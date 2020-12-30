Area Scores: Dec. 31

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
LEGACY 78, WILLISTON 27
Legacy;48;30;--;78
Williston;14;13;--;27
LEGACY: Arianna Berryhill 20, Breena Sand 13, Alyssa Eckroth 9, Hailyn Weigel 8, Isabella Ternes 7, Ashley Guthmiller 6, Hannah Stymeist 4, Adison Sagaser 4, Ashley Kautz 3, Brooklyn Brendel 2, Alece Blazek 2. Totals: 25-78 FG, Three-pointers: 6-22 (Berryhill 4, Weigel, Kautz), 22-32 FT, 54 Rebounds (Sand 11), 11 Assists (Eckroth 3), 14 Steals (Eckroth 4), 2 Blocked shots, 11 Fouls.
WILLISTON: Shelby Meyer 12, Sydney Bethke 6, Chesni Strand 4, Abby Elkins 3, Tia Bertelsen 2. Totals: 10-54 FG, Three-pointers: Meyer 1, 6-10 FT, 22 Rebounds (Meyer 8). 16 Assists. 6 Steals, 2 Blocked shots, 19 Fouls.
Records: Legacy 4-1; Williston 0-5.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
NEW SALEM-ALMONT 61, MAX 24
Max;5;12;18;24
NSA;16;29;49;61
MAX: Cole Huesers 1, Robert Westman 3, Erick Talbott 8, Ashton Yellowbird 10, Dawson Bostow 2. Totals: 3 FG, Three-pointers: Yellowbird 2, Talbott 2, Westman, 3-4 FT, 18 Fouls.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT: Caleb Feland 7, Jayden Selzler 5, Dylan Rud 16, Wyatt Kuhn 9, Jackson Rud 2, Logan Becker 12, Weston Kuhn 8, Paul Hanebutt 2. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Selzler, 16-27 FT, 12 Fouls.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 53, CARRINGTON 50
Carrington;9;22;33;50
MPB;20;27;36;53
CARRINGTON: Lucas Hendrickson 4, Hudson Topp 21, Grady Shipman 6, Hudsen Schmitz 14, Tate Larsen 3, Ethan Buckness 2. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Schmitz 2, 1-1 FT, 17 Fouls.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN: Gage Magstadt 3, Sawyer Wanzek 10, Josh Thomas 6, Josh Moser 17, Rylen Wick 10, Alec Horn 7. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Moser 2, Wick, Wanzek, Magstadt, 14-24 FT, 10 Fouls.
HAZEN 77, STANLEY 59
Stanley;15;29;41;59
Hazen;13;25;47;77
STANLEY: Josh Hetzel 19, Trystan Johnson 11, Jack Hynek 7, Tristen Barstad 6, Cal Sorensen 6, Noah Rolfe 3, Jace Wegner 3, Tucker Gorder 2, Kayle Uran 2. Totals: 24 3-5 59.
HAZEN: Talan Batke 26, Tyson Wick 24, Dawson Bruner 10, Mason Wick 6, Austin Richer 6, Logan Schwab 3, Kaison Kaylor 2. Totals: 29 6-8 77.
3-pointers: S 8 (Wegner 3, Hetzel 3, Hynek 1, Johnson 1); H 13 (Bathke 6, T. Wick 4, M. Wick 2, Schwab 1). Fouls: S 12, H 9. Fouled out: None.
STRASBURG-ZEELAND 87, CENTER-STANTON 48
(Tuesday)
S-Z;24;45;65;87
C-S;13;24;40;48
STRASBURG-ZEELAND: Mac Kramer 27, Jake Wagner 24, Ben Hulm 12, Isaac Dykema 12, Josh Lauinger 6, Max VanderVorste 4, Devin Feist 2. Totals: 38 9-16 87.
CENTER-STANTON: Jayden Hall 19, Derin Sayler 12, Peyton Hall 7, Hunter Hoffman 6, Ethan Thies 2, Jarret Henke 2. Totals: 20 3-13 48.
3-pointers: S-Z 2 (Kramer 2); C-S 5 (Sailer 4, P. Hall 1). Fouls: S-Z 13, C-S 14. Fouled out: Hoffman.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
VELVA 56, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 49
SC;10;18;27;49
Velva;14;34;43;56
SHILOH CHRISTIAN: Kennedy Walth 5, Dedra Wood 10, Aliya Schock 1, Hannah Westin 4, Grace Kelly 20, Kaitlyn Brady 2, Jacie Hall 7. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Walth, 12-16 FT, 15 Fouls.
VELVA: Madison Effertz 2, Jade Lohnes 7, Lillian Effertz 5, Jordyn Sandy 8, Sophie Hackman 19, Olivia Passa 15. Totals: 9 FG. Three-pointers: Pass 2, Hackman 2, Sandy 2, L.Effertz, 11-17 FT, 17 Fouls.
LINTON-HMB 74, BEACH 47
Beach;8;26;37;47
LHMB;25;47;66;74
BEACH: Laiken Mahlum 9, Tyra Feldman 2, Alyvia Brasden 7, Megan Rising 10, Isabelle Northrop 2, Kennedy Myers 2, Eliza Braden 2, Madi Nunberg 4, Riley Hauck 2, Molly Farstveet 7. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Mahlum, 14-18 FT, 10 Fouls.
LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK: Teegan Scherr 10, Erin Kelsch 10, JayCee Richter 19, Madi Ptacek 6, Emily Kelsch 5, Angie Vetter 5, Emma Weiser 3, Erica Umber 4, Callie Hase 3, Precious Vetter 9. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: Richter 3, Erin Kelsch 2, Scherr 2, Emily Kelsch 1, Hase, Vetter, 6-11 FT, 17 Fouls.
CARRINGTON 63, BENSON COUNTY 57
BC;8;25;38;57
Carrington;14;30;47;63
BENSON COUNTY: Desidy Schwanke 13, Quinn Neppl 32, Hailey Maddock 9, Ashlynn Williams 3.
CARRINGTON: Haley Wolsky 12, Mya Schroeder 2, Kenzie Edland 9, Lexus Page 9, Sydnie Grager 19, Hannah Hagel 14.
BOWMAN COUNTY 63, HAZEN 36
Hazen;10;16;24;35
BC;10;31;49;63
HAZEN: MaKenna Brunmeier 2, Macee Smith 2, Laini Carr 14, Paige Erhardt 10, Anna Roth 3, Elica Herrick 5. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Carr 2, Erhardt, Roth, 2-6 FT, 18 Fouls.
BOWMAN COUNTY: Carmen Burke 2, Jocelyn Kulseth 3, Avrie Nohava 2, Jayda Miller 6, Sophia Headley 5, Raegan Honeyman 4, Jaci Fischer 6, Andrea Rodakowski 23, Claire Stafford 2, Alison Hoff 3, Ellie Powell 7. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Miller 2, Hoff, Nohava, 9-23 FT, 10 Fouls.
CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
Team;Record;Points;LW
1. West Fargo (11);3-0;88;2
2. Minot (9);5-0;87;4
3. W.F. Sheyenne;2-1;48;3
4. Jamestown;2-1;46;1
5. Bismarck;3-1;16;5
Others receiving votes: Century, 3-0; Fargo Davies, 2-2; Mandan, 3-1.
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Record;Points;LW
1. Century (17);3-0;97;1
2. Fargo Davies (3);4-0;83;2
3. Devils Lake;4-0;50;4
4. Watford City;4-1;44;5
5. Legacy;3-1;15;3
Others receiving votes: Bismarck, 3-1; Grand Forks Red River, 2-0; West Fargo, 3-1; Fargo Shanley, 4-1.
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;15;1;0;30
Minot;8;6;3;19
BOBCATS;7;8;2;16
Austin;4;5;2;10
St. Cloud;3;7;0;6
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;11;6;0;22
Johnstown;8;3;3;19
Maryland;8;4;3;19
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
NE Generals;6;11;1;13
Danbury;5;1;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;14;4;1;29
Shreveport;9;1;2;20
Odessa;6;6;2;14
Wichita Falls;4;4;3;11
Amarillo;4;5;2;10
New Mexico;3;9;1;7
Thursday, Dec. 31
Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15
Minn. Magicians at Chippewa Falls
Fairbanks at Janesville
NE Generals at Johnstown
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
Shreveport at Odessa
Friday, Jan. 1
BOBCATS at Aberdeen, 7:15
Austin at St. Cloud
Minn. Magicians at Chippewa Falls
Fairbanks at Janesville
NE Generals at Johnstown
Maine at Maryland
Shreveport at Odessa
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Saturday, Jan. 2
BOBCATS at Aberdeen, 7:15
Minn. Magicians at Austin
Fairbanks at Janesville
Kenai River at Chippewa Falls
Maine at Maryland
Shreveport at Odessa
Lone Star at Wichita Fall
New Mexico at Amarillo
Sunday, Jan. 3
New Mexico at Amarillo
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;20;7;2;1;2;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;2;2;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;18;6;3;0;1;1;0
Denver;;12;3;6;1;0;1;1
Colorado College;;11;2;4;1;0;1;2
Western Michigan;;8;2;6;2;0;0;0
Miami;;8;2;7;1;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Jan. 1
Duluth at St. Cloud
Denver at Colorado College
Saturday, Jan. 2
Miami at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Duluth
Colorado College at Denver
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
High school boys basketball
Fargo South 70, Grand Forks Central 63
Glen Ullin-Hebron 57, Wilton-Wing 35
Hazen 77, Stanley 59
Legacy 81, Williston 45
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 53, Carrington 50
New Salem-Almont 61, Max 24
Shiloh Christian 81, Velva 51
Thompson 70, Fargo Oak Grove 50
Trenton 52, Kenmare 50
Wahpeton 80, Grand Forks Red River 65
High school girls basketball
Bowman County 63, Hazen 36
Carrington 63, Benson County 57
Des Lacs-Burlington 54, Towner-Granville-Upham 21
Dunseith 60, Minot Ryan 57
Flasher 45, Richardton-Taylor 22
Grand Forks Red River 79, Wahpeton 44
Legacy 78, Williston 27
Linton-HMB 74, Beach 47
Minot Our Redeemer’s 76, Stanley 28
Thompson 72, Grand Forks Central 40
Velva 56, Shiloh Christian 49
High school boys hockey
Jamestown 6, Williston 3
Fargo South-Shanley 4, May-Port-C-G 2
High school girls hockey
Grand Forks 4, Mandan 2
Fargo Davies 3, Minot 0
Jamestown 6, Williston 1