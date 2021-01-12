Area Scores: Jan. 13

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. MARY’S 99, DICKINSON 98
SM;51;48;--;99
Dickinson;31;66;--;98
ST. MARY’S: Zach Haas 22, Garrett Bader 22, Jackson Roerick 5, Nick Schumacher 14, Nathan Fedorchak 17, Carson Rohrich 6, Sam Schmidt 1, Brit Senftner 2, Landon Gerving 10. Totals: 34 FG, Three-pointers: Bader 4, Fedorchak 3, Rohrich 2, Gerving 2, Schumacher 2, Roerick, 17-30 FT, 24 Fouls.
DICKINSON: Kyle Brilz 8, Alex Dvorak 31, Reese Mack 6, Jayden Hocker 16, Britton Cranston 20, Cooper Hughes 3, Remington Schatz 2, Mason Achondo 2, Mason Ellingford 10. Totals: 30 FG, Three-pointers: Dvorak 6, Cranston 3, Hocker 2, Ellingford 2, Hughes 1, 24-30 FT, 22 Fouls.
Records: St. Mary’s 1-6; Dickinson 3-4.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
JAMESTOWN 83, MANDAN 71
Jamestown;33;50;--;83
Mandan;25;46;--;71
JAMESTOWN: Kade Schumacher 3, Devon Beach 5, Luke Van Berkom 14, Carson Lamp 25, Brooks Carroll 18, Keith Levin 9, Ty Monson 9. Totals: 30-59 FG, Three-pointers: 12-27 (Lamp 5, Carroll 2, Monson 2, Beach, Van Berkom, Schumacher), 11-12 FT, 29 Rebounds (3 with 5), 13 Fouls, 15 Assists (Shea Carroll 6), 3 Blocked shots, 4 Steals (Lamp 2).
MANDAN: Tyler Thilmony 11, Jayce Lowman 24, Lucas Burgum 11, Jacob Pierce 16, Aaron Grubb 4, Jonathan LaFleur 2, Nathan Gerding 1, Jaxon Duttenhefer 1. Totals: 26-58 FG, Three-pointers: 11-27 (Lowman 4, Burgum 3, Thilmony 2, Pierce), 8-10 FT, 23 Rebounds (Thilmony 7), 14 Fouls, 9 Assists (Thilmony 3, Pierce 3), 6 Steals (Thilmony 3).
Records: Jamestown 6-2, Mandan 6-3.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
LINTON-HMB 77, FLASHER 58
Flasher;14;35;42;58
LHMB;14;34;60;77
FLASHER: Braxton Hatzenbuhler 5, Carter Bonogofsky 3, Javon Friesz 22, Jace Friesz 19, Landon Frederick 4, Joey Richter 5. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: Javin Friesz 5, Jace Friesz 2, Bonogofsky, 12-21 FT, 5 Fouls.
LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK: Joseph Fode 3, Lucas Schumacher 22, Grant Bosch 10, Carter Renz 23, Landon Bosch 6, Gentry Richter 4. Totals: 31 FG, Three-pointers: Schumacher 6, Renz 5, King 2, Fode, 1-1 FT, 16 Fouls.
Notes: Jace Friesz had 10 rebounds for Flasher. Lucas Schumacher had 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 steals for Linton-HMB.
STANDING ROCK 55, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 49
SR;14;33;49;55
NSA;9;20;34;49
STANDING ROCK: Dayne Abbey 21, Xander Vetter 21, John Luger 13. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Abbey 3, Luger 3, Vetter, 2-10 FT, 17 Fouls.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT: Caleb Feland 4, Rylen Soupir 6, Jayden Selzler 9, Dylan Rud 8, Wyatt Kuhn 11, Jackson Rud 3, Logan Becker 4, Weston Kuhm 4. Totals: 13 FG, Three-pointers: Soupir 2, Selzler, Rud, 11-15 FT, 15 Fouls.
HAZEN 78, LEWIS & CLARK-NS 60
LCNS;12;28;45;60
Hazen;15;35;64;78
LEWIS & CLARK-NORTH SHORE: Tysen Alford 8, Tanner Severance 19, Lane Underdahl 16, Jackson Nelson 1, Rylie Rogers 16. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Underdahl 2, Severance, 5-17 FT, 13 Fouls.
HAZEN: Kaison Kaylor 10, Dawson Bruner 10, Talan Butke 10, Tyson Wick 25, Mason Wick 23. 18 FG, Three-pointers: M.Wick 7, T.Wick 5, Batke, 3-4 FT, 13 Fouls.
