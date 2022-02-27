Area Scores: Feb. 28

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
NJCAA DIVISION I REGION XIII TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
At Wahpeton
NDSCS 87, Bismarck State College 77
BSC;36;41;--;77
NDSCS;43;44;--;87
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Jerrick Baines 24, Garrick Baines 7, Seth Nelson 8, Alex Huber 6, Jaden Mitzel 16, Deonte' Martinez 5, Jaden Hamilton 3, Max Tschosik 8. Totals: 29-64 FG, Three-pointers 7-18: (J.Baines 4, Tschosik 2, Nelson), 12-16 FT, 35 Rebounds (Nelson 9), 17 Assists (Martinez 5), 3 Steals (Nelson, Mitzel, Hamilton), 3 Blocked shots (J.Baines, Martinez, Tschosik), 9 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE -- Logan Jebwabny 9, Khari Broadway 23, Micah Swallow 11, Connor Hollenbeck 18, Noah Christensen 11, Anthony Ignowski 2, JaQuan Sanders-Smith 13. Totals: 30-71 FG, Three-pointers: 6-22 (Jedwabny 3, Swallow, Hollenbeck, Sanders-Smith), 21-24 FT, 44 Rebounds (Christensen 9, Hollenbeck 9), 14 Assists (Broadway 3), 7 Steals (Swallow 2, Hollenbeck 2), 6 Blocked shots (RaShaun Parker 2), 7 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.
Records: North Dakota State College of Science 30-1; Bismarck State College 13-17.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Minnesota-Duluth 87, University of Mary 60
U-Mary;19;30;48;60
Duluth;21;45;69;87
UNIVERSITY OF MARY -- Macy Williams 20, Lexie Schneider 15, Ryleigh Wacha 10, Carly Kottsick 5, Megan Voit 3, Addison Rozell 2, Mady Schafer 2, Hallie Schweitzer 2, Moriku Hakim 1. Totals: 20-63 FG, Three-pointers: 5-18 (Williams 3, Kottsick, Voit), 15-21 FT, 35 Rebounds (Schneider 10), 16 Fouls, 7 Assists (Wacha 3), 13 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Rozell, Wacha), 3 Steals (Rozell 2).
MINNESOTA-DULUTH -- Brooke Olson 26, Ann Simonet 17, Maesyn Thiesen 10, Sarah Grow 9, Payton Kahl 2, Taytum Rhoades 6, Madelyn Granica 5, Kaylee Nelson 3, Ani Tschida 3, Ella Gilbertson 2, Shaily Hakamaki 2. Totals: 34-63 FG, Three-pointers: 8-18 (Olson 3, Simonet 3, Thiesen, Nelson), 11-15 FT, 41 Rebounds (Olson 10), 16 Fouls, 26 Assists (Rhoades 6), 11 Turnovers, 11 Blocked shots (Grow 6), 7 Steals (Simonet 2).
Records: Minnesota-Duluth 22-4; University of Mary 14-16.
NJCAA DIVISION I REGION XII TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
At Wahpeton
Williston State College 69, Bismarck State College 61
WSC;12;32;53;69
BSC;13;30;42;61
WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE -- Emily Kurkowski 7, Brooklyn Douglas 17, Hayley MacDonald 15, Syndey Labatte 8, Keeley Tini 18, Irene de la Fuente 4. Totals: 26-60 FG, Three-pointers: 5-14 (Tini 3, Douglas, Kurkowski), 12-16 FT, 42 Rebounds (Tini 14), 7 Steals (MacDonald 4), 16 Turnovers, 12 Fouls.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Kaity Hove 2, Ashton Kinnebrew 5, Reile Payne 11, Jaiden Baker 12, Sam Oech 15, MacKenzie Boone 3, Kayleen Kihle 2, Kathrine Fox 4, Sydney Gustavsson 5. Totals: 23-76 FG, Three-pointers: 6-33 (Payne 2, Gustavsson, Boone, Oech, Kinnebrew), 9-16 FT, 51 Rebounds (Payne 10), 14 Assists (Hove 3, Gustavsson 3), 1 Blocked shot (Payne 1), 13 Turnovers, 16 Fouls.
Records: Williston State College 19-13; Bismarck State College 23-6.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 9, UC-COLORADO SPRINGS 4
At Colorado Springs, Colo.
U-Mary;200;204;1;--;9;16;0
UCCS;011;200;0;--;4;7;1
Joseph Sinclair, Paxton Miller (5), Andrew Brooks (7) and Ben Prediger. Cole Phillip, Brock Weiss (4), Joseph Harris (6) and Tyler Richardson. W--Miller. L--Weiss. HR--U-Mary, Calvin James. UCCS, Tyler Richardson.
