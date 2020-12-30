 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Dec. 31
Area Scores: Dec. 31

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

LEGACY 78, WILLISTON 27

Legacy;48;30;--;78

Williston;14;13;--;27

LEGACY: Arianna Berryhill 20, Breena Sand 13, Alyssa Eckroth 9, Hailyn Weigel 8, Isabella Ternes 7, Ashley Guthmiller 6, Hannah Stymeist 4, Adison Sagaser 4, Ashley Kautz 3, Brooklyn Brendel 2, Alece Blazek 2. Totals: 25-78 FG, Three-pointers: 6-22 (Berryhill 4, Weigel, Kautz), 22-32 FT, 54 Rebounds (Sand 11), 11 Assists (Eckroth 3), 14 Steals (Eckroth 4), 2 Blocked shots, 11 Fouls.

WILLISTON: Shelby Meyer 12, Sydney Bethke 6, Chesni Strand 4, Abby Elkins 3, Tia Bertelsen 2. Totals: 10-54 FG, Three-pointers: Meyer 1, 6-10 FT, 22 Rebounds (Meyer 8). 16 Assists. 6 Steals, 2 Blocked shots, 19 Fouls.

Records: Legacy 4-1; Williston 0-5.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

NEW SALEM-ALMONT 61, MAX 24

Max;5;12;18;24

NSA;16;29;49;61

MAX: Cole Huesers 1, Robert Westman 3, Erick Talbott 8, Ashton Yellowbird 10, Dawson Bostow 2. Totals: 3 FG, Three-pointers: Yellowbird 2, Talbott 2, Westman, 3-4 FT, 18 Fouls.

NEW SALEM-ALMONT: Caleb Feland 7, Jayden Selzler 5, Dylan  Rud 16, Wyatt Kuhn 9, Jackson Rud 2, Logan Becker 12, Weston Kuhn 8, Paul Hanebutt 2. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Selzler, 16-27 FT, 12 Fouls.

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 53, CARRINGTON 50

Carrington;9;22;33;50

MPB;20;27;36;53

CARRINGTON: Lucas Hendrickson 4, Hudson Topp 21, Grady Shipman 6, Hudsen Schmitz 14, Tate Larsen 3, Ethan Buckness 2. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Schmitz 2, 1-1 FT, 17 Fouls.

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN: Gage Magstadt 3, Sawyer Wanzek 10, Josh Thomas 6, Josh Moser 17, Rylen Wick 10, Alec Horn 7. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Moser 2, Wick, Wanzek, Magstadt, 14-24 FT, 10 Fouls.

HAZEN 77, STANLEY 59

Stanley;15;29;41;59

Hazen;13;25;47;77

STANLEY: Josh Hetzel 19, Trystan Johnson 11, Jack Hynek 7, Tristen Barstad 6, Cal Sorensen 6, Noah Rolfe 3, Jace Wegner 3, Tucker Gorder 2, Kayle Uran 2. Totals: 24 3-5 59.

HAZEN: Talan Batke 26, Tyson Wick 24, Dawson Bruner 10, Mason Wick 6, Austin Richer 6, Logan Schwab 3, Kaison Kaylor 2. Totals: 29 6-8 77.

3-pointers: S 8 (Wegner 3, Hetzel 3, Hynek 1, Johnson 1); H 13 (Bathke 6, T. Wick 4, M. Wick 2, Schwab 1). Fouls: S 12, H 9. Fouled out: None.

STRASBURG-ZEELAND 87, CENTER-STANTON 48

(Tuesday)

S-Z;24;45;65;87

C-S;13;24;40;48

STRASBURG-ZEELAND: Mac Kramer 27, Jake Wagner 24, Ben Hulm 12, Isaac Dykema 12, Josh Lauinger 6, Max VanderVorste 4, Devin Feist 2. Totals: 38 9-16 87.

CENTER-STANTON: Jayden Hall 19, Derin Sayler 12, Peyton Hall 7, Hunter Hoffman 6, Ethan Thies 2, Jarret Henke 2. Totals: 20 3-13 48.

3-pointers: S-Z 2 (Kramer 2); C-S 5 (Sailer 4, P. Hall 1). Fouls: S-Z 13, C-S 14. Fouled out: Hoffman.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

VELVA 56, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 49

SC;10;18;27;49

Velva;14;34;43;56

SHILOH CHRISTIAN: Kennedy Walth 5, Dedra Wood 10, Aliya Schock 1, Hannah Westin 4, Grace Kelly 20, Kaitlyn Brady 2, Jacie Hall 7. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Walth, 12-16 FT, 15 Fouls.

VELVA: Madison Effertz 2, Jade Lohnes 7, Lillian Effertz 5, Jordyn Sandy 8, Sophie Hackman 19, Olivia Passa 15. Totals: 9 FG. Three-pointers: Pass 2, Hackman 2, Sandy 2, L.Effertz, 11-17 FT, 17 Fouls.

LINTON-HMB 74, BEACH 47

Beach;8;26;37;47

LHMB;25;47;66;74

BEACH: Laiken Mahlum 9, Tyra Feldman 2, Alyvia Brasden 7, Megan Rising 10, Isabelle Northrop 2, Kennedy Myers 2, Eliza Braden 2, Madi Nunberg 4, Riley Hauck 2, Molly Farstveet 7. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Mahlum, 14-18 FT, 10 Fouls.

LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK: Teegan Scherr 10, Erin Kelsch 10, JayCee Richter 19, Madi Ptacek 6, Emily Kelsch 5, Angie Vetter 5, Emma Weiser 3, Erica Umber 4, Callie Hase 3, Precious Vetter 9. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: Richter 3, Erin Kelsch 2, Scherr 2, Emily Kelsch 1, Hase, Vetter, 6-11 FT, 17 Fouls. 

CARRINGTON 63, BENSON COUNTY 57

BC;8;25;38;57

Carrington;14;30;47;63

BENSON COUNTY: Desidy Schwanke 13, Quinn Neppl 32, Hailey Maddock 9, Ashlynn Williams 3.

CARRINGTON: Haley Wolsky 12, Mya Schroeder 2, Kenzie Edland 9, Lexus Page 9, Sydnie Grager 19, Hannah Hagel 14.

BOWMAN COUNTY 63, HAZEN 36

Hazen;10;16;24;35

BC;10;31;49;63

HAZEN: MaKenna Brunmeier 2, Macee Smith 2, Laini Carr 14, Paige Erhardt 10, Anna Roth 3, Elica Herrick 5. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Carr 2, Erhardt, Roth, 2-6 FT, 18 Fouls.

BOWMAN COUNTY: Carmen Burke 2, Jocelyn Kulseth 3, Avrie Nohava 2, Jayda Miller 6, Sophia Headley 5, Raegan Honeyman 4, Jaci Fischer 6, Andrea Rodakowski 23, Claire Stafford 2, Alison Hoff 3, Ellie Powell 7. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Miller 2, Hoff, Nohava, 9-23 FT, 10 Fouls.

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

Team;Record;Points;LW

1. West Fargo (11);3-0;88;2

2. Minot (9);5-0;87;4

3. W.F. Sheyenne;2-1;48;3

4. Jamestown;2-1;46;1

5. Bismarck;3-1;16;5

Others receiving votes: Century, 3-0; Fargo Davies, 2-2; Mandan, 3-1.

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Record;Points;LW

1. Century (17);3-0;97;1

2. Fargo Davies (3);4-0;83;2

3. Devils Lake;4-0;50;4

4. Watford City;4-1;44;5

5. Legacy;3-1;15;3

Others receiving votes: Bismarck, 3-1; Grand Forks Red River, 2-0; West Fargo, 3-1; Fargo Shanley, 4-1.

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;15;1;0;30

Minot;8;6;3;19

BOBCATS;7;8;2;16

Austin;4;5;2;10

St. Cloud;3;7;0;6

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;11;6;0;22

Johnstown;8;3;3;19

Maryland;8;4;3;19

New Jersey;5;6;5;15

NE Generals;6;11;1;13

Danbury;5;1;0;10

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;14;4;1;29

Shreveport;9;1;2;20

Odessa;6;6;2;14

Wichita Falls;4;4;3;11

Amarillo;4;5;2;10

New Mexico;3;9;1;7

Thursday, Dec. 31

Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15

Minn. Magicians at Chippewa Falls

Fairbanks at Janesville

NE Generals at Johnstown

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

Shreveport at Odessa

Friday, Jan. 1

BOBCATS at Aberdeen, 7:15

Austin at St. Cloud

Minn. Magicians at Chippewa Falls

Fairbanks at Janesville

NE Generals at Johnstown

Maine at Maryland

Shreveport at Odessa

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Saturday, Jan. 2

BOBCATS at Aberdeen, 7:15

Minn. Magicians at Austin

Fairbanks at Janesville

Kenai River at Chippewa Falls

Maine at Maryland

Shreveport at Odessa

Lone Star at Wichita Fall

New Mexico at Amarillo

Sunday, Jan. 3

New Mexico at Amarillo

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;20;7;2;1;2;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;2;2;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;18;6;3;0;1;1;0

Denver;;12;3;6;1;0;1;1

Colorado College;;11;2;4;1;0;1;2

Western Michigan;;8;2;6;2;0;0;0

Miami;;8;2;7;1;0;1;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Jan. 1

Duluth at St. Cloud

Denver at Colorado College

Saturday, Jan. 2

Miami at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Duluth

Colorado College at Denver

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

High school boys basketball

Fargo South 70, Grand Forks Central 63

Glen Ullin-Hebron 57, Wilton-Wing 35

Hazen 77, Stanley 59

Legacy 81, Williston 45

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 53, Carrington 50

New Salem-Almont 61, Max 24

Shiloh Christian 81, Velva 51

Thompson 70, Fargo Oak Grove 50

Trenton 52, Kenmare 50

Wahpeton 80, Grand Forks Red River 65

High school girls basketball

Bowman County 63, Hazen 36

Carrington 63, Benson County 57

Des Lacs-Burlington 54, Towner-Granville-Upham 21

Dunseith 60, Minot Ryan 57

Flasher 45, Richardton-Taylor 22

Grand Forks Red River 79, Wahpeton 44

Legacy 78, Williston 27

Linton-HMB 74, Beach 47

Minot Our Redeemer’s 76, Stanley 28

Thompson 72, Grand Forks Central 40

Velva 56, Shiloh Christian 49

High school boys hockey

Jamestown 6, Williston 3

Fargo South-Shanley 4, May-Port-C-G 2

High school girls hockey

Grand Forks 4, Mandan 2

Fargo Davies 3, Minot 0

Jamestown 6, Williston 1

