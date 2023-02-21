CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
BISMARCK 88, LEGACY 83, OT
Bismarck;29;71;16;--;88
Legacy;37;72;11;--;83
BISMARCK – Grady Swanson 3, Preston Lemar 13, Quin Hafner 4, Carter Henke 9, Taysean Eaglestaff 20, Jenner Smude 3, Andrew Austin 17, Drew Henrikesen 4, Ross Fischer 12, Lucas McNichols 3. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Eaglestaff 4, Fischer 4, Henke 3, Lemar 3, Swanson, McNichols, 8-14 FT, 19 Fouls.
LEGACY – Brayden Weidner 6, Chase Knoll 21, Braxton Wurgler 2, Jedidiah Derrick 6, Lucas Kupfer 17, Aiden Sagaser 3, Jaxon Kellogg 16, Parker Falcon 12. Totals: 25 FG, Three-pointers: Falcon 3, Knoll 2, Sagaser, 13-20 FT, 17 Fouls.
Records: Bismarck 12-8 West Region, 12-9 overall; Legacy 11-9, 12-9.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 3 TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
Quarterfinals
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 56, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 23
MPB;7;9;15;23
EKM;13;35;43;56
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN -- Allison Thomas 7, Cale Redlin 3, Lilly Bohl 3, Kayley Mittleider 2, Isabel Schmidt 2, Alaina Bosche 2, Maddie Gefroh 2, Kalen Kinzell 2. Totals: 10-36 FG, Three-pointers: 2-12 (Thomas, Bohl), 1-3 FT, 19 Rebounds (Thomas 5), 8 Fouls, 3 Assists (Thomas, Bohl, Bosche), 19 Turnovers, 1 Block (Thomas), 10 Steals (Thomas 3).
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER -- Kiara Jangula 16, Libby Mathern 9, Norah Entzi 9, Mataeya Mathern 8, Reagan Teske 4, Grace Irey 4, Abby Mathern 2, Lexie Dallman 2, Jaelyn Bertsch 2. Totals: 22-42 FG, Three-pointers: 7-14 (Jangula 4, Entzi 2, L. Mathern), 5-7 FT, 24 Rebounds (Teske 5, M. Mathern 5, L. Mathern 5), 3 Fouls, 13 Assists (M. Mathern 3, L. Mathern 3), 12 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (M. Mathern 2), 15 Steals (Jangula 5).
Carrington 62, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 45
Carrington;15;31;47;62
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;7;16;31;45
CARRINGTON -- Madison Johnson 17, Kacie Rexin 15, Haley Wolsky 13, Emma Hone 8, Isabel Wendel 5, Olivia Threadgold 2, Kaydence VanRay 2. Totals: 20-56 FG, Three-pointers: 4-14 (Johnson 2, Rexin, Wolsky), 18-21 FT, 44 Rebounds (Wendel 12, Hone 11), 14 Fouls, 9 Assists (Hone 3), 18 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Hone 3), 7 Steals (Wendel 4).
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER -- Teagan Erbele 15, Tayton McDowell 11, Tanecia Kleppe 8, Allison Zenker 5, Sophie Ketterling 4, Jada Schwartzenberger 2. Totals: 16-45 FG, Three-pointers: 4-13 (McDowell 2, Erbele, Zenker), 9-21 FT, 23 Rebounds (Erbele 9), 11 Fouls, 7 Assists (Ketterling 5), 13 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (Erbele 3), 13 Steals (Erbele 7).
REGION 7 TOURNAMENT
BOWMAN COUNTY 68, GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 58
Glen Ullin-Hebron;14;33;41;58
Bowman County;17;34;49;68
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON -- Taylor Christensen 22, Kaley Schatz 17, Cassidy Christensen 10, Courtnee Soupir 6, MiKayla Schneider 3. Totals: 21 FG, 9-15 FT, 11 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (C. Christensen 2, T. Christensen 2).
BOWMAN COUNTY -- Ellie Powell 24, Sophia Headley 19, Raegen Honeyman 9, Jaci Fischer 9, Julie Sarsland 5, Adyson Gerbig 2. Totals: 26 FG, 12-15 FT, 13 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Headley 3, Fischer).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY
CENTURY-ST. MARY'S 0, WILLISTON 0, SO
(Century wins 1-0 in shootout)
Williston;0;0;0;0;--;0
CSP;0;0;0;0;--;0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: No scoring.
Overtime: No scoring.
Shootout: Avery Matt goal.
Goalie saves: Williston -- Emily Fuchs 14-7-8--29. CSM -- Kambree Grabar 5-6-6--16.
Penalties: Williston -- 4 for 8 minutes. CSM -- 6 for 12 minutes.
