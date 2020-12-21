Area Scores: Dec. 22

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
LEGACY 83, DICKINSON 51
Dickinson;22;29;--;51
Legacy;55;28;--;83
DICKINSON: Paige Balliet 14, Taya Hopfauf 14, Reese Hauck 8, Emily Ash 7, Sydney Binstock 4, Allanna Rabbitt 3, Symone Beld 1. Totals: 18-53 FG, Three-pointers: 2-11 (Hopfauf, Ash), 13-28 FT, 22 Rebounds (Hauck 6), 5 Assists (Haauck), 2 Steals, 1 Blocked shot, 19 Fouls.
LEGACY: Alyssa Eckroth 28, Arianna Berryhill 24, Jaiden Baker 11, Ashley Guthmiller 6, Breena Sand 5, Adison Sagaser 3, Hannah Stymeist 2, Isabella Ternes 2, Olivia Weiler 2. Totals: 30-66 FG, Three-pointers: 8-23 (Berryhill 4, Eckroth 3, Sagaser), 15-25 FT, 33 Rebounds (Baker 5), 16 Assists (Baker 3, Stymeist 3), 13 Steals (Berryhill 5), 26 Fouls.
Records: Legacy 3-0; Dickinson 0-2.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
FLASHER 61, KIDDER COUNTY 47
KC;10;16;33;47
Flasher;18;31;48;61
KIDDER COUNTY: Jayden Rath 12, Payton Cauthon 22, Jonah Harter 7, Brian Nicholson 2, Luke Rath 2, Ryan Boots 2. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Cauthon 2, 3-4 FT, 12 Fouls (J.Rath).
FLASHER: Logan Schmidt 6, Braxton Hatzenbuhler 10, Javin Friesz 7, Keegan Kovar 6, Jace Friesz 22, Landon Frederick 10. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Schmidt 2, Kovar 2, Hatzenbuhler, Javin Friesez, Jace Friesz 1, Frederick, 7-12 FT, 9 Fouls.
Next game: Legacy sophomores at Flasher, Dec. 28.
Records: Flasher 3-0.
NORTHERN CASS 61, LINTON-HMB 51
At Jamestown
Quarter scores not available.
NORTHERN CASS: Kolby Vander Wal 6, Jase Crockett 2, Hunter Allmaras 13, Leighton Strommer 2, Carter Osland 6, Brock Carpenter 2, Joseph Nelson 2, Isaac Johnson 2. Totals: 21 FG, 12-16 FT.
LINTON-HMB: Lucas Schumacher 24, Grant Bosch 12, Carter Renz 6, Landon Bosch 5, Korrigan Look 4. Totals: 15 FG, 18-25 FT.
Three-pointers: NC 7 (Crockett 2, Allmaras 3, Osland 2), LHMB 3 (G.Bosch 2, Renz 1). Fouls: NC 18, LHMB 17. Fouled out: None.
FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN 85, ENDERLIN 70
Enderlin;12;31;43;70
FWM;20;39;65;85
ENDERLIN: Dawson Lemna 9, Zeke Parsons 14, Gus Hurlburt 15, Alijah Dixson 7, Carson Bartholomay 7, Joe Hurlburt 18. Totals: 25 FG, 13-18 FT.
FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN: Keldon Keja 3, Jayden Yankton 24, Jacolby Pearson 2, Jacob LaRock 5, JaeShaun Shaw 19, Caelen Lohnes 14, Jonah Jackson 8, Bronson Walter 10. Totals: 31 FG, 14-18 FT.
Three-pointers: End 7 (Lemna 1, Parsons 1, G.Hurlburt 3, Bartholomay 1, J.Hurlburt 1), FWM 3 (Yankton 1, LaRock 1, Shaw 1). Fouls: End 15, FWM 17. Fouled out: None.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 53, GRANT COUNTY 47
GUH;7;28;40;53
GC;11;19;32;47
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON: Alyssa Duppong 5, Courtnee Soupir 10, McKenzie Gerving 3, Kaley Schatz 15, Taylor Christensen 10, MiKayla Schneider 10. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Christensen, Schatz, Duppong, 7-15 FT, 18 Fouls.
GRANT COUNTY: Isabelle Boyer 20, Christy Finck 2, Merissa Meyer 4, Anna Schatz 11, Delaney Hoffman 2, Sam Ellison 8. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Meyer, 6-17 FT, 16 Fouls.
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 60, ELLENDALE 29
Ellendale;6;12;19;29
NGS;12;28;45;60
ELLENDALE: Morgan Foscher 5, Jada Henningsen 8, Kali Norton 4, Anna Elsen 4, Abby Peterson 1, Christena Walker 2, Abby Molan 2, Chloe Bollinger 3. Totals: 11 FG, 5-7 FT.
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER: Janae Weigel 9, Sophie Ketterling 4, Courtney Thompson 11, Kylie Breidenbach 9, Jazlyn Weigel 8, Teagan Erbele 13, Tanecia Kleppe 6. Totals: 24 FG, 11-17 FT.