RUGBY 72, WESTHOPE-NEWBURG 42
WN;10;23;33;42
Rugby;21;39;62;72
WESTHOPE-NEWBURG: Walker Braatan 14, Wyatt Lemay 6, Ethan Beckedahl 6, Andrew Dunham 5, Anthony Tabarez 4, Dalton Hawkins 3, Ethan Cartwright 2, Morgan Lemay 2. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Braatan 4, W.Lemay, Dunham, 6-7 FT, 9 Fouls.
RUGBY: Cole Slaubaugh 21, Isaiah Smith 12, Tim Mueller 10, Trey Welstad 7, Warren Walker 6, Brody Schneibel 6, Erik Foster 4, Gavin Schepp 2, Lathan DeMontigny 2, Kory Vetsch 2. Totals: 33 FG, Three-pointers: Mueller 2, Welstad 2, 2-10 FT, 12 Fouls.
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 69, ROLLA 56
DA;22;32;49;60
Rolla;16;26;43;56
ROLLA: Mitchell Leas 18, Zavier Mitchell 16, Deryk Thomas 13, Micholas Mears 7, Andre Elick 2.
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE: Hunter Fletschock 25, Josh Marquart 17, Payton Martin 14, Cade Melaas 7, Elijiah Nickelson 2, Matt Jund 2, Dallas Brandt 2.
Note: Drake-Anamoose Hunter Fletschock surpassed 1,000 career points.
CARRINGTON 54, GRIGGS-MIDKOTA 48, OT
GM;11;29;40;47;48
CARR;14;19;35;47;54
GRIGGS-MIDKOTA: Carter Spitzer 6, Hunter Gronneberg 11, Jayden Sherrad 5, Tavon Stadler 2, Jaxon Gronneberg 6, Tanner Haugen 18.
CARRINGTON: Lucas Hendrickson 11, Hudson Topp 4, Grady Shipman 9, Hudson Schmitz 22, Tate Larsen 2, Cole Seaburg 2, Ethan Buskness 1, Jack Erickson 3.
KINDRED 61, LISBON 53
Kindred;10;22;40;61
Lisbon;11;24;29;53
KINDRED: Ethan McKenney 2, Matthew Pearson 3, Eli Heinrich 2, Paul Olson 15, Max McQuillan 10, Jaiden Peraza 15, Chase Miller 1, Gavin Keller 13.
LISBON: Rodney Olson 3, Jayden Bittner 5, Caeden Sweet 3, Parker Runck 19, Robert Adam 6, Caleb Olson 17.
STRASBURG-ZEELAND 68, KIDDER COUNTY 64
SZ;21;39;46;68
KC;13;30;44;64
STRASBURG-ZEELAND: Jake Wagner 29, Max Vander Vorste 6, Mac Kramer 16, Josh Lauinger 15. Totals: 24 FG, Three-pointers: Kramer 2, Wagner, 9-10 FT, 11 Fouls.
KIDDER COUNTY: Jayden Rath 13, Payton Cauthon 18, Jonah Harter 9, Ryan Nicholson 5, Luke Rath 8, Ryan Boots 11. Totals: 20 FG, Three-pointers: Cauthon 2, Boots, Nicholson, Rath, 9-12 FT, 15 Fouls.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
KIDDER COUNTY 79, STRASBURG-ZEELAND 40
SZ;11;16;28;40
KC;31;44;77;79
STRASBURG-ZEELAND: Lilly Haak 14, Kassandra Hulm 7, Abby Scherr 5, Addison Wagner 9, Jessa Heidrich 3, Jordyn Heidrich. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Haak 2, Hulm, Scherr, 5-9 FT, 10 Fouls.
KIDDER COUNTY: Avery Rath 14, Elayna Kramlich 2, Kennedy Harter 14, Hailey Pfaff 25, Ella Svanes 2, Madelyn Schmidt 22. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Pfaff 8, Schmidt 1, 10-13 FT, 18 Fouls.
Note: Kidder County senior Hailey Pfaff made eight 3-pointers.
GARRISON 47, CENTRAL MCLEAN 37
CM;9;14;21;37
Garrison;6;15;35;47
CENTRAL MCLEAN: Ashtyn Smith 14, Lexi Jacobson 6, Taya Hornberger 9, Leah Jacobson 2, MiKayla LeRoy 2, Daisy Sparrow 4. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: Smith, Lexi Jacobson, 10-20 FT, 16 Fouls.
GARRISON: Katie Zook 2, Karli Klein 18, Mia Gehring 14, Emily Schlehr 6, Cedar Perkins 7. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Gehring, 12-16 FT, 18 Fouls.
