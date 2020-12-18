Area Scores: Dec. 19

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
BISMARCK 107, WILLISTON 48
BISMARCK (107): Treyson Eaglestaff 25, Gunner Swanson 22, Max Tschosik 11, Drew Henriksen 11, Caleb Dockter 8, Logan Schaubert 7, Judson Meschke 6, Cole Jahner 5, Carter Sims 4, Tarin Walker 3, George Gillette 3, Jedi Derrick 2. Totals: 38-89 15-20 107.
WILLISTON (48): Edens Dumervil 14, Aalijah Sowell 11, Jayden Williams 9, Andrew Holland 4, Kadin Finders 3, Jacob Wilt 3, Malaki Sik 2, Austin Baumer 2. Totals: 18-49 9-23 48.
Halftime: Bismarck 64, Williston 18.
3-pointers: B 16-47 (Tschosik 3, Swanson 3, Meschke 2, Eaglestaff 2, Sims 1, Schaubert 1, Jahner 1, Gillette 1, Henriksen 1, Dockter 1); Williston 3-16 (Sowell 1, Holland 1, Wilt 1). Fouls: B 25, W 16. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: B 56 (Eaglestaff 12), W 33 (Dumervil 17). Turnovers: B 15, W 21.
CENTURY 99, WATFORD CITY 20
CENTURY (99): William Ware 20, Ian Ely 17, Ryan Erickson 13, Isaiah Schafer 11, Anthony Doppler 10, Tyler Birst 9, Jordan Lebeau 9, Connor Trehen 4, Trayton Hinderer 2, Jaxson Walz 2, Joel Edland 2. Totals: 40 11-15 99.
WATFORD CITY (20): Josiah Rojas 6, Caden Cluchie 4, Ryan Elphic 3, Kanyon Tschetter 2, Jalen Strickland 2, Ryan Domerese 2, Landon Caldwell 1. Totals: 9 1-9 20.
Hafltime: Century 44, Watford City 4.
3-pointers: C 8 (Schafer 2, Doppler 2, Ely 1, Birst 1, Ware 1, Lebeau 1); WC 1 (Elphic). Fouls: C15, WC 9. Fouled out: None.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
FLASHER 66, GARRISON 45
Garrison;5;17;31;45
Flasher;19;34;46;66
GARRISON: Jackson Rensch 9, Zackary Seidler 4, Avery Kerzmann 9, Connor Kerzmann 6, Jack Bright 11, Bennett Camp 6. Totals: 14 FG, 7-10 FT, Three-pointers: Rensch, Bright, 23 Fouls (Devin Crawford 5, Bright).
FLASHER: Logan Schmidt 9, Braxton Hatzenbuhler 4, Carter Bonogofsky 2, Javin Friesz 5, Jace Friesz 32, Landon Frederick 14. Totals: 20 FG, 20-24 FT, Three-pointers: Frederick 4, Jace Friesz, Jacin Friesz, 16 Fouls.
Note: Jace Friesz 13 rebounds.
Next game: Kidder County at Flasher (Monday).
Records: Flasher 2-0; Garrison 1-1.
RUGBY 69, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 61
DA;17;31;43;61
Rugby;21;32;49;69
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE: Hunter Fletschock 23, Payton Martin 17, Josh Marquart 10, Matthew Jund 6, Reggie Bruner 3, Elijah Nickelson 2. Totals: 26 FG, 4-4 FT.
RUGBY: Trey Welstad 19, Isaiah Bundy-Smith 13, Warren Walker 13, Tim Mueller 10, Cole Slaubaugh 8, Brody Schneibel 4, Erik Foster 2. Totals: 27 FG, 6-11 FT.
Three-pointers: DA 5 (Fletschock 1, Martin 3, Bruner 1), Rug 9 (Welstad 5, Bundy-Smith 1, Walker 1, Mueller 2). Fouls: DA 14, Rug 5. Fouled out: None.
FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN 64, BEULAH 60
Beulah;6;17;36;60
FWM;15;29;46;64
BEULAH: Dawson Zuroff 7, Trey Brandt 26, Nathan Battest 16, Trapper Skalsky 4, Carson Weigum 7. Totals: 24 FG, 5-8 FT.
FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN: Keldon Keja 6, Jayden Yankton 12, Jacolby Pearson 3, Deng Deng 2, JaeShaun Shaw 4, Laelen Lohnes 11, Jonah Jackson 4, Bronson Walter 22. Totals: 26 FG, 9-16 FT.
Three-pointers: Beu 7 (Zuroff 1, Brandt 2, Battest 4), FWM 3 (Yankton 1, Pearson 1, Lohnes 1). Fouls: Beu 12, FWM 13. Fouled out: None.
CENTRAL MCLEAN 57, SURREY 51
Surrey;10;21;34;51
CM;14;30;43;57
SURREY: Randy Polum 5, Isiah Mazingo 2, Dalen Engg 16, Cole Horner 8, Jacob Forsman 9, Ayden Amundson 3, Jagger Dickman 8. Totals: 21 FG, 8-16 FT.
CENTRAL MCLEAN: Gunner Jacobs 25, Kaleb Blotske 3, Jarrett Troyna 2, Deven Ketterling 2, Julius Anderson 3, A.J. Ketterling 11, Matthew Wahl 11. Totals: 17 FG, 16-19 FT.
Three-pointers: Sur 1 (Polum 1), CM 7 (Jacobs 1, Blotske 1, Anderson 1, A.Ketterling 3, Wahl 1). Fouls: Sur 23, CM 7. Fouled out: Engg, Blotske.
LINTON-HMB 74, GLEN ULLIN 43
(Thursday)
Glen Ullin;7;18;31;43
Linton-HMB;21;43;63;74
GLEN ULLIN (43): Gunnar Remboldt 13, Grant Gerving 12, Damian Gerving 6, Ethan Duppong 5, Layne Luppong 4, Zayden Schmalent 3. Totals: 19-51 1-6 43.
LINTON-HMB (74): Carter Renz 25, Lucas Schumacher 19, Landon Bosch 8, Korrigan Look 8, Grant Bosch 7, Trace King 7. Totals: 25-58 13-13 74.
3-pointers: GU 4 (Remboldt 3, Schmalent 1); LHMB 11 (Renz 3, L. Bosch 2, Look 2, Schumacher 2, King 1, G. Bosch 1). Fouls: GU 11, LHMB 10. Fouled out: None.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 60, WATFORD CITY 55
CENTURY (60): Julia Fitterer 20, Logan Nissley 15, Ashton Kinnebrew 14, MaKayla Anderson 4, Abby Fletcher 3, Megan Klein 2, Gabby Rush 2. Totals: 21 11-15 60.
WATFORD CITY (55): Emma Mogen 16, Ashley Holen 13, Jessica Mogen 12, Hayley Ogle 5, Gracen Breitbach 5, Madison Spacher 4. Totals: 19 12-15 55.
3-pointers: C 7 (Fitterer 3, Nissley 2, Fletcher 1, Kinnebrew 1); WC 5 (Ogle 1, J. Mogen 1, Breitbach 1, E. Mogen 1, Holen 1). Fouls: C 17, WC 15. Fouled out: None.
Records: Century 1-0, Watford City 1-1.
BISMARCK 94, WILLISTON 22
WILLISTON (22): Shelby Meyers 11, Amriska Goetzfried 3, Taylor Rath 3, Kierra Slagle 2, Erin Powers 1. Totals: 8 4-10 22.
BISMARCK (94): Tiereney Monroe 13, Peyton Neumiller 13, Paige Bauer 11, Mandie Picard 11, Payton Gerving 9, Katie Greff 8, Minah Holzworth 7, Jilee Golus 7, Ali Gulleson 6, Emmery Schmitz 3, Sydney Gerving 3, Brooklyn Trolliey 2, Halle Wetsch 1. Totals: 36 6-11 94.
Halftime: Bismarck 49, Williston 10.
