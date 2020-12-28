 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Dec. 29
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

FLASHER 54, LEGACY SOPHOMORES 40

LHS;6;17;30;40

Flasher;11;24;37;54

LEGACY SOPHOMORES: Brayden Weidner 12, Wyatt Kraft 1, Aiden Sagaser 3, Jackson Kellogg 8, Vegas George 4, Logan Miller 7, Chase Knoll 6. Totals: 16 FG, 4-8 FT, Three-pointers: Weidner 2, Sagaser 1, Miller 1, 20 Fouls (Carl Henry).

FLASHER: Logan Schmidt 8, Braxton Hatzenbuhler 6, Javin Friesz 8, Jace Friesz 19, Landon Fredrick 11, Joey Richter 2. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: Hatzenbuhler, Javin Friesz, Frederick, 13-23 FT, 7 Fouls.

Saturday: Central McLean at Flasher.

Records: Flasher 4-0.

LINTON-HMB 55, MOTT-REGENT 42

MR;15;17;31;42

LHMB;10;20;42;55

MOTT-REGENT: Cole Manolovits 8, Adam Kautzman 2, Ryan Doe 16, Jordan Ottmar 3, Logan Lutz 8, Sam Huether 5. Totals: 18 FG, 1-3 FT.

LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK: Trace King 8, Lucas Schumacher 18, Grant Bosch 10, Carter Renz 14, Landon Bosch 2, Korrigan Look 3. Totals: 20 FG, 9-11 FT.

Three-pointers: MR 5 (Manolovits 2, Ottmar 1, Lutz 2), LHMB 6 (G.Bosch 1, Renz 4, Look 1). Fouls: MR 12, LHMB 7. Fouled out: None.

NAPOLEON-GS 61, CENTER-STANTON 44

CS;13;18;24;22

NGS;19;30;46;61

CENTER-STANTON: Jayden Hall 13, Derin Sailer 10, Ethan Thies 6, Hunter Hoffman 6, Michael Thompson 4, Peyton Hall 3, Jarret Henke 2. Totals: 15 FG, 11-23 FT.

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER: Trenton Erbele 18, Jaxcen Klatt 13, Kayden Sperle 8, Ethan Johnson 5, Ethan Schaffner 5, Jordan Kuipers 5, Dylan Kuipers 3, Trevor Moos 2, Hunter Haas 2. Totals: 17 FG, 9-14 FT.

Three-pointers: CS 1 (Thies 1), NGS 6 (Glatt 4, Johnson 1, J.Kuipers 1). Fouls: CS 16, NGS 20. Fouled out: None.

VALLEY CITY 64, LISBON 51

VC;9;32;48;64

Lisbon;9;25;39;51

VALLEY CITY: Adam Bitz 7, Derrek Diegel 5, Peyton Zaun 20, Drew Zaun 6, Jared Eggermont 7, Robert Fisher 3, Aiden Jacobson 3, Calahan Burchill 7, Alex Thorton 6.

LISBON: Rodney Olson 3, Jayden Bittner 11, Caeden Sweet 4, Parker Runck 10, Spencer Kelsen 2, Sam Kelsen 26, Caleb Olson 15.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

GARRISON 48, HAZEN 40

Hazen;7;10;22;40

Garrison;11;23;36;48

HAZEN: Sydney Mosset 6, Makenna Brunmeier 7, Macee Smith 7, Laini Carr 9, Paige Erhardt 4, Eliza Herrick 7. Totals: 13 FG, 6-15 FT.

GARRISON: Katie Zook 9, Karli Klein 16, Mia Gehring 6, Madelin Hurt 3, Emily Schlehr 7, Cedar Perkins 7. Totals: 17 FG, 10-17 FT.

Three-pointers: Haz 4 (Smith 1, Carr 3), Gar 4 (Zook 1, Gehring 1, Schlehr 1, Perkins 1). Fouls: Haz 16, Gar 14. Fouled out: None.

CENTER-STANTON 57, NAPOLEON-GS 33

CS;16;34;47;57

NGS;6;14;23;33

CENTER-STANTON: Kori Nagel 17, Hannah Hoffman 16, Katie Frank 8, Cheyenne Clinton 8, Kathryn Kraft 6, Kylie Olander 2, Bree Vosberg 2. Totals: 19 FG, 7-14 FT.

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER: Jazlyn Weigel 12, Teegan Erbele 7, Kylie Breidenbach 5, Sophie Ketterling 5, Courtney Thompson 4. Totals: 10 FG, 7-10 FT.

Three-pointers: CS 4 (Hoffman 3, Frank 1), NGS 2 (Thompson 1, Breidenbach 1). Fouls: CS 10, NGS 12. Fouled out: None.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Pts;LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (23);2-0; 230;1

2. Grafton;3-0;192;3

3. Dickinson Trinity;4-0;176;4

4. Enderlin;2-1;153;2

5. Beulah;2-1;141;5

6. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;2-0;99;7

7. Kindred;2-0;51;NR

8. Shiloh Christian;2-1;49;6

9. Dunseith;3-0;43;NR

10. Rugby;3-1;42;9

Also receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (4-0), Oakes (0-0), Central Cass (2-0), Linton-HMB (2-1), Powers Lake (3-0), Flasher (3-0), Velva (4-0).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Pts;LW

1. Kindred (9);1-1;207;1

2. Central Cass (6);3-0;194;3

3. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (6);2-1;191;2

4. Linton-HMB (1);1-0;148;4

5. Grafton (1);1-1;137;5

6. Trenton;4-0;104;6

7. Shiloh Christian;3-1;58;tie-9

8. Rugby;2-1;49;tie-9

9. Carrington;3-0;45;NR

10. Thompson;3-0;38;NR

Also receiving votes: Glenburn (4-0), Hettinger-Scranton (4-1), Dickinson Trinity (2-1), Beulah (4-1), Oakes (3-0), Minot Our Redeemer’s (4-0), Kenmare (3-0), Benson County (1-0), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3-0, Wilton-Wing (4-0).