LANGDON-AEM 63, ST. JOHN 30
SJ;6;14;26;30
LAEM;19;35;55;63
ST. JOHN: Raycee Reed 3, Kelsey Bercier 6, Eliza Slater 2, Kaycee Dejarlais 2, Natalie Decoteau 10, Alani Morin 2, Megan Boe 5. Totals: 9 FG, Three-pointers: Reed, 9-12 FT, 9 Fouls.
LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH: Lexis Olson 17, Meredith Romfo 2, Marlee Hetletved 2, Kaylee Lowery 10, Morgan Freije 18, Jaya Henderson 11, Cora Badding 3. Totals: 26 FG, Three-pointers: Henderson, Olson.
BOWMAN COUNTY 58, HARDING COUNTY 38
HC;13;18;27;38
BC;10;27;36;54
HARDING COUNTY: Claire Verhulst 2, Logan Kautzman 20, Emily Comes 2, Hadley Pihl 4, Karlie Teigen 2, Brink 6, Taylor Sever 2. Totals: 15 FG. Three-pointers: Kautzman 2, 4-10 FT, 12 Fouls.
BOWMAN COUNTY: Ellie Powell 9, Jocelyn Kulseth 3, Avrie Nohava 5, Jayda Miller 3, Bailey Peterson 5, Sophia Headly 1, Raegen Honeyman 1, Jaci Fischer 7, Andrea Rodakowski 18. Totals: 22 FG, Three-pointers: Kulseth, Nohava, Peterson, Headley, 5-10 FT, 8 Fouls.
HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY 49, NELSON COUNTY 44
NC;11;19;34;44
HWC;13;26;40;49
NELSON COUNTY: Paytan Lippert 2, Marit Ellingson 9, Hollie Emory 18, Cadence Schwind 2, Kylee Baumgarn 13. Totals: 19 FG, 4-6 FT.
HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY: Autumn Sieg 9, Makenna Vollmer 4, Zoe McKinven 10, Kalyn Keller 10, MacKenna Arnold 2, Maggie Raue 14. Totals: 21 FG, 3-12 FT.
CENTER-STANTON 43, WASHBURN 29
Washburn;4;13;20;29
CS;19;32;38;43
WASHBURN: Goven 7, Schmitz 6, Klindtworth 4, Retterath 4, Braun 2, Patterson 2, Scheresky 2, Obering 2.
CENTER-STANTON: Hoffman 13, Kraft 12, Nagel 9, Frank 4, Clinton 3, Vosberg 2.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 42, E-K-M 37
(Monday)
EKM;6;16;26;37
MPB;13;26;36;42
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER: Reagan Teske 5, Kiara Jangula 9, Emily Kinzler 6, Mataeya Mathern 12, Norah Entzi 5. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Mathern, 12-20 FT, 15 Fouls.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN: Brittney Reister 4, Isabel Schmidt 6, Lilly Bohl 2, Ryleigh Martin 18, Gracie Gunderson 6, Sophie Bohl 2, Kalen Kinzell 4. Totals: 19 FG, 6-11 FT, 16 Fouls.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY
BISMARCK 3, MINOT 1
(Tuesday at Minot)
Bismarck;0;1;2;-;3
Minot;0;0;1;-;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Bis, Paige Pengilly (Ella Reister), 13:14.
Third period: 2. Bis, Madison Cole (Jayda Krikorian, Brenna Curl), 4:49, (pp). 3. Min, Taykyn Cope (unassisted), 8:09. 4. Bis, Krikorian (Cameron Schmidt), 16:42.
Goalie saves: Bis – Karsyn Hellman 3-8-8 – 19; Min – Amber Borkhuis 10-12-5 – 27.
Penalties: Bis – 5 miniors; Min – 3 minors.
Records: Bismarck 4-0-1; Minot 5-3-1-1.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
CENTURY 2, DICKINSON 1
(Tuesday at Dickinson)
Century;0;1;1;--;2
Dickinson;0;1;0;--1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Dick, Kaden Dvorak (Ethan Laurey, Xander Krump), 11:41. 2. Cen, Ryan Keup (Alex Samardzic, Lucas Schweigert), 11:31.
Third period: 3. Cen, Colton Schulte (Alex Fosland, Dawson Shirley), 6:58.
Goalie saves: Cen – Casey Odegaard 7-8-8 – 23; Dick – Jayce Concha 7-11-10 – 28.
Penalties: Cen – 4 minors; Dick – 1 minor.
