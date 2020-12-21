 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Dec. 22
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 22

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

LEGACY 83, DICKINSON 51

Dickinson;22;29;--;51

Legacy;55;28;--;83

DICKINSON: Paige Balliet 14, Taya Hopfauf 14, Reese Hauck 8, Emily Ash 7, Sydney Binstock 4, Allanna Rabbitt 3, Symone Beld 1. Totals: 18-53 FG, Three-pointers: 2-11 (Hopfauf, Ash), 13-28 FT, 22 Rebounds (Hauck 6), 5 Assists (Haauck), 2 Steals, 1 Blocked shot, 19 Fouls.

LEGACY: Alyssa Eckroth 28, Arianna Berryhill 24, Jaiden Baker 11, Ashley Guthmiller 6, Breena Sand 5, Adison Sagaser 3, Hannah Stymeist 2, Isabella Ternes 2, Olivia Weiler 2. Totals: 30-66 FG, Three-pointers: 8-23 (Berryhill 4, Eckroth 3, Sagaser), 15-25 FT, 33 Rebounds (Baker 5), 16 Assists (Baker 3, Stymeist 3), 13 Steals (Berryhill 5), 26 Fouls.

Records: Legacy 3-0; Dickinson 0-2.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

FLASHER 61, KIDDER COUNTY 47

KC;10;16;33;47

Flasher;18;31;48;61

KIDDER COUNTY: Jayden Rath 12, Payton Cauthon 22, Jonah Harter 7, Brian Nicholson 2, Luke Rath 2, Ryan Boots 2. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Cauthon 2, 3-4 FT, 12 Fouls (J.Rath).

FLASHER: Logan Schmidt 6, Braxton Hatzenbuhler 10, Javin Friesz 7, Keegan Kovar 6, Jace Friesz 22, Landon Frederick 10. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Schmidt 2, Kovar 2, Hatzenbuhler, Javin Friesez, Jace Friesz 1, Frederick, 7-12 FT, 9 Fouls.

Next game: Legacy sophomores at Flasher, Dec. 28.

Records: Flasher 3-0.

NORTHERN CASS 61, LINTON-HMB 51

At Jamestown

Quarter scores not available.

NORTHERN CASS: Kolby Vander Wal 6, Jase Crockett 2, Hunter Allmaras 13, Leighton Strommer 2, Carter Osland 6, Brock Carpenter 2, Joseph Nelson 2, Isaac Johnson 2. Totals: 21 FG, 12-16 FT.

LINTON-HMB: Lucas Schumacher 24, Grant Bosch 12, Carter Renz 6, Landon Bosch 5, Korrigan Look 4. Totals: 15 FG, 18-25 FT.

Three-pointers: NC 7 (Crockett 2, Allmaras 3, Osland 2), LHMB 3 (G.Bosch 2, Renz 1). Fouls: NC 18, LHMB 17. Fouled out: None.

FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN 85, ENDERLIN 70

Enderlin;12;31;43;70

FWM;20;39;65;85

ENDERLIN: Dawson Lemna 9, Zeke Parsons 14, Gus Hurlburt 15, Alijah Dixson 7, Carson Bartholomay 7, Joe Hurlburt 18. Totals: 25 FG, 13-18 FT.

FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN: Keldon Keja 3, Jayden Yankton 24, Jacolby Pearson 2, Jacob LaRock 5, JaeShaun Shaw 19, Caelen Lohnes 14, Jonah Jackson 8, Bronson Walter 10. Totals: 31 FG, 14-18 FT.

Three-pointers: End 7 (Lemna 1, Parsons 1, G.Hurlburt 3, Bartholomay 1, J.Hurlburt 1), FWM 3 (Yankton 1, LaRock 1, Shaw 1). Fouls: End 15, FWM 17. Fouled out: None.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 53, GRANT COUNTY 47

GUH;7;28;40;53

GC;11;19;32;47

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON: Alyssa Duppong 5, Courtnee Soupir 10, McKenzie Gerving 3, Kaley Schatz 15, Taylor Christensen 10, MiKayla Schneider 10. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Christensen, Schatz, Duppong, 7-15 FT, 18 Fouls.

GRANT COUNTY: Isabelle Boyer 20, Christy Finck 2, Merissa Meyer 4, Anna Schatz 11, Delaney Hoffman 2, Sam Ellison 8. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Meyer, 6-17 FT, 16 Fouls.

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 60, ELLENDALE 29

Ellendale;6;12;19;29

NGS;12;28;45;60

ELLENDALE: Morgan Foscher 5, Jada Henningsen 8, Kali Norton 4, Anna Elsen 4, Abby Peterson 1, Christena Walker 2, Abby Molan 2, Chloe Bollinger 3. Totals: 11 FG, 5-7 FT.

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER: Janae Weigel 9, Sophie Ketterling 4, Courtney Thompson 11, Kylie Breidenbach 9, Jazlyn Weigel 8, Teagan Erbele 13, Tanecia Kleppe 6. Totals: 24 FG, 11-17 FT.

