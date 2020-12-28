Area Scores: Dec. 29

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
FLASHER 54, LEGACY SOPHOMORES 40
LHS;6;17;30;40
Flasher;11;24;37;54
LEGACY SOPHOMORES: Brayden Weidner 12, Wyatt Kraft 1, Aiden Sagaser 3, Jackson Kellogg 8, Vegas George 4, Logan Miller 7, Chase Knoll 6. Totals: 16 FG, 4-8 FT, Three-pointers: Weidner 2, Sagaser 1, Miller 1, 20 Fouls (Carl Henry).
FLASHER: Logan Schmidt 8, Braxton Hatzenbuhler 6, Javin Friesz 8, Jace Friesz 19, Landon Fredrick 11, Joey Richter 2. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: Hatzenbuhler, Javin Friesz, Frederick, 13-23 FT, 7 Fouls.
Saturday: Central McLean at Flasher.
Records: Flasher 4-0.
LINTON-HMB 55, MOTT-REGENT 42
MR;15;17;31;42
LHMB;10;20;42;55
MOTT-REGENT: Cole Manolovits 8, Adam Kautzman 2, Ryan Doe 16, Jordan Ottmar 3, Logan Lutz 8, Sam Huether 5. Totals: 18 FG, 1-3 FT.
LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK: Trace King 8, Lucas Schumacher 18, Grant Bosch 10, Carter Renz 14, Landon Bosch 2, Korrigan Look 3. Totals: 20 FG, 9-11 FT.
Three-pointers: MR 5 (Manolovits 2, Ottmar 1, Lutz 2), LHMB 6 (G.Bosch 1, Renz 4, Look 1). Fouls: MR 12, LHMB 7. Fouled out: None.
NAPOLEON-GS 61, CENTER-STANTON 44
CS;13;18;24;22
NGS;19;30;46;61
CENTER-STANTON: Jayden Hall 13, Derin Sailer 10, Ethan Thies 6, Hunter Hoffman 6, Michael Thompson 4, Peyton Hall 3, Jarret Henke 2. Totals: 15 FG, 11-23 FT.
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER: Trenton Erbele 18, Jaxcen Klatt 13, Kayden Sperle 8, Ethan Johnson 5, Ethan Schaffner 5, Jordan Kuipers 5, Dylan Kuipers 3, Trevor Moos 2, Hunter Haas 2. Totals: 17 FG, 9-14 FT.
Three-pointers: CS 1 (Thies 1), NGS 6 (Glatt 4, Johnson 1, J.Kuipers 1). Fouls: CS 16, NGS 20. Fouled out: None.
VALLEY CITY 64, LISBON 51
VC;9;32;48;64
Lisbon;9;25;39;51
VALLEY CITY: Adam Bitz 7, Derrek Diegel 5, Peyton Zaun 20, Drew Zaun 6, Jared Eggermont 7, Robert Fisher 3, Aiden Jacobson 3, Calahan Burchill 7, Alex Thorton 6.
LISBON: Rodney Olson 3, Jayden Bittner 11, Caeden Sweet 4, Parker Runck 10, Spencer Kelsen 2, Sam Kelsen 26, Caleb Olson 15.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
GARRISON 48, HAZEN 40
Hazen;7;10;22;40
Garrison;11;23;36;48
HAZEN: Sydney Mosset 6, Makenna Brunmeier 7, Macee Smith 7, Laini Carr 9, Paige Erhardt 4, Eliza Herrick 7. Totals: 13 FG, 6-15 FT.
GARRISON: Katie Zook 9, Karli Klein 16, Mia Gehring 6, Madelin Hurt 3, Emily Schlehr 7, Cedar Perkins 7. Totals: 17 FG, 10-17 FT.
Three-pointers: Haz 4 (Smith 1, Carr 3), Gar 4 (Zook 1, Gehring 1, Schlehr 1, Perkins 1). Fouls: Haz 16, Gar 14. Fouled out: None.
CENTER-STANTON 57, NAPOLEON-GS 33
CS;16;34;47;57
NGS;6;14;23;33
CENTER-STANTON: Kori Nagel 17, Hannah Hoffman 16, Katie Frank 8, Cheyenne Clinton 8, Kathryn Kraft 6, Kylie Olander 2, Bree Vosberg 2. Totals: 19 FG, 7-14 FT.
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER: Jazlyn Weigel 12, Teegan Erbele 7, Kylie Breidenbach 5, Sophie Ketterling 5, Courtney Thompson 4. Totals: 10 FG, 7-10 FT.
Three-pointers: CS 4 (Hoffman 3, Frank 1), NGS 2 (Thompson 1, Breidenbach 1). Fouls: CS 10, NGS 12. Fouled out: None.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Pts;LW
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (23);2-0; 230;1
2. Grafton;3-0;192;3
3. Dickinson Trinity;4-0;176;4
4. Enderlin;2-1;153;2
5. Beulah;2-1;141;5
6. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;2-0;99;7
7. Kindred;2-0;51;NR
8. Shiloh Christian;2-1;49;6
9. Dunseith;3-0;43;NR
10. Rugby;3-1;42;9
Also receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (4-0), Oakes (0-0), Central Cass (2-0), Linton-HMB (2-1), Powers Lake (3-0), Flasher (3-0), Velva (4-0).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Pts;LW
1. Kindred (9);1-1;207;1
2. Central Cass (6);3-0;194;3
3. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (6);2-1;191;2
4. Linton-HMB (1);1-0;148;4
5. Grafton (1);1-1;137;5
6. Trenton;4-0;104;6
7. Shiloh Christian;3-1;58;tie-9
8. Rugby;2-1;49;tie-9
9. Carrington;3-0;45;NR
10. Thompson;3-0;38;NR
Also receiving votes: Glenburn (4-0), Hettinger-Scranton (4-1), Dickinson Trinity (2-1), Beulah (4-1), Oakes (3-0), Minot Our Redeemer’s (4-0), Kenmare (3-0), Benson County (1-0), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3-0, Wilton-Wing (4-0).