3-pointers: W 2 (Meyers 1, Goetzfried 1); B 16 (Monroe 4, Neumiller 3, Bauer 3, Gulleson 2, Picard 1, Schmitz 1, Holzworth 1, P. Gerving 1). Fouls: W 15, B 13. Fouled out: None.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
GARRISON 51, FLASHER 48
Garrison;20;31;45;51
Flasher;11;21;33;48
GARRISON: Katie Zook 6, Karli Klein 6, Mia Gehring 5, Madelin Hurt 6, Emily Schlehr 11, Cedar Perkins 17. Totals: 21 FG, 3-6 FT.
FLASHER: Leandra Schmidt 25, Rylee Fleck 2, Lezlee Isbelll 2, Jayden Miller 3, Tymber Boldt 16. Totals: 19 FG, 7-13 FT.
Three-pointers: Gar 6 (Zook 2, Gehring 1, Perkins 3), Fla 1 (Schmidt). Fouled: Gar 16, Fla 9. Fouled out: None.
BEACH 39, GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 36
Beach;6;19;29;39
GUH;6;15;28;36
BEACH: Laiken Mahlum 2, Tyra Feldman 2, Alyvia Braden 7, Megan Rising 8, Kennedy Myers 7, Madi Nunberg 9, Molly Fartsveet 4. Totals: 14 FG, 10-22 FT.
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON: Courtnee Soupir 7, Alyssa Duppong 6, Kaley Schatz 4, Taylor Christensen 12, Mikayla Schneider 7. Totals: 11 FG, 10-17 FT.
Three-pointers: Bea 1 (Rising 1), GUH 4 (Duppong 1, Soupir 1, Christensen 2). Fouls: Bea 17, GUH 22. Fouled out: Gerving.
HEART RIVER 44, KILLDEER 34
Killdeer;5;18;28;34
HR;18;28;32;44
KILLDEER: Gracie Doe 6, Liza Stah; 16, Joey Anderson 2, Kelly Bang 1, Sadie Stahl 5, Myranda Reiss 2, Shelbie Schmidt 2. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Stahl, 3-7 FT, 15 Fouls.
HEART RIVER: Sage Froehlich 4, Jordan Buckman 2, Caylee Wilke 10, Abby Pickerington 2, Meg Silbernagel 4, Lelani Privratsky 16, Jersey Filkowski 6. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Privratsky, 5-16 FT, 10 Fouls.
KIDDER COUNTY 67, EDGELEY-KULM 48
E-K;13;20;32;48
KC;24;39;57;67
EDGELEY-KULM (48): Kiara Jangula 15, Matacya Mathern 11, Norah Entzi 11, Emily Kinzler 7, Reagan Teske 2, Abby Mathern 2. Totals: 16 11-14 48.
KIDDER COUNTY (67): Madelyn Schmidt 26, Kennedy Herter 21, Avery Rath 8, Hailey Pfaff 6, Ella Svanes 4, Josie Braun 2. Totals: 26 11-17 67.
3-pointers: E-K 5 (Jangula 3, M. Mathern 2); KC 4 (Schmidt 4). Fouls: E-K 16, KC 14. Fouled out: None.
OAKES 57, ELLENDALE 26
Oakes;18;27;48;57
Ellendale;10;15;19;26
OAKES: Emma Muggli 18, Sadie Hansen 18, Abigail Cox 10, Tyler Thompson 6, Ellecia Cline 2, Lily Thorpe 2. Totals: 19 FG, 7-18 FT.
ELLENDALE: Abigail Molan 16, Morgan Fischer 3, Jada Henningsen 2, Siera Bollinger 2, Christena Walker 2, Chloe Bollinger 1. Totals: 5 FG, 2-8 FT.
Three-pointers: Oakes 4 (Cox 3, Hansen 1), Ell 4 (Fischer 1, Molan 3). Fouls: Oakes 8, Ell 12. Fouled out: None.