Three-pointers: Ell 2 (Henningsen 1, Bollinger 1), NGS 1 (Thompson 1). Fouls: Ell 15, NGS 14. Fouled out: Peterson.
CARRINGTON 50, FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN 44
FWM;16;23;36;44
Carrington;14;25;36;50
FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN: Myona Dauphinais 11, Lanehya Malnourie 6, Hannah Fassett 1, Mallory Yankton 5, Makeisha Cavanaugh 4, Ezura Rainbow 5, Mahpiya Jackson 9.
CARRINGTON: Emma Rindy 4, Kenzie Edland 9, Lexus Page 4, Sydnie Grager 7, Hannah Hagel 26.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Point;LW
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16);1-0;196;1
2. Enderlin (3);2-0;177;2
3. Grafton (1);2-0;164;4
4. Dickinson Trinity;3-0;132;6
5. Beulah;1-1;100;5
6. Shiloh Christian;2-0;66;8
7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;2-0;57;9
8. Linton-HMB;2-0;52;10
9. Rugby;2-1;43;3
10. Oakes;0-0;37;7
Also receiving votes: Kindred (2-0), Dunseith (4-0), Powers Lake (3-0), Thompson (2-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (2-0), Fargo Oak Grove (1-0), Hatton-Northwood (1-2), Central Cass (1-0).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points;LW
1. Kindred (5);1-1;166;1
2. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (7);2-0;161;4
3. Central Cass (4);2-0;132;10
4. Linton-HMB (2);1-0;123;7
5. Grafton (1);0-1;110;2
6. Trenton (1);3-0;92;9
7. Beulah;4-0;50;NR
8. Dickinson Trinity;1-0;46;NR
9T. Rugby;1-1;40;3
9T. Shiloh Christian;2-1;40;5
Others receiving votes: Thompson (2-0), Carrington (2-0), Glenburn (3-0), Benson County (1-0), Four Winds-Minnewaukan (0-1), Hettinger-Scranton (3-1), Kenmare (3-0), Midway-Minto (1-0), Minot Our Redeemer’s (3-0).
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
NORTHERN SUN PRESEASON POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Mankato (10);120
2. Augustana (2);112
3. U-Mary;89
4. MSU-Moorhead;88
5. Northern State;76
6. Duluth;72
7. Sioux Falls;64
8. Concordia-St. Paul;61
9. Wayne State;44
10. Southwest Minn. St.;29
11. Minot State;26
12. Upper Iowa;12
WOMEN
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. U-Mary (10);191
2T. Mankato (4);179
2T. Augustana (1);179
4. Winona State;152
5. Duluth;133
6. Concordia-St. Paul;129
7. Sioux Falls;104
8. St. Cloud State;102
9. Northern State;99
10. Bemidji State;78
11. Wayne State;71
12. Southwest Minn. St.;47
13. MSU-Moorhead;46
14. Upper Iowa;33
15. Minot State;32
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;15;1;0;30
Minot;8;6;3;19
Bismarck;7;8;2;16
Austin;4;5;2;10
St. Cloud;3;7;0;6
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;11;6;0;22
Johnstown;8;3;3;19
Maryland;8;4;3;19
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
NE Generals;6;11;1;13
Danbury;5;1;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;14;5;0;28
Shreveport;9;1;2;20
Odessa;6;6;2;14
Wichita Falls;4;4;3;11
Amarillo;4;5;2;10
New Mexico;3;9;1;7
Schedule
No games Dec. 21-30
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;20;7;2;1;2;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;2;2;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;18;6;3;0;1;1;0
Denver;;12;3;6;1;0;1;1
Colorado College;;11;2;4;1;0;1;2
Western Michigan;;8;2;6;2;0;0;0
Miami;;8;2;7;1;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
NCHC Pod
At Omaha, Neb.
Sunday, Dec. 20
St. Cloud State 3, Denver 1
North Dakota 6, Miami 2
Monday, Dec. 21
Nebraska-Omaha 3, Colorado College 0
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College women’s basketball
Jamestown 65, Mount Marty, S.D. 44
North Dakota State 72, Kansas 69
Toledo 64, North Dakota 49
High school boys basketball
Beulah 73, Fargo Oak Grove 61
Dickinson Trinity 64, Shiloh Christian 41
Drake-Anamoose 73, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 67
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 57, Hatton-Northwood 37
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 85, Enderlin 70
Flasher 61, Kidder County 47
Glen Ullin-Hebron 67, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 55
New Salem-Almont 58, Sargent County 54
Northern Cass 61, Linton-HMB 51
St. John 69, Cavalier 59
Tioga 54, Parshall 51
Westhope-Newburg 52, South Prairie 45
High school girls basketball
Bismarck Legacy 83, Dickinson 51
Bottineau 62, South Prairie 32
Carrington 50, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 44
Central McLean 42, Nedrose 32
Fargo Davies 74, West Fargo 56
Glen Ullin-Hebron 53, Grant County 47
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 60, Ellendale 29
New Rockford-Sheyenne 35, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 28
North Star 53, Rolla 27
Shiloh Christian 49, Dickinson Trinity 39