Highlights -- University of Mary -- Michael Polson 2-5 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, R; James 3-4 HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Derek Shoen 2-4 2B, RBI; Ty Jones 0-2 2 BB; Kendall Keller 2-4 2 R, SB; James Martin 2-4 2B, R; Prediger 4-4 2 R, 3 RBI; Braxton Inniss 1-2 R, BB; Sinclair 4 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Miller 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB; Brooks 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R. UC-Colorado Springs -- Sato Kiichi 3-4 RBI, SB; Kit Wiggington 2-2 R, 2B, RBI; Richardson 1-3 HR, 2 RBI.
Records: University of Mary 4-2; University of Colorado-Colorado Springs 4-8.
ST. CLOUD STATE 13, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3
At Colorado Springs
U-Mary;021;000;0;--;3;6;1
SCSU;510;014;2;--;13;15;0
Jonathan Draheim, Kody Jones (6) and Krece Papierski. Ahem, Brauns (6), Habeck (7) and Bulson. W--Ahern. L--Draheim. HR--U-Mary, Shoen, Keller. SCSU, Riola 2, Bulson.
Highlights: U-Mary -- Shoen 1-2 HR, RBI, R, BB; Noah Hull 0-2 BB; Ty Jones 1-3; Keller 1-3 HR, RBI, R; Papierski 1-3 2B, R; Arian Jimenez 2-3 2B, RBI. SCSU -- Riola 5-5 2 HR, 5 R, 3 RBI; Wallat 3-4 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI; Navratil 2-3 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Bulson 2-4 HR, 3B, 4 RBI, 3B; Ahern 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Records: St. Cloud State 2-4; University of Mary 4-3.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY 6, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0
At Topeka, Kan.
U-Mary;000;000;0;--;0;5;1
Kearney;000;132;x;--;6;9;1
Nicole Eckhardt, Hannah Chambers (5), Emari Evans (6) and Madison Wszolek. Goodban and Schaneman. W--Goodban. L--Eckhardt. HR--Nebraska-Kearney, Thomason.
Highlights: University of Mary -- Brooke De Jong 1-3; Sariah Perez 2-3 2B; Erin Murphy 1-3; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-2; Eckhardt 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Evans 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO. Nebraska-Kearney -- Liesch 1-3 2 R; Thomason 2-4 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Roth 3-4 2B, R; Bruning 2-3 R, 2 RBI; Goodban 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Records: Nebraska-Kearney 4-8; University of Mary 0-10.
FORT HAYES STATE 10, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 7
Fort Hays;005;041;0;--;10;15;2
U-Mary;002;140;0;--;7;11;0
Savannah Egger, Morgan Schmidt (4), Bailey Carlson (5) and Madison Pierce. Evans, Chambers (3), Eckhardt (4) and Brooke McClure. W--Schmidt. L--Evans. Save--Carlson. HR--U-Mary, Haley Berube.
Highlights: Fort Hays State -- Lindsey Kelly 2-4 R; Loren Beggs 3-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Jessica Espinoza 3-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Regan Curry 2-2 2 R, RBI; Carlson 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. U-Mary -- Kannegiesser 1-3 BB, R; Perez 1-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Devyn Ritz 1-4 R; Rachael Laetsch 2-4 R; Berube 3-4 HR, 4 RBI, R; Eryn DeJonge 1-4 R; Murphy 2-3 R, 2B, RBI.
Records: Fort Hays State 6-10; University of Mary 0-11.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
AUGUSTANA 6, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1
At Sioux Falls
Singles
No. 1: Valeriya Monko, Augie def. Chloe Chong, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2: Florentina Hadjigeorgiuo, Augie def. Illona Freitag, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3: Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM def. Laura Arce Vieyra, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4: Aleksandra Kistanova, Augie def. Emily Needham, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 5: Gabriela Jancikova, Augie def. Heidi Jacobson, 6-4, 6-0/
No. 6: Emily Granson, Augie def. Callie McDonald, 6-1, 6-1.
Note: Augustana won all 3 doubles matches to earn 1 point.
Records: Augustana 9-0; University of Mary 5-1.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
BOYS
At Bismarck Event Center
First-round games
Thursday, March 3
Main Floor
Game 4: No. 1 Minot (19-2) vs. Jamestown (11-11), 3 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 St. Mary’s (12-9) vs. No. 5 Dickinson (11-10), 4:45 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Century (17-4) vs. No. 7 Mandan (10-11), 6:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Bismarck (16-4) vs. No. 6 Legacy (10-11, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Loser out
Exhibit Hall
Game 8: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 1 p.m.
Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Main Floor
Semifinals
Game 10: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 5:30 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
State qualifiers
Game 13: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 11, 4:15 p.m.
Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 2:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 15: Winner Game 10 vs. Winnner Game 11, 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS
At Exhibit Hall
Thursday, March 3
Game 4: No. 1 Century (19-0) vs. No. 8 Watford City (5-16), 2 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 Jamestown (11-7) vs. No. 5 Legacy (10-9), 3:45 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Minot (17-3) vs. No. 10 Turtle Mountain (3-16), 5:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Bismarck (16-3) vs. No. 6 Mandan (9-10), 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Loser out
Exhibit Hall
Game 8: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 4:30 p.m.
Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 6:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Main Floor
Game 10: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 2 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Main Arena
State qualifiers
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 11, 11 a.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 12:45 p.m.
Championship
Game 14: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Betty Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks
Thursday, March 3
Game 1: No. 2 Grafton (20-3) vs. Kenmare, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Langdon-Area-Edmore-Munich (19-3) vs. Sherwood-Mohall-Lansford (21-3), 2:45 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Kindred (23-0) vs. Beulah (18-5), 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Shiloh Christian (20-4) vs. No. 5 Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock (20-3), 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Consolation
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;51;16;5;1;0;1;1
Denver;;47;16;6;0;1;0;0
Western Michigan;;37;12;9;1;1;0;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;34;9;9;4;0;1;2
St. Cloud State;;32;9;9;4;1;1;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;28;10;12;0;2;0;0
Colorado College;;18;6;15;1;2;1;0
Miami;;17;4;17;1;0;3;1
Overall records: Denver 23-8-1, North Dakota 21-11-1, Western Michigan 20-10-1, Nebraska-Omaha 20-14-0, St. Cloud State 17-11-4, Minnesota-Duluth 16-14-4, Colorado College 9-20-3, Miami 7-23-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, March 4
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth
Denver at Colorado College
Saturday, March 5
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth
Denver at Colorado College
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;28;14;1;57
Aberdeen;24;18;4;52
Minot;24;22;2;50
Austin;23;20;4;50
North Iowa;21;19;6;48
Bismarck;20;23;3;43
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;31;12;2;64
Johnstown;27;15;5;59
Maryland;25;13;8;58
Jamestown;25;19;3;53
Northeast;23;20;1;47
Maine;15;22;5;35
Danbury;9;31;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;30;15;3;63
Springfield;29;14;3;61
Anchorage;23;15;5;51
Janesville;24;19;1;49
Minnesota Magicians;21;18;7;49
Minnesota Wilderness;23;19;1;47
Chippewa;19;24;2;40
Kenai River;12;32;5;29
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;32;12;3;67
Lone Star;28;10;8;64
Wichita Falls;23;15;7;53
Odessa;24;17;5;53
Shreveport;22;17;5;49
Corpus Christi;22;24;2;46
Amarillo;21;22;3;45
El Paso;13;29;4;30
Saturday, Feb. 26
Bismarck 5, Austin 2
Johnstown 3, Maryland 2
Maine 2, New Jersey 0
Minnesota Wilderness 8, St. Cloud 0
Minot 2, Aberdeen 1, OT
Lone Star 5, El Paso 1
Minnesota Magicians 4, Kenai River 2
Monday, Feb. 28
Maine at Northeast
Wednesday, March 2
Northeast at Maine
Thursday, March 3
Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians
Friday, March 4
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Maryland
Jamestown at New Jersey
Chippewa at Janesville
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Wichita Falls at Corpus Christi
Minnesota Wilderness at Springfield
Odessa at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
Austin at Minot
Amarillo at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Saturday, March 5
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Jamestown at New Jersey
Johnstown at Northeast
Danbury at Maryland
Minnesota Wilderness at Springfield
Janesville at Chippewa
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Wichita Falls at Corpus Christi
Odessa at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
Austin at Minot
Amarillo at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Sunday, March 6
Janesville at St. Cloud
Johnstown at Northeast
New Mexico at Shreveport
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College baseball
Bethany College 9, Jamestown 8
Bethany College 3, Jamestown 1
Dixie State 6, North Dakota State 5
St. Cloud State 13, University of Mary 3
University of Mary 9, Colorado-Colorado Springs 4
College men’s basketball
Dakota County Technical College 94, United Tribes
North Dakota State College of Science 87, Bismarck State College 77
College women’s basketball
Minnesota-Duluth 87, University of Mary 60
Williston State College 69, Bismarck State College 61
College softball
Concordia (Neb.) 8, Mayville State 4
Concordia (Neb.) 3, Mayville State 2
Nebraska-Kearney 6, University of Mary 0
North Dakota State 9, Tarleton State 1