BOYS HOCKEY
CENTURY 6, JAMESTOWN 3
Century;4;1;1;-;6
Jamestown;0;2;1;-;3
First period: 1. Cen, Kieffer Long (Alex Fosland, Cullen Curl), 2:18, (pp). 2. Cen, Colton Schulte (unassisted), 3:38. 3. Cen, Curl (Schulte, Fosland), 7:33. 4. Cen, Ryan Kemp (Quinn Rosten, Lucas Schweigert), 8:18.
Second period: 5. Cen, Rosten (Fosland, Kadin Kisse), 2:00. 6. J, Hunter Nelson (Jace Thompson, Nolan Nenow), 5:51. 7. J, Nenow (unassisted), 8:08, (pp).
Third period: 8. Cen, Kemp (Luke Gasper, Kisse), 3:05. 9. J, Thompson (Nelson, Connor McLaurian), 4:17, (pp).
Goalie saves: Cen – Luke Pengilly 6-13-5 – 24. J – Brode Hillstrom 13-8-14 – 35.
Penalties: Cen – 8 minors, one 10-minute unsportsmanlike conduct. J – 4 minors.
BOTTINEAU-RUGBY 5, HAZEN-BEULAH 2
HB;0;1;2;--;3
BR;2;1;2;--;5
First period: 1. BR, Ian Amsbaugh (Landon Rosendahl, Colton Getzlaff), 15:39. 2. BR, Getzlaff (Riley Biberdorf, Macen Heisler), 12:22.
Second period: 3. BR, Rosenthal (Amsbaugh), 10:23. 4. HB, Ronan Klindworth (Parker Sayler), 1:02.
Third period: 5. BR, Rosenthal (Amsbaugh, Biberdorf). 6. BR, Adam Nelson (Getzlaff, Heisler), 14:30. 7. HB, Sayler (Adam Graney), 7:02.
Goalie saves: Hazen-Beulah – Shane Baardson 17-9-14—40. Bottineau-Rugby – Robert Dibble 10-10-9—29.
Penalties: Hazen-Beulah 3 for 6 minutes.. Bottineau-Rugby 8 for 16 minutes.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
ST. MARY'S 63, MANDAN 15
(At Mandan)
106 pounds: Revin Davenport, M, pinned Carson Mosset, :39. 113: Joryn Richter, SM, pinned Kadin Beneke, 3:29. 120: Elijah Wadeson, M, pinned Tyler Heen, 3:30. 126: Colin Steidler, SM, def. Evan Fleck, 9-2. 132: Reece Barnhardt, SM, pinned Marquis Richter, 1:48. 138: Isaac Felchle, SM, pinned Jackson Olson, 3:38. 145: William Lengenfelder, SM, pinned Tyler Guffey, 1:25.
152: James Richter, SM, won by forfeit. 160: Matt Scheer, SM, pinned Brenden Palmer, 2:51. 170: Jaxyn Richter, SM, pinned Nicholas Hoffman, :56. 182: Luke Lengenfelder, SM, won by forfeit. 195: Trenton Radenz, SM, pinned Brendan Hust, 1:52. 220: Nick Windsor, SM, pinned Blake Opp, 4:01. 285: Seth Gerhardt, M, def. Jack Weikum, 3-0.
Records: St. Mary's 1-0, Mandan 0-1.
BOYS SWIMMING
CENTURY TRIANGULAR
At Bismarck Aquatic Center
Team Scores
Williston 95, Dickinson 89
Century 102, Williston 73
Century 101, Dickinson 82
Individual Results
200-yard medley relay: 1. Century (Noah Hugret, Beau Zander, Benjamin Schaff, Hudson Eckart), 1:47.16. 2. Williston, 1:50.62. 3. Dickinson, 1:58.01.
200 freestyle: 1. Taven Wilson, D, 1:57.81. 2. Benjamin Schaff, C, 2:01.65. 3. Daniel Walker, C, 2:02.33. 4. Trent Irwin, D, 2:02.56. 5. Ethan Babcock, W, 2:06.16. 6. Casey Tuhy, D, 2:06.37. 7. John Roningen, C, 2:12.95. 8. Hunter Hart, W, 2:13.85. 9. Adam March, W, 2:16.36. 10. Baden Gilkerson, C, 2:27.41.