Records: Century-St. Mary's 7-10-4; Williston 10-12-1.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
MILES 97, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 88, 2 OT
(MONDAY)
BSC;29;41;9;9;--;88
Miles;35;35;9;18;--;97
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Jayden Bernard 14, Deonte’ Martinez 26, Evan Gross 3, Anthony Bertucci 12, Garrett Bader 8, Jaden Hamilton 11, Tobias Patton 9, Jacob Prudhomme 2. Totals: 32-89 FG, Three-pointers: 11-36 (Martinez 3, Bernard 2, Hamilton 2, Gross, Bertucci), 51 Rebounds (Bertucci 9), 27 Fouls, 16 Assists (Martinez 5), 18 Turnovers, 16 Steals (Bertucci 3).
MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Ethan Venema 10, Blessing Adesipe 35, Denzel Kabasele 25, Payton Kokot 23, Chazz Haws 2, David Gorianskii 2. Totals: 34-64 FG, Three-pointers: 10-27 (Kabasele 5, Kokot 4, Adesipe), 19-32 FT, 48 Rebounds (Venema 15), 16 Assists (Adesipe 7), 18 Steals (Haws 5), 7 Blocked shots (Venema 5), 20 Turovers, 16 Fouls.
Records: Miles 7-13, Mon-Dak, 8-21 overall; Bismarck State College 8-11 Mon-Dak, 10-15 overall.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;27;11;7;61
Aberdeen;23;17;4;50
St. Cloud;22;17;5;49
Minot;22;20;2;46
Bismarck;19;19;6;44
North Iowa;20;20;3;43
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;30;11;4;64
New Jersey;27;13;3;57
Northeast;24;17;5;53
Maine;23;16;3;49
Johnstown;22;18;2;46
Philadelphia;18;22;2;38
Danbury;2;38;6;10
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;26;15;3;55
Minnesota;23;14;7;53
Fairbanks;24;16;5;53
Anchorage;21;17;6;48
Janesville;20;16;8;48
Kenai River;22;20;3;47
Chippewa;22;19;2;46
Springfield;20;22;1;41
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;35;6;1;71
Lone Star;28;11;5;61
New Mexico;26;16;3;55
Shreveport;24;14;6;54
Odessa;22;19;2;46
Amarillo;21;19;3;45
El Paso;12;28;3;27
Corpus Christi;10;29;5;25
Monday, Feb. 20
Odessa 8, Lone Star 5
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Maryland 4, Philadelphia 2
Janesville at Fairbanks (n)
Thursday, Feb. 23
Janesville at Kenai River
Friday, Feb. 24
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
Philadelphia at Maryland
Austin at St. Cloud
Chippewa at Wisconsin
Lone Star at Shreveport
Springfield at Minnesota
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
New Mexico at Oklahoma
Odessa at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Janesville at Kenai River
Saturday, Feb. 21
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
Philadelphia at Maryland
Chippewa at Wisconsin
St. Cloud at Austin
Lone Star at Shreveport
Springfield at Minnesota
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
New Mexico at Oklahoma
Odessa at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Janesville at Kenai River
Sunday, Feb. 26
Lone Star at Oklahoma
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College men’s basketball
Dickinson State 72, Dakota State 60
Mayville State 91, Presentation 63
Minot State 86, Southwest Minnesota State 85, 3 OT
Valley City State 72, Bellevue 54
College women’s basketball
Concordia, Nbe 73, Jamestown 57
Dickinson State 68, Valley City 50
Mayville State 93, Waldorf 46
High school boys basketball
Bismarck 88, Legacy 83, OT
Fargo Davies 89, West Fargo 69
Fargo Shanley 71, Valley City 57
Grand Forks Red River 95, Devils Lake 92
Midway-Minto 69, Barnes County North 62
Wahpeton 64, Fargo South 62
West Fargo Sheyenne 66, Grand Forks Central 63
Williston 79, Watford City 58
High school girls basketball
Fargo Davies 82, West Fargo 75
Fargo Shanley 48, Valley City 37
Grand Forks Red River 75, Devils Lake 34
Wahpeton 71, Fargo South 46
Watford City 83, Williston 60
West Fargo Sheyenne 69, Grand Forks Central 47
Region 1 Tournament
Kindred 61, Tri-State 40
Central Cass 56, Sargent County 34
Region 2 Tournament
Thompson 60, Hatton-Northwood 43
Grafton 65, May-Port-C-G 57
Region 3 Tournament
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 56, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 23
Carrington 62, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 45
Region 4 Tournament
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 59, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 37
North Prairie 44, New Rockford-Sheyenne 39
Region 5 Tournament
Shiloh Christian 64, Washburn 26
Garrison 52, Central McLean 47
Region 6 Tournament
Minot Our Redeemer’s 63, Bottineau 43
Rugby 59, South Prairie-Max 32
Region 7 Tournament
Bowman County 68, Glen Ullin-Hebron 58
Grant County-Mott-Regent 58, Beulah 44
Region 8 Tournament
Kenmare-Bowbells 57, New Town 22
Tioga 62, Powers Lake-Burke Central 54
High school girls hockey
Century-St. Mary’s 0, Williston 0, Century wins 1-0 in shootout
West Fargo United 9, Devils Lake 2