Three-pointers: Ell 2 (Henningsen 1, Bollinger 1), NGS 1 (Thompson 1). Fouls: Ell 15, NGS 14. Fouled out: Peterson.

CARRINGTON 50, FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN 44

FWM;16;23;36;44

Carrington;14;25;36;50

FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN: Myona Dauphinais 11, Lanehya Malnourie 6, Hannah Fassett 1, Mallory Yankton 5, Makeisha Cavanaugh 4, Ezura Rainbow 5, Mahpiya Jackson 9.

CARRINGTON: Emma Rindy 4, Kenzie Edland 9, Lexus Page 4, Sydnie Grager 7, Hannah Hagel 26.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Point;LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16);1-0;196;1

2. Enderlin (3);2-0;177;2

3. Grafton (1);2-0;164;4

4. Dickinson Trinity;3-0;132;6

5. Beulah;1-1;100;5

6. Shiloh Christian;2-0;66;8

7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;2-0;57;9

8. Linton-HMB;2-0;52;10

9. Rugby;2-1;43;3

10. Oakes;0-0;37;7

Also receiving votes: Kindred (2-0), Dunseith (4-0), Powers Lake (3-0), Thompson (2-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (2-0), Fargo Oak Grove (1-0), Hatton-Northwood (1-2), Central Cass (1-0).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points;LW

1. Kindred (5);1-1;166;1

2. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (7);2-0;161;4

3. Central Cass (4);2-0;132;10

4. Linton-HMB (2);1-0;123;7

5. Grafton (1);0-1;110;2

6. Trenton (1);3-0;92;9

7. Beulah;4-0;50;NR

8. Dickinson Trinity;1-0;46;NR

9T. Rugby;1-1;40;3

9T. Shiloh Christian;2-1;40;5

Others receiving votes: Thompson (2-0), Carrington (2-0), Glenburn (3-0), Benson County (1-0), Four Winds-Minnewaukan (0-1), Hettinger-Scranton (3-1), Kenmare (3-0), Midway-Minto (1-0), Minot Our Redeemer’s (3-0).

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

NORTHERN SUN PRESEASON POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points

1. Mankato (10);120

2. Augustana (2);112

3. U-Mary;89

4. MSU-Moorhead;88

5. Northern State;76

6. Duluth;72

7. Sioux Falls;64

8. Concordia-St. Paul;61

9. Wayne State;44

10. Southwest Minn. St.;29

11. Minot State;26

12. Upper Iowa;12

WOMEN

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points

1. U-Mary (10);191

2T. Mankato (4);179

2T. Augustana (1);179

4. Winona State;152

5. Duluth;133

6. Concordia-St. Paul;129

7. Sioux Falls;104

8. St. Cloud State;102

9. Northern State;99

10. Bemidji State;78

11. Wayne State;71

12. Southwest Minn. St.;47

13. MSU-Moorhead;46

14. Upper Iowa;33

15. Minot State;32

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;15;1;0;30

Minot;8;6;3;19

Bismarck;7;8;2;16

Austin;4;5;2;10

St. Cloud;3;7;0;6

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;11;6;0;22

Johnstown;8;3;3;19

Maryland;8;4;3;19

New Jersey;5;6;5;15

NE Generals;6;11;1;13

Danbury;5;1;0;10

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;14;5;0;28

Shreveport;9;1;2;20

Odessa;6;6;2;14

Wichita Falls;4;4;3;11

Amarillo;4;5;2;10

New Mexico;3;9;1;7

Schedule

No games Dec. 21-30

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;20;7;2;1;2;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;2;2;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;18;6;3;0;1;1;0

Denver;;12;3;6;1;0;1;1

Colorado College;;11;2;4;1;0;1;2

Western Michigan;;8;2;6;2;0;0;0

Miami;;8;2;7;1;0;1;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

NCHC Pod

At Omaha, Neb.

Sunday, Dec. 20

St. Cloud State 3, Denver 1

North Dakota 6, Miami 2

Monday, Dec. 21

Nebraska-Omaha 3, Colorado College 0

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College women’s basketball

Jamestown 65, Mount Marty, S.D. 44

North Dakota State 72, Kansas 69

Toledo 64, North Dakota 49

High school boys basketball

Beulah 73, Fargo Oak Grove 61

Dickinson Trinity 64, Shiloh Christian 41

Drake-Anamoose 73, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 67

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 57, Hatton-Northwood 37

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 85, Enderlin 70

Flasher 61, Kidder County 47

Glen Ullin-Hebron 67, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 55

New Salem-Almont 58, Sargent County 54

Northern Cass 61, Linton-HMB 51

St. John 69, Cavalier 59

Tioga 54, Parshall 51

Westhope-Newburg 52, South Prairie 45

High school girls basketball

Bismarck Legacy 83, Dickinson 51

Bottineau 62, South Prairie 32

Carrington 50, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 44

Central McLean 42, Nedrose 32

Fargo Davies 74, West Fargo 56

Glen Ullin-Hebron 53, Grant County 47

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 60, Ellendale 29

New Rockford-Sheyenne 35, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 28

North Star 53, Rolla 27

Shiloh Christian 49, Dickinson Trinity 39

