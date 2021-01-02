Area Scores: Jan. 3

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
LEGACY 71, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 65
Legacy;30;41;--;71
TM;31;34;--;65
LEGACY: Keagen Woodbury 9, Zander Albers 20, Brett LaCombe 3, Ben Patton 23, Joey Buzalsky 8, Lyric Hoffman 4, Brady Burman 2, Logan Wetzel 2. Totals: 25 FG, 16-22 FT.
TURTLE MOUNTAIN: Houston Davis 7, James Keplin 8, Blue Kellog 2, Parker Wallette 6, Tristan Davis 26, Wyatt Enno 6, Tanner Monette 10. Totals: 25 FG, 10-15 FT.
Three-pointers: Leg 5 (Woodbury 1, Albers 2, Patton 2), TM 5 (H.Davis 1, T.Davis 4). Fouls: Leg 20, TM 18. Fouled out: Kellog, Enno.
Records: Legacy 4-2; Turtle Mountain
MANDAN 96, WATFORD CITY 53
Mandan;56;40;--;96
WC;14;39;--;53
MANDAN: Luke Darras 2, Tyler Thilmony 25, Avery Bogner 3, Jayce Lowman 8, Anthony Johnson 5, Lucas Burgum 8, Seth Gangl 4, Isaac Huettl 2, Jacob Pierce 18, Aaron Grubb 14, Johnathan LaFleur 4, Jaxcon Duttenhefer 3. Totals: 38 FG, 7-11 FT.
WATFORD CITY: Jason Hogue 2, Josiah Rojas 15, Dijwar Ahmed 3, Kanton Tschetter 7, Landon Caldwell 4, Jalen Strickland 11, Ryan Domerese 4, Jaheem Petersen 1, Caden Cluchie 6. Totals: 19 FG, 10-14 FT.
Three-pointers: Man 13 (Thilmony 7, Bogner 1, Lowman 2, Johnson 1, Pierce 2), WC 5 (Rojas 4, Tschetter 1). Fouls: Man 14, WC 12. Fouled out: None.
Records: Mandan 4-1; Watford City 0-6.
DICKINSON 69, WILLISTON 52
Dickinson;36;33;--;69
Williston;20;32;--;52
DICKINSON: Kyle Brilz 5, Alex Dvorak 22, ReeseMack 2, Jayden Hocker 19, Cooper Hughes 2, Isac Daley 6, Mason Ellingford 13. Totals: 23 FG, 17-20 FT.
WILLISTON: Jayden Williams 6, Kaden Finders 11, Jacob Wilt 10, Edens Dumervil 12, Malaki Sik 2, Aalijah Sowell 3, Alex Ewert 5, James Powers 1, Austin Baumer 2. Totals: 19 FG, 8-11.
Three-pointers: Dick 6 (Dvorak 2, Hocker 3, Ellingford 1), Will 6 (Williams 1, Finders 1, Wilt 2, Sowell 1, Ewert 1). Fouls: Dick 17, Will 20. Fouled out: Wilt, Dumervil.
Records: Dickinson 2-2; Williston 0-4.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
LEGACY 77, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 44
Legacy;35;42;--;77
TM;16;28;--;44
LEGACY: Hailyn Weigel 13, Adison Sagaser 8, Breena Sand 12, Brooklyn Brendel 2, Alyssa Eckroth 10, Arianna Berryhill 15, Bella Ternes 4, Ashley Guthmiller 3, Hannah Stymeist 6. Totals: 27 FG, 16-21 FT.
TURTLE MOUNTAIN: Amya Gorneau 8, Avah Marion 5, Jaslyn Decoteau 2, Jerzey Parisien 6, Kobi Keplin 15, Kaydence Gorneau 1, Katie Delorme 2, Mason Ferris 4. Totals: 13 FG, 12-19 FT.
Three-pointers: Leg 5 (Weigel 2, Sagaser 2, Berryhill 1), TM 6 (Marion 1, Parisien 2, Keplin 2, Ferris 1). Fouls: Leg 17, TM 14. Fouled out: None.
Records: Legacy 5-1; Turtle Mountain 0-2.
WATFORD CITY 74, MANDAN 62
Mandan;32;29;-;62
WC;42;32;-;74
MANDAN: Jayden Wiest 12, Amaya Ramsey 7, Piper Harris 8, Morgan Sheldon 4, Jordan Toman 1, Faith Eberle 6, Taylor Leingang 9, Sydney Gustavsson 15. Totals: 25 FG, 6-15 FT.
WATFORD CITY: Lexi Moberg 1, Jessica Mogen 10, Gracen Breitbach 16, Emma Mogen 15, Ashley Holen 22, Madison Spacher 8, Riley Faller 2. Totals: 27 FG, 15-19 FT.
