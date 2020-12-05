Area Scores: Dec. 6

NAHL
ABERDEEN 2, BISMARCK 1, SO
Aberdeen;0;0;1;0;--;1
Bismarck;0;0;1;0;--;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 1. Aberdeen, Michael Reed (Jordan Randall, Cade Neilson), 4:40. 2. Bismarck, Isaac Henkenmeyer-Howe, 14:26.
Overtime: No scoring.
Shootout: Aberdeen – Clayton Cosentino (made); Payton Matsui (miss). Bismarck – Owen Michaels (miss); Thomas Bergsland (miss).
Goalie saves: Aberdeen – Jake Sibell 7-12-8-3--30. Bismarck – Tommy Aitken 8-13-11-2—34.
Penalties: Aberdeen – 4 minors; Bismarck 2 minors.
Records: Aberdeen 14-0-0, 28 points, Bismarck 4-7-1, 9 points.
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;14;0;0;28
Minot;7;3;3;17
Bismarck;4;7;1;9
Austin;3;5;1;8
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;7;3;3;17
Maine;8;4;0;16
Maryland;7;4;2;16
New Jersey;5;5;5;15
Danbury;5;1;0;10
NE Generals;4;9;0;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;10;3;0;20
Shreveport;6;1;1;13
Odessa;4;5;0;8
Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8
Amarillo;3;5;1;7
New Mexico;2;5;1;5
Friday, Dec. 4
Aberdeen 7, Bismarck 0
Johnstown 4, Maine 1
New Jersey 6, Maryland 1
Lone Star 6, New Mexico 4
Minot 3, Austin 2
Saturday, Dec. 5
Aberdeen 2, Bismarck 1, SO
Minot 2, Austin 0
Lone Star 3, New Mexico 1
Sunday, Dec. 6
New Jersey at Maryland
Lone Star at New Mexico
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Minnesota-Duluth;;6;2;0;0;0;0;0
North Dakota;;5;2;0;0;1;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;1;0;1;0;0
St. Cloud State;;3;1;0;0;0;0;0
Denver;;1;0;2;0;0;1;0
Miami;;1;0;2;0;0;1;0
Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;0;0;2;0;0;0;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
NCHC Pod
At Omaha, Neb.
Friday, Dec. 4
North Dakota 4, Denver 3, OT
Saturday, Dec. 5
Nebraska-Omaha 2, Miami 1, OT
St. Cloud State vs. Denver, n
Sunday, Dec. 6
North Dakota vs. Western Michigan, 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Miami, 4:05 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha vs. St. Cloud State, 8:05 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College hockey
Mary 6, Dakota College-Bottineau 1
College men’s basketball
Kansas 65, North Dakota State 61
Mayville State 80, Presentation 49
Mount Marty, S.D. 80, Jamestown 79
College women’s basketball
North Dakota State 59, Wisconsin-Green Bay 51
Mayville State 74, Presentation 45
