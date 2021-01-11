Area Scores: Jan. 12

COLLEGE HOCKEY
NORTH DAKOTA 2, COLORADO COLLEGE 1
UND;0;1;1;--;2
CC;0;1;0;--;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Riese Gaber (Matt Kiersted, Shane Pinto), 14:26 (PP). 2. CC, Ben Copeland (Jackson Jutting, Chase Foley), 19:01 (PP).
Third period: 3. UND, Grant Mismash (Collin Adams, Brendan Budy), 1:41.
Goalie saves: UND – Adam Scheel 6-14-3--23. CC – Dominic Basse 8-11-8—27.
Penalties: UND – 6 for 12 minutes. CC 5 for 10 minutes.
Records: North Dakota 8-2-1; Colorado College 3-6-2.
CLASS B BASKETBALL
BOYS TOP 10
Team;Record;Points;Prior
1. Enderlin (8);5-1;188;1
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (5);5-1;180;2
3. Grafton (7);6-0;174;3
4. Dickinson Trinity;8-1;145;4
5. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;5-0;127;5
6. Kindred;5-0;103;6
7. Dunseith;4-0;78;7
8. Rugby;6-1;47;8
9. Central Cass;7-0;44;NR
10. Beulah;4-3;26;10
Others receiving votes: Powers Lake, 5-0; Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 6-1; Linton-HMB, 4-1; Ellendale, 5-1; Drake-Anamoose, 6-1; Flasher, 5-1; Oakes, 3-1; White Shield, 3-1.
GIRLS TOP 10
Team;Record;Points;Prior
1. Central Cass (15);7-0;204;1
2. Kindred (6);6-1;190;2
3. Grafton;6-1;165;3
4. Linton-HMB;6-1;143;5
5. Thompson;7-0;132;7
6. Glenburn;8-0;68;10
7. Kenmare;8-0;61;NR
8. Wilton-Wing;8-0;49;NR
9. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;6-3;40;8
10. Carrington;6-2;28;4
Others receiving votes: Trenton, 5-1; Oakes, 5-0; Hettinger-Scranton, 7-2; Kidder County, 5-1; Hatton-Northwood, 6-0; Northern Cass, 5-2; Rugby, 4-2; LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 5-1; Minot Our Redeemer's, 8-1.
NOTE: First-place votes in parentheses.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WASHBURN 54, CENTER-STANTON 46
Washburn;8;19;38;54
C-S;11;19;28;46
WASHBURN (54): Karter Hansen 12, Aiden Parrill 9, Alex Fredrick 9, Hunter Klindtworth 7, Tyler Kulzer 6, Garrett Pfleiger 5, Alexa Retterath 4, Dylan Eckel 2. Totals: 20 13-19 55
CENTER-STANTON (46): Derin Sailer 13, Hunter Hoffman 11, Jayden Hall 8, Peyton Hall 5, Ethan Thies 4, Jarret Henke 3, Michael Thompson 2. Totals: 17 9-16 46.
3-pointers: W 1 (Pfleiger); CS 3 (Sailer 1, P. Hall 1, Hoffman 1). Fouls: W 14, CS 18. Fouled out: Sailer, P. Hall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NAPOLEON-GS 53, STRASBURG-ZEELAND 37
S-Z;14;24;26;37
NGS;10;12;39;53
STRASBURG-ZEELAND (37): Kassandra Hulm 18, Lilly Haak 76, Addison Wagner 6, Abby Scherr 3, Rebekah Pool 2, Jordyn Heidrich 1. Totals: 8 17-29 37.
NAPOLEON-GS (53): Teagan Erbele 18, Sophie Ketterling 14, Kylie Breidenbach 8, Janae Weigel 4, Tanecia Kleppe 4, Courtney Thompson 3, Jozlyn Weigel 2. Totals: 22 7-15 53.
3-pointerS: SZ 4 (Hulm 3, Scherr 1); NGS 2 (Ketterling 1, Thompson 1). Fouls: SZ 13, NGS 22. Fouled out: Scherr, Breidenbach, J. Weigel.
HAZEN 53, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 32
R-T;2;10;18;32
Hazen;11;29;39;53
RICHARDTON-TAYLOR (32): Skylar Crow 9, Gracee Kuntz 9, AshLynn Christensen 5, Claire Diede 3, Akatba Dressler 2, Jayne Krank 2, Eastlyn Gebhardt 2. Totals: 10 10-17 32.
HAZEN (53): Paige Erhardt 31, Macee Smith 7, MaKenna Brunmeier 6, Eliza Herrcik 4, Laini Carr 3, Sydney Mosset 2. Totals: 23 6-10 53.
3-pointers: RT 2 (Kuntz 1, Christensen 1); H 1 (Carr). Fouls: RT 14, G 17. Fouled out: Brunmeier, Carr.
HETTINGER-SCRANTON 48, KILLDEER 22
H-S;14;29;47;48
Killdeer;6;14;20;22
H-S (48): Sam Oase 15, Ella Jensen 9, Bailee Pierce 8, Laela Jensen 6, Christen Miller 5, Ally Schalesky 2, Lilli Steeke 2, Beth Lien 1. Totals: 19 6-15 48.
KILLDEER (22): Sadie Stahl 8, Gracie Doe 6, Shelbie Schmidt 4, Liza Stahl 2, Myranda Reiss 2. Totals: 8 4-6 22.
3-pointers: HS 4 (L. Jensen 2, E. Jensen 1, Pierce 1); K 2 (J. Stahl 2). Fouls: HS 9, K 12. Fouled out: None.
N.D. SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dunseith 62, St. John 53
Kenmare 69, Ray 49
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 78, Cavalier 47
Rolla 52, Rolette 44
Strasburg-Zeeland 85, Century sophomores 57
Washburn 54, Center-Stanton 46
Wilton-Wing 45, Max 41
Barnes County Tournament
Enderlin 95, Warwick 51
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 52, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 38
Maple Valley 53, Barnes County North 44
Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 63, Sargent County 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander-Trinity Christian 48, White Shield 37
Beulah 69, Dickinson Trinity 45
Carrington 55, Barnes County North 18
Central Cass 59, Kindred 58
Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 49, Warwick 34
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 65, Dunseith 52
Glenburn 63,Minot Our Redeemer's 54
Hazen 53, Richardton-Taylor 32
Hettinger-Scranton 48, Killdeer 22
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 64, Cavalier 19
Lisbon 43, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 42
Mayville-Portland-CG 57, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 22
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 42, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 37
Midway-Minto 66, Hatton-Northwood 52
Minot Ryan 42, South Prairie 23
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 46, Des Lacs-Burlington 40
Mott-Regent 59, New Salem-Almont 35
Napoleon-GS 53, Strasburg-Zeeland 37
Nelson County 55, Rolla 42
New Rockford-Sheyenne 60, Rolette-Wolford 25
Oakes 66, Griggs County-Midkota 40
Powers Lake 60, Burke County 11
Richland 62, Fargo Oak Grove 42
Rugby 53, Drake-Anamoose 37
Sargent County 65, Tri-State 37
Stanley 56, Ray 37
Surrey 41, Lewis & Clark-Berthold 36
Thompson 63, Larimore 22
Velva 82, TGU 12
Westhoope-Newburg 66, Nedrose 58