6, Trenton Erbele 13. Totals: 30 FG, 1-4 FT.

Three-pointers: SB 5 (Wolf 1, Scherbenske 2, Kosiak 1, J.Meidinger 1), NGS 6 (Glatt 1, Johnson 3, Kuipers 2). Fouls: SB 8, NGS 12. Fouled out: None.

FLASHER 62, CENTRAL MCLEAN 55

CM;16;28;44;55

Flasher;16;31;43;62

CENTRAL MCLEAN: Gunner Jacobs 18, Caleb Botske 2, Jarrett Troyna 9, Julius Anderson 15, AJ Ketterling 7, Matthew Wahl 4. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Anderson 4, Jacobs 2, Ketterling, 6-10 FT, 19 Fouls.

FLASHER: Logan Schmidt 6, Braxton Hatzenbuhler 3, Carter Bonogovsky 6, Javin Friesz 12, Jace Friesz 27, Landon Frederick 7, Joey Richter 1. Totals: 22 FG, Three-pointers: Hatzenbuhler, Frederick, 16-25 FT, 9 Fouls.

Records: Flasher 5-0; Central McLean 4-2.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARRINGTON 51, LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 37

LEM;10;21;33;37

Carrington;8;23;39;51

LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH: Lexis Olson 10, Jalynn Swanson 2, Marlee Hetletved 2, Kaylee Lowery 6, Morgan Freije 13, Jaya Henderon 4.

CARRINGTON: Emma Rindy 3, Haley Wolsky 2, Kenzie Edland 8, Lexus Page 4, Sydnie Grager 22, Hannah Hagel 12.

ENDERLIN 45, ELLENDALE 41

Enderlin;6;18;27;45

Ellendale;8;17;30;41

ENDERLIN: Katelyn Tingley 15, Kaylie Schlecht 9, Genevieve Gruba 7, Rachael Bergstedt 5, Raelee Bartholomay 5, Mackenzie Wall 2, Sydney Baarstad 2. Totals: 12 FG, 12-27 FT.

ELLENDALE: Abigail Molan 15, Mackenzie Thorpe 8, Chloe Bollinger 5, Jada Henningsen 5, Kali Norton 4, Abigail Peterson 2, Christena Walker 2. Totals: 16 FG, 3-4 FT.

Three-pointers: End 3 (Bergstedt 1, Bartholomay 1, Schlecht 1), Ell 2 (Henningsen 1, Bollinger 1). Fouls: End 21, Ell 21. Fouled out: None.

HAZEN 57, MOTT-REGENT 48

MR;10;29;41;48

Hazen;20;32;46;57

MOTT-REGENT: Jenessa Zentner 10, Mary Jane Mayer 2, Madison Raferty 8, Hailee Olson 2, Kattie Honeyman 17, Samantha Greff 9. Totals: 14 FG, 19-24 FT.

HAZEN: Sydney Mosset 2, MaKenna Brunmeier 20, Macee Smith 6, Laini Carr 4, Paige Erhardt 23, Eliza Herrick 2. Totals: 23 FG, 11-21 FT.

Three-pointers: MR 1 (Honeyman 1), Haz 0. Fouls: MR 14, Haz 22. Fouled out: Carr.

CENTRAL MCLEAN 57, FLASHER 45

CM;16;31;48;57

Flasher;15;22;33;45

CENTRAL MCLEAN: Ashtyn Smith 19, Lexie Jacobson 2, Sophie Sparrow 6, Taya Hornberger 16, Reagan Kjelstrup 3, Adlyn Eng 6, Daisy Sparrow 5. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Smith 2, Eng 2, Sparrow, Kjelstrup, 5-8 FT, 13 Fouls.

FLASHER: Leandra Schmidt 17, Rylee Fleck 6, Peyton Black 2, Jayden Miller 3, Tymber Boldt 17. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Schmidt 2, Miller, Boldt, 3-8 FT, 11 Fouls.

Records: Flasher 1-4.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;20;7;2;1;2;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;20;6;2;2;1;0;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1

St. Cloud State;;19;6;4;0;1;2;0

Denver;;15;4;7;1;0;1;1

Colorado College;;14;3;5;2;0;1;2

Miami;;11;3;6;2;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;8;2;8;1;0;1;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Jan. 1

Colorado College 4, Denver 3

Saturday, Jan. 2

Miami 3, Western Michigan 1

Minnesota-Duluth 4, St. Cloud State 3, OT

Denver 6, Colorado College 1

Sunday, Jan. 3

Miami at Western Michigan

Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State

NAHL

WINGS 3, BOBCATS 1

Bismarck;0;0;1;--;1

Aberdeen;1;1;1;--;3

First period: 1. Aber, Payton Matsui (Clayton Cosentino, Trevor Russell), 16:30.