Three-pointers: Man 6 (Wiest 2, Ramsey 1, Harris 1, Gustavsson 2), WC 5 (J.Mogen 1, Breitbach 2, E.Mogen 2). Fouls: Man 16, WC 14. Fouled out: None.
Records: Watford City 5-1; Mandan 2-3.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 67, SOUTH BORDER 50
SB;13;23;37;50
NGS;13;31;46;67
SOUTH BORDER: Seth Wolf 9, Luke Scherbenske 19, Connor Kosiak 3, Jackson Meidinger 11, Nelson Meidinger 4, Colton Martz 4, Trevor Schmidt 2. Totals: 21 FG, 5-9 FT.
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER: Jaxcen Glatt 13, Ethan Johnson 15, Kayden Sperle 8, Payton Haas 2, Blaise Bitz 10, Jordan Kuipers 6, Trenton Erbele 13. Totals: 30 FG, 1-4 FT.
Three-pointers: SB 5 (Wolf 1, Scherbenske 2, Kosiak 1, J.Meidinger 1), NGS 6 (Glatt 1, Johnson 3, Kuipers 2). Fouls: SB 8, NGS 12. Fouled out: None.
FLASHER 62, CENTRAL MCLEAN 55
CM;16;28;44;55
Flasher;16;31;43;62
CENTRAL MCLEAN: Gunner Jacobs 18, Caleb Botske 2, Jarrett Troyna 9, Julius Anderson 15, AJ Ketterling 7, Matthew Wahl 4. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Anderson 4, Jacobs 2, Ketterling, 6-10 FT, 19 Fouls.
FLASHER: Logan Schmidt 6, Braxton Hatzenbuhler 3, Carter Bonogovsky 6, Javin Friesz 12, Jace Friesz 27, Landon Frederick 7, Joey Richter 1. Totals: 22 FG, Three-pointers: Hatzenbuhler, Frederick, 16-25 FT, 9 Fouls.
Records: Flasher 5-0; Central McLean 4-2.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARRINGTON 51, LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 37
LEM;10;21;33;37
Carrington;8;23;39;51
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH: Lexis Olson 10, Jalynn Swanson 2, Marlee Hetletved 2, Kaylee Lowery 6, Morgan Freije 13, Jaya Henderon 4.
CARRINGTON: Emma Rindy 3, Haley Wolsky 2, Kenzie Edland 8, Lexus Page 4, Sydnie Grager 22, Hannah Hagel 12.
ENDERLIN 45, ELLENDALE 41
Enderlin;6;18;27;45
Ellendale;8;17;30;41
ENDERLIN: Katelyn Tingley 15, Kaylie Schlecht 9, Genevieve Gruba 7, Rachael Bergstedt 5, Raelee Bartholomay 5, Mackenzie Wall 2, Sydney Baarstad 2. Totals: 12 FG, 12-27 FT.
ELLENDALE: Abigail Molan 15, Mackenzie Thorpe 8, Chloe Bollinger 5, Jada Henningsen 5, Kali Norton 4, Abigail Peterson 2, Christena Walker 2. Totals: 16 FG, 3-4 FT.
Three-pointers: End 3 (Bergstedt 1, Bartholomay 1, Schlecht 1), Ell 2 (Henningsen 1, Bollinger 1). Fouls: End 21, Ell 21. Fouled out: None.
HAZEN 57, MOTT-REGENT 48
MR;10;29;41;48
Hazen;20;32;46;57
MOTT-REGENT: Jenessa Zentner 10, Mary Jane Mayer 2, Madison Raferty 8, Hailee Olson 2, Kattie Honeyman 17, Samantha Greff 9. Totals: 14 FG, 19-24 FT.
HAZEN: Sydney Mosset 2, MaKenna Brunmeier 20, Macee Smith 6, Laini Carr 4, Paige Erhardt 23, Eliza Herrick 2. Totals: 23 FG, 11-21 FT.
Three-pointers: MR 1 (Honeyman 1), Haz 0. Fouls: MR 14, Haz 22. Fouled out: Carr.
CENTRAL MCLEAN 57, FLASHER 45
CM;16;31;48;57
Flasher;15;22;33;45
CENTRAL MCLEAN: Ashtyn Smith 19, Lexie Jacobson 2, Sophie Sparrow 6, Taya Hornberger 16, Reagan Kjelstrup 3, Adlyn Eng 6, Daisy Sparrow 5. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Smith 2, Eng 2, Sparrow, Kjelstrup, 5-8 FT, 13 Fouls.
FLASHER: Leandra Schmidt 17, Rylee Fleck 6, Peyton Black 2, Jayden Miller 3, Tymber Boldt 17. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Schmidt 2, Miller, Boldt, 3-8 FT, 11 Fouls.
