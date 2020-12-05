 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Dec. 6
agate

NAHL

ABERDEEN 2, BISMARCK 1, SO

Aberdeen;0;0;1;0;--;1

Bismarck;0;0;1;0;--;1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 1. Aberdeen, Michael Reed (Jordan Randall, Cade Neilson), 4:40. 2. Bismarck, Isaac Henkenmeyer-Howe, 14:26.

Overtime: No scoring.

Shootout: Aberdeen – Clayton Cosentino (made); Payton Matsui (miss). Bismarck – Owen Michaels (miss); Thomas Bergsland (miss).

Goalie saves: Aberdeen – Jake Sibell 7-12-8-3--30. Bismarck – Tommy Aitken 8-13-11-2—34.

Penalties: Aberdeen – 4 minors; Bismarck 2 minors.

Records: Aberdeen 14-0-0, 28 points, Bismarck 4-7-1, 9 points.

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;14;0;0;28

Minot;7;3;3;17

Bismarck;4;7;1;9

Austin;3;5;1;8

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;7;3;3;17

Maine;8;4;0;16

Maryland;7;4;2;16

New Jersey;5;5;5;15

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;9;0;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;10;3;0;20

Shreveport;6;1;1;13

Odessa;4;5;0;8

Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8

Amarillo;3;5;1;7

New Mexico;2;5;1;5

Friday, Dec. 4

Aberdeen 7, Bismarck 0

Johnstown 4, Maine 1

New Jersey 6, Maryland 1

Lone Star 6, New Mexico 4

Minot 3, Austin 2

Saturday, Dec. 5

Aberdeen 2, Bismarck 1, SO

Minot 2, Austin 0

Lone Star 3, New Mexico 1

Sunday, Dec. 6

New Jersey at Maryland

Lone Star at New Mexico

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Minnesota-Duluth;;6;2;0;0;0;0;0

North Dakota;;5;2;0;0;1;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;1;0;1;0;0

St. Cloud State;;3;1;0;0;0;0;0

Denver;;1;0;2;0;0;1;0

Miami;;1;0;2;0;0;1;0

Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;0;0;2;0;0;0;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

NCHC Pod

At Omaha, Neb.

Friday, Dec. 4

North Dakota 4, Denver 3, OT

Saturday, Dec. 5

Nebraska-Omaha 2, Miami 1, OT

St. Cloud State vs. Denver, n

Sunday, Dec. 6

North Dakota vs. Western Michigan, 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. St. Cloud State, 8:05 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College hockey

Mary 6, Dakota College-Bottineau 1

College men’s basketball

Kansas 65, North Dakota State 61

Mayville State 80, Presentation 49

Mount Marty, S.D. 80, Jamestown 79

College women’s basketball

North Dakota State 59, Wisconsin-Green Bay 51

Mayville State 74, Presentation 45