Second period: 2. Aber, Matsui (Liam Fraser, Spencer Schneider), 8:02.

Third period: 3. Bis, Austin Schwartz (Thomas Bergsland, Nico Chmelevski), 1:33, (pp). 4. Aber, Cade Neilson, 2:18.

Goalie saves: Bis – Cameron Korpi 27; Aber – Jake Sibell 32.

Penalties: Bis – 2 minors; Aber – 2 minors.

Records: Bismarck 8-10-2, 18 points; Aberdeen 17-1-0, 34 points.

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;17;1;0;34

Minot;8;7;3;19

Bismarck;8;10;2;18

Austin;4;5;2;10

St. Cloud;3;7;0;6

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;3;2;10

Kenai River;3;2;0;6

Fairbanks;3;4;0;6

Minn. Magicians;2;0;0;4

Chippewa Falls;2;5;0;4

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;10;3;3;23

Maine;11;6;0;22

Maryland;8;4;3;19

New Jersey;5;6;5;15

NE Generals;6;13;1;13

Danbury;5;1;0;10

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;15;5;1;31

Shreveport;11;2;2;24

Odessa;7;8;2;16

Wichita Falls;6;5;3;15

Amarillo;5;5;3;13

New Mexico;3;10;1;7

Friday, Jan. 1

Aberdeen 4, BOBCATS 1

Johnstown 6, Northeast 0

Fairbanks 4, Janesville 2

Minnesota Magicians 4, Chippewa Falls 3

Shreveport 5, Odessa 3

Wichita Falls 4, Lone Star 1

Saturday, Jan. 2

Aberdeen 3, BOBCATS 1

Shreveport 4, Odessa 3

Amarillo 3, New Mexico 1

Chippewa Falls 5, Kenai River 2

Lone Star 7, Wichita Falls 1

Fairbanks 5, Janesville 4, OT

Sunday, Jan. 3

New Mexico at Amarillo

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College men’s basketball

Jamestown 98, Hastings, Neb. 80

Minot State 66, Southwest Minnesota State 61

North Dakota 52, Missouri-Kansas City 45

North Dakota State 68, Western Illinois 50

Sioux Falls 64, Mary 60

College women’s basketball

Jamestown 66, Hastings, Neb. 55

Missouri-Kansas City 71, North Dakota 67, OT

Southwest Minnesota State 74, Minot State 62

Western Illinois 77, North Dakota State 65

High school boys basketball

Aberdeen Central, S.D. 70, Grand Forks Red River 52

Bismarck Legacy 71, Turtle Mountain 65

Central Cass 70, Lisbon 41

Dakota Valley, S.D. 89, Fargo Davies 65

Dickinson 69, Williston 52

Flasher 62, Central McLean 55

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 74, Hatton-Northwood 39

Jamestown 66, Bismarck Century 53

Kindred 66, Shiloh Christian 42

Larimore 62, Griggs-Midkota 61, OT

Mandan 96, Watford City 53

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 67, South Border 50

Nedrose 59, Max 21

Thompson 53, Carrington 38

Washburn 64, Richardton-Taylor 57

West Fargo Sheyenne 89, Fargo South 55

High school girls basketball

Aberdeen Central, S.D. 68, Grand Forks Red River 66, OT

Bismarck Century 84, Jamestown 60

Bismarck Legacy 77, Turtle Mountain 44

Carrington 51, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 37

Central Cass 62, Tri-State 35

Central McLean 57, Flasher 45

Dickinson 80, Williston 52

Enderlin 45, Ellendale 41

Grafton 73, Northern Cass 63

Harvey-Wells County 68, Dunseith 66

Hazen 57, Mott-Regent 48

Hettinger-Scranton 61, Harding County, S.D. 48

Kenmare 56, Bottineau 33

Kindred 62, Shiloh Christian 41

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 48, Nelson County 43

Parshall 70, Powers Lake 46

Washburn 40, Richardton-Taylor 36

Watford City 74, Mandan 62

High school boys hockey

Mayville-Portland 6, Grafton-Park River 3

Minot 3, Dickinson 2

Williston 4, Mandan 3

High school girls hockey

Fargo Davies 6, Jamestown 1

Williston 2, Dickinson 0

West Fargo 4, Grand Forks 2