Records: Century 3-2-0; Dickinson 1-6.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
St. Cloud State;;27;9;4;0;2;2;0
North Dakota;;26;9;2;1;2;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;21;6;5;2;1;1;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;1;1
Denver;;15;4;7;1;0;1;1
Miami;;15;4;8;2;0;1;0
Colorado College;;14;3;7;2;0;1;2
Western Michigan;;13;3;8;3;0;0;1
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Monday, Jan. 11
North Dakota 2, Colorado College 1
Friday, Jan. 15
North Dakota at Denver, 8 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Miami
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College
Saturday, Jan. 16
North Dakota at Denver, 8:07 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Miami
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College
NORTH DAKOTA 2, COLORADO COLLEGE 1
(Monday)
UND;0;1;1;--;2
CC;0;1;0;--;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Riese Gaber (Matt Kiersted, Shane Pinto), 14:26 (PP). 2. CC, Ben Copeland (Jackson Jutting, Chase Foley), 19:01 (PP).
Third period: 3. UND, Grant Mismash (Collin Adams, Brendan Budy), 1:41.
Goalie saves: UND – Adam Scheel 6-14-3--23. CC – Dominic Basse 8-11-8—27.
Penalties: UND – 6 for 12 minutes. CC 5 for 10 minutes.
Records: North Dakota 9-2-1; Colorado College 3-7-2.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;17;1;0;34
Minot;8;7;3;19
Bismarck;8;10;2;18
Austin;4;5;2;10
St. Cloud;3;7;0;6
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;5;4;2;12
Kenai River;4;3;0;8
Fairbanks;4;4;0;8
Minn. Magicians;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;2;5;0;4
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;13;7;0;26
Johnstown;10;3;3;23
Maryland;9;5;3;21
New Jersey;7;7;5;19
NE Generals;6;15;1;13
Danbury;5;1;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;16;6;1;33
Shreveport;13;2;2;28
Amarillo;7;6;3;17
Odessa;7;10;2;16
Wichita Falls;6;7;3;15
New Mexico;5;11;1;11
Thursday, Jan. 14
Chippewa Falls at MN Magicians
Maryland at Maine
Danbury at Northeast
Shreveport at New Mexico
Friday, Jan. 15
Fairbanks at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Maine
NE Generals at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
MN Wilderness at Janesville
Chippewa Falls at MN Magicians
Amarillo at Wichita Falls
New Mexico at Shreveport
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Odessa at Lone Star
Kenai River at Minot
Saturday, Jan. 16
Fairbanks at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
NE Generals at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
MN Wilderness at Janesville
Amarillo at Wichita Falls
New Mexico at Shreveport
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Odessa at Lone Star
Kenai River at Minot
Sunday, Jan. 17
Austin at MN Wilderness
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College women’s basketball
Valley City State 105, Oak Hills Christian College 48
High school boys basketball
Carrington 54, Griggs-Midkota 46
Des Lacs-Burlington 59, Towner-Granville-Upham 54
Drake-Anamoose 69, Rolla 58
Fargo Davies 87, Fargo North 59
Enderlin 76, White Shield 53
Hazen 78, Lewis & Clark-North Shore 60
Grafton-St. Thomas 59, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 41
Minot 86, Turtle Mountain 75
Minot Ryan 43, Velva 35
Jamestown 83, Mandan 71
Oakes 85, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 47
Powers Lake 66, Ray 41
Wahpeton 83, Fargo Shanley 78
West Fargo 83, Grand Forks Red River 72
West Fargo Sheyenne 90, Grand Forks Central 44
High school girls basketball
Century 77, Legacy 70
Center-Stanton 43, Washburn 29
Dickinson 60, St. Mary’s 44
Divide County 53, Stanley 36
Dunseith 66, North Star-Starkweather 57
Ellendale 46, Leola-Frederick 43
Fargo Davies 81, Fargo North 26
Fargo Shanley 70, Wahpeton 36
Garrison 47, Central McLean 37
Grand Forks Red River 80, West Fargo 61
Grafton-St. Thomas 83, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 23
Harvey-Wells County 49, Nelson County 44
Jamestown 72, Mandan 63
Kenmare 58, Trenton 46
Kidder County 79, Strasburg-Zeeland 40
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 63, St. John 30
Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 68, South Border 19
Minot Ryan 53, Bottineau 37
Shiloh Christian 71, Flasher 48
Tioga 54, Ray 24
Wilton-Wing 85, Max 27
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 50, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 21
High school boys hockey
Bismarck 9, Hazen-Beulah 1
Fargo South-Shanley 2, Fargo Davies 0
Grand Forks Central 6, West Fargo 2
Mandan 2, Jamestown 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 5, Grafton-Parker River 1
High school girls hockey
Bismarck 3, Minot 1
Fargo North-South 6, Grand Forks 3
Mandan 5, Dickinson 0
West Fargo 5, Jamestown 1