Records: Flasher 1-4.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;20;7;2;1;2;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;20;6;2;2;1;0;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1
St. Cloud State;;19;6;4;0;1;2;0
Denver;;15;4;7;1;0;1;1
Colorado College;;14;3;5;2;0;1;2
Miami;;11;3;6;2;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;8;2;8;1;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Jan. 1
Colorado College 4, Denver 3
Saturday, Jan. 2
Miami 3, Western Michigan 1
Minnesota-Duluth 4, St. Cloud State 3, OT
Denver 6, Colorado College 1
Sunday, Jan. 3
Miami at Western Michigan
Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State
NAHL
WINGS 3, BOBCATS 1
Bismarck;0;0;1;--;1
Aberdeen;1;1;1;--;3
First period: 1. Aber, Payton Matsui (Clayton Cosentino, Trevor Russell), 16:30.
Second period: 2. Aber, Matsui (Liam Fraser, Spencer Schneider), 8:02.
Third period: 3. Bis, Austin Schwartz (Thomas Bergsland, Nico Chmelevski), 1:33, (pp). 4. Aber, Cade Neilson, 2:18.
Goalie saves: Bis – Cameron Korpi 27; Aber – Jake Sibell 32.
Penalties: Bis – 2 minors; Aber – 2 minors.
Records: Bismarck 8-10-2, 18 points; Aberdeen 17-1-0, 34 points.
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;17;1;0;34
Minot;8;7;3;19
Bismarck;8;10;2;18
Austin;4;5;2;10
St. Cloud;3;7;0;6
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;3;2;10
Kenai River;3;2;0;6
Fairbanks;3;4;0;6
Minn. Magicians;2;0;0;4
Chippewa Falls;2;5;0;4
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;10;3;3;23
Maine;11;6;0;22
Maryland;8;4;3;19
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
NE Generals;6;13;1;13
Danbury;5;1;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;15;5;1;31
Shreveport;11;2;2;24
Odessa;7;8;2;16
Wichita Falls;6;5;3;15
Amarillo;5;5;3;13
New Mexico;3;10;1;7
Friday, Jan. 1
Aberdeen 4, BOBCATS 1
Johnstown 6, Northeast 0
Fairbanks 4, Janesville 2
Minnesota Magicians 4, Chippewa Falls 3
Shreveport 5, Odessa 3
Wichita Falls 4, Lone Star 1
Saturday, Jan. 2
Aberdeen 3, BOBCATS 1
Shreveport 4, Odessa 3
Amarillo 3, New Mexico 1
Chippewa Falls 5, Kenai River 2
Lone Star 7, Wichita Falls 1
Fairbanks 5, Janesville 4, OT
Sunday, Jan. 3
New Mexico at Amarillo
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College men’s basketball
Jamestown 98, Hastings, Neb. 80
Minot State 66, Southwest Minnesota State 61
North Dakota 52, Missouri-Kansas City 45
North Dakota State 68, Western Illinois 50
Sioux Falls 64, Mary 60
College women’s basketball
Jamestown 66, Hastings, Neb. 55
Missouri-Kansas City 71, North Dakota 67, OT
Southwest Minnesota State 74, Minot State 62
Western Illinois 77, North Dakota State 65
High school boys basketball
Aberdeen Central, S.D. 70, Grand Forks Red River 52
Bismarck Legacy 71, Turtle Mountain 65
Central Cass 70, Lisbon 41
Dakota Valley, S.D. 89, Fargo Davies 65
Dickinson 69, Williston 52
Flasher 62, Central McLean 55
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 74, Hatton-Northwood 39
Jamestown 66, Bismarck Century 53
Kindred 66, Shiloh Christian 42
Larimore 62, Griggs-Midkota 61, OT
Mandan 96, Watford City 53
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 67, South Border 50
Nedrose 59, Max 21
Thompson 53, Carrington 38
Washburn 64, Richardton-Taylor 57
West Fargo Sheyenne 89, Fargo South 55
High school girls basketball
Aberdeen Central, S.D. 68, Grand Forks Red River 66, OT
Bismarck Century 84, Jamestown 60
Bismarck Legacy 77, Turtle Mountain 44
Carrington 51, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 37
Central Cass 62, Tri-State 35
Central McLean 57, Flasher 45
Dickinson 80, Williston 52
Enderlin 45, Ellendale 41
Grafton 73, Northern Cass 63
Harvey-Wells County 68, Dunseith 66
Hazen 57, Mott-Regent 48
Hettinger-Scranton 61, Harding County, S.D. 48
Kenmare 56, Bottineau 33
Kindred 62, Shiloh Christian 41
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 48, Nelson County 43
Parshall 70, Powers Lake 46
Washburn 40, Richardton-Taylor 36
Watford City 74, Mandan 62
High school boys hockey
Mayville-Portland 6, Grafton-Park River 3
Minot 3, Dickinson 2
Williston 4, Mandan 3
High school girls hockey
Fargo Davies 6, Jamestown 1
Williston 2, Dickinson 0
West Fargo 4, Grand Forks 2