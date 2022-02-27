Area Scores: Feb. 28

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

NJCAA DIVISION I REGION XIII TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

At Wahpeton

NDSCS 87, Bismarck State College 77

BSC;36;41;--;77

NDSCS;43;44;--;87

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Jerrick Baines 24, Garrick Baines 7, Seth Nelson 8, Alex Huber 6, Jaden Mitzel 16, Deonte' Martinez 5, Jaden Hamilton 3, Max Tschosik 8. Totals: 29-64 FG, Three-pointers 7-18: (J.Baines 4, Tschosik 2, Nelson), 12-16 FT, 35 Rebounds (Nelson 9), 17 Assists (Martinez 5), 3 Steals (Nelson, Mitzel, Hamilton), 3 Blocked shots (J.Baines, Martinez, Tschosik), 9 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE -- Logan Jebwabny 9, Khari Broadway 23, Micah Swallow 11, Connor Hollenbeck 18, Noah Christensen 11, Anthony Ignowski 2, JaQuan Sanders-Smith 13. Totals: 30-71 FG, Three-pointers: 6-22 (Jedwabny 3, Swallow, Hollenbeck, Sanders-Smith), 21-24 FT, 44 Rebounds (Christensen 9, Hollenbeck 9), 14 Assists (Broadway 3), 7 Steals (Swallow 2, Hollenbeck 2), 6 Blocked shots (RaShaun Parker 2), 7 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.

Records: North Dakota State College of Science 30-1; Bismarck State College 13-17.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Minnesota-Duluth 87, University of Mary 60

U-Mary;19;30;48;60

Duluth;21;45;69;87

UNIVERSITY OF MARY -- Macy Williams 20, Lexie Schneider 15, Ryleigh Wacha 10, Carly Kottsick 5, Megan Voit 3, Addison Rozell 2, Mady Schafer 2, Hallie Schweitzer 2, Moriku Hakim 1. Totals: 20-63 FG, Three-pointers: 5-18 (Williams 3, Kottsick, Voit), 15-21 FT, 35 Rebounds (Schneider 10), 16 Fouls, 7 Assists (Wacha 3), 13 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Rozell, Wacha), 3 Steals (Rozell 2).

MINNESOTA-DULUTH -- Brooke Olson 26, Ann Simonet 17, Maesyn Thiesen 10, Sarah Grow 9, Payton Kahl 2, Taytum Rhoades 6, Madelyn Granica 5, Kaylee Nelson 3, Ani Tschida 3, Ella Gilbertson 2, Shaily Hakamaki 2. Totals: 34-63 FG, Three-pointers: 8-18 (Olson 3, Simonet 3, Thiesen, Nelson), 11-15 FT, 41 Rebounds (Olson 10), 16 Fouls, 26 Assists (Rhoades 6), 11 Turnovers, 11 Blocked shots (Grow 6), 7 Steals (Simonet 2).

Records: Minnesota-Duluth 22-4; University of Mary 14-16.

NJCAA DIVISION I REGION XII TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

At Wahpeton

Williston State College 69, Bismarck State College 61

WSC;12;32;53;69

BSC;13;30;42;61

WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE -- Emily Kurkowski 7, Brooklyn Douglas 17, Hayley MacDonald 15, Syndey Labatte 8, Keeley Tini 18, Irene de la Fuente 4. Totals: 26-60 FG, Three-pointers: 5-14 (Tini 3, Douglas, Kurkowski), 12-16 FT, 42 Rebounds (Tini 14), 7 Steals (MacDonald 4), 16 Turnovers, 12 Fouls.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Kaity Hove 2, Ashton Kinnebrew 5, Reile Payne 11, Jaiden Baker 12, Sam Oech 15, MacKenzie Boone 3, Kayleen Kihle 2, Kathrine Fox 4, Sydney Gustavsson 5. Totals: 23-76 FG, Three-pointers: 6-33 (Payne 2, Gustavsson, Boone, Oech, Kinnebrew), 9-16 FT, 51 Rebounds (Payne 10), 14 Assists (Hove 3, Gustavsson 3), 1 Blocked shot (Payne 1), 13 Turnovers, 16 Fouls.

Records: Williston State College 19-13; Bismarck State College 23-6.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 9, UC-COLORADO SPRINGS 4

At Colorado Springs, Colo.

U-Mary;200;204;1;--;9;16;0

UCCS;011;200;0;--;4;7;1

Joseph Sinclair, Paxton Miller (5), Andrew Brooks (7) and Ben Prediger. Cole Phillip, Brock Weiss (4), Joseph Harris (6) and Tyler Richardson. W--Miller. L--Weiss. HR--U-Mary, Calvin James. UCCS, Tyler Richardson.