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
;Region;Overall
Minot;4-0;4-0
Century;3-0;3-0
Jamestown;2-0;2-0
Bismarck;3-1;3-1
Mandan;2-1;2-1
Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-0
Dickinson;1-2;1-2
Legacy;1-2;1-2
Williston;0-2;0-2
St. Mary's;0-4;0-4
Watford City;0-4;0-4
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Watford City at Legacy
Mandan at Turtle Mountain
Jamestown at Minot
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Williston at Legacy
Thursday, Dec. 31
Jamestown at Bismarck
Saturday, Jan. 2
Century at Jamestown
Legacy at Turtle Mountain
Mandan at Watford City
Dickinson at Williston
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
;Region;Overall
Century;3-0;3-0
Legacy;3-0;3-0
Bismarck;3-1;3-1
Watford City;3-1;3-1
Minot;2-2;2-2
Jamestown;1-1;1-1
Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-0
Mandan;1-2;1-2
Dickinson;0-2;0-2
Williston;0-3;0-3
St. Mary's;0-4;0-4
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Legacy at Watford City
Mandan at Turtle Mountain
St. Mary's at Williston
Minot at Jamestown
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Legacy at Williston
Thursday, Dec. 31
Bismarck at Jamestown
Saturday, Jan. 2
Jamestown at Century
Legacy at Turtle Mountain
Mandan at Watford City
Williston at Dickinson
CLASS A BOYS HOCKEY
WEST REGION
;Region;Overall;Points
Minot;2-0-1-0;2-0-1-0;8
Jamestown;2-1-0-1;2-1-0-1;7
Century;2-0-0-0;2-0-0-0;6
Bottineau-Rugby;2-1-0-0;2-1-0-0;6
Williston;1-0-0-1;1-1-0-1;5
Dickinson;1-10-0;1-1-0-0;3
Bismarck;0-1-0-1;0-1-0-1;1
Mandan;0-2-0-0;0-2-0-0;0
Hazen-Beulah;0-4-0-0;0-4-0-0;0
Monday, Dec. 28
Jamestown 11, Hazen-Beulah 1
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Jamestown at Bottineau-Rugby
Mandan at Bismarck
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Jamestown at Williston
Thursday, Dec. 31
Bismarck at Minot
Mandan at Hazen-Beulah
Saturday, Jan. 2
Williston at Mandan
Dickinson at Minot
CLASS A GIRLS HOCKEY
STATEWIDE
;Region;Overall;Points
Bismarck;2-0-1-0;2-0-1-0;8
Mandan;2-1-0-1;2-1-0-1;7
Minot;2-0-0-1;2-0-0-1;7
Fargo Davies;2-0-0-0;2-0-0-0;6
Grand Forks;2-1-0-0;2-1-0-0;6
Fargo North-South;2-1-0-0;2-1-0-0;6
West Fargo;1-1-0-0;1-1-0-0;3
Jamestown;1-2-0-0;1-2-0-0;3
Williston;0-2-1-0;0-2-1-0;2
Dickinson;0-2-0-0;0-2-0-0;0
Devils Lake;0-4-0-0;0-4-0-0;0
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Minot at Jamestown
Devils Lake at Mandan
Williston at Fargo Davies
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Minot at Fargo Davies
Williston at Jamestown
Grand Forks at Mandan
Saturday, Jan. 2
Fargo Davies at Jamestown
Dickinson at Williston
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;20;7;2;1;2;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;2;2;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;18;6;3;0;1;1;0
Denver;;12;3;6;1;0;1;1
Colorado College;;11;2;4;1;0;1;2
Western Michigan;;8;2;6;2;0;0;0
Miami;;8;2;7;1;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Thursday, Dec. 31
North Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 1
North Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.
Duluth at St. Cloud
Denver at Colorado College
Saturday, Jan. 2
Miami at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Duluth
Colorado College at Denver
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
High school boys basketball
Benson County 57, Westhope-Newburg 54
Burke County 45, South Prairie 39
Enderlin 56, Dickinson Trinity 51
Flasher 54, Bismarck Legacy Sophs 40
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 84, Shiloh Christian 69
Linton-HMB 55, Mott-Regent 42
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 61, Center-Stanton 44
North Shore-Plaza 71, Max 40
Rugby 62, Beulah 56
Strasburg-Zeeland 73, Glen Ullin-Hebron 67
Valley City 64, Lisbon 51
High school girls basketball
Bowman County 61, New England 33
Center-Stanton 57, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 33
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 50, Hankinson 44
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 64, Dunseith 63
Garrison 48, Hazen 40
Max 45, North Shore-Plaza 17
New Rockford-Sheyenne 58, Griggs-Midkota 37
Parshall 60, Bottineau 39
Shiloh Christian 53, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50
Strasburg-Zeeland 43, Washburn 36
Valley City 66, Fargo Oak Grove 45
High school boys hockey
Jamestown 11, Hazen-Beulah 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Mayville-Portland 0