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

;Region;Overall

Minot;4-0;4-0

Century;3-0;3-0

Jamestown;2-0;2-0

Bismarck;3-1;3-1

Mandan;2-1;2-1

Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-0

Dickinson;1-2;1-2

Legacy;1-2;1-2

Williston;0-2;0-2

St. Mary's;0-4;0-4

Watford City;0-4;0-4

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Watford City at Legacy

Mandan at Turtle Mountain

Jamestown at Minot

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Williston at Legacy

Thursday, Dec. 31

Jamestown at Bismarck

Saturday, Jan. 2

Century at Jamestown

Legacy at Turtle Mountain

Mandan at Watford City

Dickinson at Williston

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

;Region;Overall

Century;3-0;3-0

Legacy;3-0;3-0

Bismarck;3-1;3-1

Watford City;3-1;3-1

Minot;2-2;2-2

Jamestown;1-1;1-1

Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-0

Mandan;1-2;1-2

Dickinson;0-2;0-2

Williston;0-3;0-3

St. Mary's;0-4;0-4

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Legacy at Watford City

Mandan at Turtle Mountain

St. Mary's at Williston

Minot at Jamestown

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Legacy at Williston

Thursday, Dec. 31

Bismarck at Jamestown

Saturday, Jan. 2

Jamestown at Century

Legacy at Turtle Mountain

Mandan at Watford City

Williston at Dickinson

CLASS A BOYS HOCKEY

WEST REGION

;Region;Overall;Points

Minot;2-0-1-0;2-0-1-0;8

Jamestown;2-1-0-1;2-1-0-1;7

Century;2-0-0-0;2-0-0-0;6

Bottineau-Rugby;2-1-0-0;2-1-0-0;6

Williston;1-0-0-1;1-1-0-1;5

Dickinson;1-10-0;1-1-0-0;3

Bismarck;0-1-0-1;0-1-0-1;1

Mandan;0-2-0-0;0-2-0-0;0

Hazen-Beulah;0-4-0-0;0-4-0-0;0

Monday, Dec. 28

Jamestown 11, Hazen-Beulah 1

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Jamestown at Bottineau-Rugby

Mandan at Bismarck

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Jamestown at Williston

Thursday, Dec. 31

Bismarck at Minot

Mandan at Hazen-Beulah

Saturday, Jan. 2

Williston at Mandan

Dickinson at Minot

CLASS A GIRLS HOCKEY

STATEWIDE

;Region;Overall;Points

Bismarck;2-0-1-0;2-0-1-0;8

Mandan;2-1-0-1;2-1-0-1;7

Minot;2-0-0-1;2-0-0-1;7

Fargo Davies;2-0-0-0;2-0-0-0;6

Grand Forks;2-1-0-0;2-1-0-0;6

Fargo North-South;2-1-0-0;2-1-0-0;6

West Fargo;1-1-0-0;1-1-0-0;3

Jamestown;1-2-0-0;1-2-0-0;3

Williston;0-2-1-0;0-2-1-0;2

Dickinson;0-2-0-0;0-2-0-0;0

Devils Lake;0-4-0-0;0-4-0-0;0

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Minot at Jamestown

Devils Lake at Mandan

Williston at Fargo Davies

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Minot at Fargo Davies

Williston at Jamestown

Grand Forks at Mandan

Saturday, Jan. 2

Fargo Davies at Jamestown

Dickinson at Williston

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;20;7;2;1;2;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;2;2;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;18;6;3;0;1;1;0

Denver;;12;3;6;1;0;1;1

Colorado College;;11;2;4;1;0;1;2

Western Michigan;;8;2;6;2;0;0;0

Miami;;8;2;7;1;0;1;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Thursday, Dec. 31

North Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 1

North Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.

Duluth at St. Cloud

Denver at Colorado College

Saturday, Jan. 2

Miami at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Duluth

Colorado College at Denver

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

High school boys basketball

Benson County 57, Westhope-Newburg 54

Burke County 45, South Prairie 39

Enderlin 56, Dickinson Trinity 51

Flasher 54, Bismarck Legacy Sophs 40

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 84, Shiloh Christian 69

Linton-HMB 55, Mott-Regent 42

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 61, Center-Stanton 44

North Shore-Plaza 71, Max 40

Rugby 62, Beulah 56

Strasburg-Zeeland 73, Glen Ullin-Hebron 67

Valley City 64, Lisbon 51

High school girls basketball

Bowman County 61, New England 33

Center-Stanton 57, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 33

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 50, Hankinson 44

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 64, Dunseith 63

Garrison 48, Hazen 40

Max 45, North Shore-Plaza 17

New Rockford-Sheyenne 58, Griggs-Midkota 37

Parshall 60, Bottineau 39

Shiloh Christian 53, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50

Strasburg-Zeeland 43, Washburn 36

Valley City 66, Fargo Oak Grove 45

High school boys hockey

Jamestown 11, Hazen-Beulah 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Mayville-Portland 0