Highlights -- University of Mary -- Michael Polson 2-5 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, R; James 3-4 HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Derek Shoen 2-4 2B, RBI; Ty Jones 0-2 2 BB; Kendall Keller 2-4 2 R, SB; James Martin 2-4 2B, R; Prediger 4-4 2 R, 3 RBI; Braxton Inniss 1-2 R, BB; Sinclair 4 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Miller 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB; Brooks 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R. UC-Colorado Springs -- Sato Kiichi 3-4 RBI, SB; Kit Wiggington 2-2 R, 2B, RBI; Richardson 1-3 HR, 2 RBI.

Records: University of Mary 4-2; University of Colorado-Colorado Springs 4-8.

ST. CLOUD STATE 13, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3

At Colorado Springs

U-Mary;021;000;0;--;3;6;1

SCSU;510;014;2;--;13;15;0

Jonathan Draheim, Kody Jones (6) and Krece Papierski. Ahem, Brauns (6), Habeck (7) and Bulson. W--Ahern. L--Draheim. HR--U-Mary, Shoen, Keller. SCSU, Riola 2, Bulson.

Highlights: U-Mary -- Shoen 1-2 HR, RBI, R, BB; Noah Hull 0-2 BB; Ty Jones 1-3; Keller 1-3 HR, RBI, R; Papierski 1-3 2B, R; Arian Jimenez 2-3 2B, RBI. SCSU -- Riola 5-5 2 HR, 5 R, 3 RBI; Wallat 3-4 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI; Navratil 2-3 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Bulson 2-4 HR, 3B, 4 RBI, 3B; Ahern 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Records: St. Cloud State 2-4; University of Mary 4-3.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NEBRASKA-KEARNEY 6, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0

At Topeka, Kan.

U-Mary;000;000;0;--;0;5;1

Kearney;000;132;x;--;6;9;1

Nicole Eckhardt, Hannah Chambers (5), Emari Evans (6) and Madison Wszolek. Goodban and Schaneman. W--Goodban. L--Eckhardt. HR--Nebraska-Kearney, Thomason.

Highlights: University of Mary -- Brooke De Jong 1-3; Sariah Perez 2-3 2B; Erin Murphy 1-3; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-2; Eckhardt 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Evans 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO. Nebraska-Kearney -- Liesch 1-3 2 R; Thomason 2-4 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Roth 3-4 2B, R; Bruning 2-3 R, 2 RBI; Goodban 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.

Records: Nebraska-Kearney 4-8; University of Mary 0-10.

FORT HAYES STATE 10, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 7

Fort Hays;005;041;0;--;10;15;2

U-Mary;002;140;0;--;7;11;0

Savannah Egger, Morgan Schmidt (4), Bailey Carlson (5) and Madison Pierce. Evans, Chambers (3), Eckhardt (4) and Brooke McClure. W--Schmidt. L--Evans. Save--Carlson. HR--U-Mary, Haley Berube.

Highlights: Fort Hays State -- Lindsey Kelly 2-4 R; Loren Beggs 3-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Jessica Espinoza 3-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Regan Curry 2-2 2 R, RBI; Carlson 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. U-Mary -- Kannegiesser 1-3 BB, R; Perez 1-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Devyn Ritz 1-4 R; Rachael Laetsch 2-4 R; Berube 3-4 HR, 4 RBI, R; Eryn DeJonge 1-4 R; Murphy 2-3 R, 2B, RBI.

Records: Fort Hays State 6-10; University of Mary 0-11.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

AUGUSTANA 6, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1

At Sioux Falls

Singles

No. 1: Valeriya Monko, Augie def. Chloe Chong, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 2: Florentina Hadjigeorgiuo, Augie def. Illona Freitag, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 3: Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM def. Laura Arce Vieyra, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 4: Aleksandra Kistanova, Augie def. Emily Needham, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 5: Gabriela Jancikova, Augie def. Heidi Jacobson, 6-4, 6-0/

No. 6: Emily Granson, Augie def. Callie McDonald, 6-1, 6-1.

Note: Augustana won all 3 doubles matches to earn 1 point.

Records: Augustana 9-0; University of Mary 5-1.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

BOYS

At Bismarck Event Center

First-round games

Thursday, March 3

Main Floor

Game 4: No. 1 Minot (19-2) vs. Jamestown (11-11), 3 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 St. Mary’s (12-9) vs. No. 5 Dickinson (11-10), 4:45 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Century (17-4) vs. No. 7 Mandan (10-11), 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Bismarck (16-4) vs. No. 6 Legacy (10-11, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Loser out

Exhibit Hall

Game 8: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Main Floor

Semifinals

Game 10: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 5:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

State qualifiers

Game 13: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 11, 4:15 p.m.

Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 2:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 15: Winner Game 10 vs. Winnner Game 11, 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS

At Exhibit Hall

Thursday, March 3

Game 4: No. 1 Century (19-0) vs. No. 8 Watford City (5-16), 2 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 Jamestown (11-7) vs. No. 5 Legacy (10-9), 3:45 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Minot (17-3) vs. No. 10 Turtle Mountain (3-16), 5:30 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Bismarck (16-3) vs. No. 6 Mandan (9-10), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Loser out

Exhibit Hall

Game 8: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 4:30 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 6:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Main Floor

Game 10: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Main Arena

State qualifiers

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 11, 11 a.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

Game 14: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Betty Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 2 Grafton (20-3) vs. Kenmare, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Langdon-Area-Edmore-Munich (19-3) vs. Sherwood-Mohall-Lansford (21-3), 2:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Kindred (23-0) vs. Beulah (18-5), 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Shiloh Christian (20-4) vs. No. 5 Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock (20-3), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;51;16;5;1;0;1;1

Denver;;47;16;6;0;1;0;0

Western Michigan;;37;12;9;1;1;0;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;34;9;9;4;0;1;2

St. Cloud State;;32;9;9;4;1;1;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;28;10;12;0;2;0;0

Colorado College;;18;6;15;1;2;1;0

Miami;;17;4;17;1;0;3;1

Overall records: Denver 23-8-1, North Dakota 21-11-1, Western Michigan 20-10-1, Nebraska-Omaha 20-14-0, St. Cloud State 17-11-4, Minnesota-Duluth 16-14-4, Colorado College 9-20-3, Miami 7-23-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, March 4

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth

Denver at Colorado College

Saturday, March 5

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth

Denver at Colorado College

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;28;14;1;57

Aberdeen;24;18;4;52

Minot;24;22;2;50

Austin;23;20;4;50

North Iowa;21;19;6;48

Bismarck;20;23;3;43

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;31;12;2;64

Johnstown;27;15;5;59

Maryland;25;13;8;58

Jamestown;25;19;3;53

Northeast;23;20;1;47

Maine;15;22;5;35

Danbury;9;31;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;30;15;3;63

Springfield;29;14;3;61

Anchorage;23;15;5;51

Janesville;24;19;1;49

Minnesota Magicians;21;18;7;49

Minnesota Wilderness;23;19;1;47

Chippewa;19;24;2;40

Kenai River;12;32;5;29

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;32;12;3;67

Lone Star;28;10;8;64

Wichita Falls;23;15;7;53

Odessa;24;17;5;53

Shreveport;22;17;5;49

Corpus Christi;22;24;2;46

Amarillo;21;22;3;45

El Paso;13;29;4;30

Saturday, Feb. 26

Bismarck 5, Austin 2

Johnstown 3, Maryland 2

Maine 2, New Jersey 0

Minnesota Wilderness 8, St. Cloud 0

Minot 2, Aberdeen 1, OT

Lone Star 5, El Paso 1

Minnesota Magicians 4, Kenai River 2

Monday, Feb. 28

Maine at Northeast

Wednesday, March 2

Northeast at Maine

Thursday, March 3

Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians

Friday, March 4

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Maryland

Jamestown at New Jersey

Chippewa at Janesville

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Wichita Falls at Corpus Christi

Minnesota Wilderness at Springfield

Odessa at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

Austin at Minot

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Saturday, March 5

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Jamestown at New Jersey

Johnstown at Northeast

Danbury at Maryland

Minnesota Wilderness at Springfield

Janesville at Chippewa

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Wichita Falls at Corpus Christi

Odessa at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

Austin at Minot

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Sunday, March 6

Janesville at St. Cloud

Johnstown at Northeast

New Mexico at Shreveport

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College baseball

Bethany College 9, Jamestown 8

Bethany College 3, Jamestown 1

Dixie State 6, North Dakota State 5

St. Cloud State 13, University of Mary 3

University of Mary 9, Colorado-Colorado Springs 4

College men’s basketball

Dakota County Technical College 94, United Tribes

North Dakota State College of Science 87, Bismarck State College 77

College women’s basketball

Minnesota-Duluth 87, University of Mary 60

Williston State College 69, Bismarck State College 61

College softball

Concordia (Neb.) 8, Mayville State 4

Concordia (Neb.) 3, Mayville State 2

Nebraska-Kearney 6, University of Mary 0

North Dakota State 9, Tarleton State 1