200 individual medley: 1. Luke Domres, C, 2:10.88. 2. Isaac Vallie, C, 2:21.28. 3. Logan Vesey, C, 2:28.60. 4. Isaiah Schug, W, 2:30.26. 5. Hunter Haugen, W, 2:35.24. 6. Deniz Kilic, D, 2:40.99. 7. John Rude, D, 2:49.53. 8. Asher Ellerkamp, D, 2:53.48.
50 freestyle: 1. Beau Zander, C, 23.87. 2. Tyler Jorgenson, W, 24.06. 3. Hudson Ekart, C, 24.21. 4. Detric Coleman, D, 24.84. 5. Tayder Jones, W, 26.12. 6. Breyson Gilbertson, W, 26.34. 7. Kadin Barth, D, 28.36. 8. Andrew Edland, C, 30.66.
Diving: 1. Dawson Wilson, D, 209.25. 2. Davin Haag, D, 119.30. 3. Matthew Cobb, W, 112.00.
100 butterfly: 1. Kolden Kringen, W, 55.72. 2. Beau Zander, C, 59.05. 3. Camden Ekblad-Lundby, W, 1:03.94. 4. Dawson Wilson, D, 1:05.11. 5. Noah Hugret, C, 1:07.26. 6. Tayder Jones, W, 1:11.33. 7. Deniz Kilic, D, 1:14.26. 8. Alexander Keller, D, 1:27.20.
100 freestyle: 1. Mason Beck, D, 50.74. 2. Luke Domres, C, 52.39. 3. Tyler Jorgenson, W, 53.13. 4. Daniel Walker, C, 53.79. 5. Caleb Osborn, W, 57.05. 6. Ethan Babcock, W, 57.25. 7. Kadin Barth, D, 1:01.70. 8. Davin Haag, D, 1:02.86. 9. Tanner Harvey, C, 1:05.39.
500 freestyle: 1. Taven Wilson, D, 5:30.47. 2. Isaac Vallie, C, 5:36.43. 3. Trent Irwin, D, 5:41.93. 4. Casey Tuhy, D, 5:43.07. 5. Camden Ekblad-Lundby, W, 5:45.46. 6. John Roningen, C, 6:05.12. 7. Baden Gilbertson, C, 6:44.91.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Dickinson (Mason Beck, Detric Coleman, Casey Tuhy, Taven Wilson), 1:38.20. 2. Century, 1:41.86. 3. Williston, 1:55.80.
100 backstroke: 1. Hudson Eckart, C, 1:03.27. 2. Detric Coleman, D, 1:05.29. 3. Caleb Osborn, W, 1:05.44. 4. Adam March, W, 1:09.90. 5. Hunter Haugen, W, 1:11.45. 6. Cole Vesey, C, 1:13.06. 7. Aiden Rothstein, D, 1:18.08. 8. Elliot Mertz, D, 1:39.51.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kolden Kringen, W, 1:03.19. 2. Benjamin Schaff, C, 1:09.34. 3. Hunter Hart, W, 1:15.28. 4. Noah Hugret, C, 1:16.91. 5. Logan Vesey, C, 1:18.18. 6. Breyson Gilbertson, W, 1:18.74. 7. John Rude, D, 1:22.29. 8. Zachary Koegl, D, 1:22.82. 9. Alexander Keller, D, 1:23.33.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Century (Beau Zander, Luke Domres, Isaac Vallie, Hudson Eckart), 3:34.09. 2. Williston, 3:37.51. 3. Dickinson, 3:37.92.
HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
MANDAN INVITATIONAL
(Friday)
Team Scores
1. Dickinson 139.650. 2. Legacy 138.475. 3. Mandan 125.500. 4. Century, 121.075. 5. Minot, 96.400. 6. Bismarck 55.600.
Individual Results
Vault: 1. Amy Fridley, D, 9.600. 2. Zoe Prince, L, 9.200. 3. Kendal Blair, Man, 8.825. 4. Anna Clifton, D, 8.775. 5. (tie) Jericah Lockner, Man, and Addison Fitterer, D, 8.700. 7. Brooklyn Wariner, D, 8.625. 8. Madison Diecs, L, 8.550. 9. Haley Conklin, Min, 8.525. 10. (tie) Alyson Krug, B, and Anna Heil, L, 8.475.
Uneven bars: 1. Zoe Prince, L, 8.725. 2. Amy Fridley, D, 8.375. 3. Madison Diecs, L, 8.250. 4. Alexa Evanger, L, 8.100. 5. Addison Fitterer, D, 7.900. 6. Haley Conklin, Min, 7.875. 7. Brooklyn Wariner, D, 7.825. 8. (tie) Irelyn Ell, L, and Samantha Simnioniw, D, 7.650. 10. Rylee Olson, D, 7.600.
Balance beam: 1. Rylee Olson, D, 9.150. 2. Zoe Prince, L, 9.100. 3. Addison Fitterer, D, 8.800. 4. Alyssa Larson, L, 8.750. 5. (tie) Jericah Lockner, Man, and Amy Fridley, D, 8.675. 7. Madison Diecs, L, 8.650. 8. Mikah Schock, D, 8.550. 9. Joanne Lee, L, 8.525. 10. Kendal Blair, Man, 8.275.
Floor exercise: 1. Amy Fridley, D, 9.600. 2. Rylee Olson, D, 9.425. 3. (tie) Jericah Lockner, Man, and Madison Diecs, L, 9.200. 5. Zoe Prince, L, 9.100. 6. (tie) Aspen Roadarmel, D, and Addison Fitterer, D, 9.000. 8. Haley Conklin, Min, 8.975. 9. Alyssa Larson, L, 8.900. 10. Anna Heil, L, 8.875.
All-around: 1. Amy Fridley, DHS, 36.250. 2. Zoe Prince, 36.125. 3. Madison Deics, Legacy, 34.650. 4. Rylee Olson, DHS, 34.425. 5. Addison Fitterer, DHS, 34.400. 6. Jericah Lockner, Mandan, 33.950. 7. Alyssa Larson, LHS, 33.465. 8. Haley Conklin, Minot, 33.200. 9. Anna Clifton, DHS, 33.175. 10. Kendal Blair, Mandan, 33.075. 11. Brooklyn Wariner, DHS, 32.625. 12. Alexa Evanger, LHS, 32.500. 13. Aspen Roadarmel, DHS, 32.300.
14. Irelyn Ell, LHS, 31.975. 15. Pavyn Peterson, Minot, 31.850. 16. Mikah Schock, DHS, 31.675. 17. Alyson Krug, BHS, 31.325. 18. Halle Johnsrud, CHS, 31.300. 19. Anna Heil, LHS, 30.500. 20. Taylor Thueson, CHS, 30.050. 21. Jaylei Eisenbeis, Mandan, 29.875. 22. Kendra Hirschkorn, CHS, 29.375. 23. Liz Goldade, LHS, 28.950. 24. Brynlie Thueson, CHS, 28.900. 25. Alexandra Arnegard, Mandan, 27.025. 26. Jenna Eversole, Mandan, 26.125.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;1;2;0;0;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;16;5;3;1;1;0;1
St. Cloud State;;15;5;3;0;1;1;0
North Dakota;;14;5;2;1;2;0;0
Denver;;10;3;5;0;0;1;0
Colorado College;;9;2;3;1;0;1;1
Western Michigan;;7;2;6;1;0;0;0
Miami;;7;2;6;0;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
NCHC Pod
At Omaha, Neb.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Miami 3, Denver 0
Friday, Dec. 18
Nebraska-Omaha 6, Western Michigan 5
St. Cloud State 4, Colorado College 3, OT
Saturday, Dec. 19
Minnesota-Duluth vs. North Dakota, 12:05 p.m.
Western Michigan vs. Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado College vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Denver vs. St. Cloud State, 4:05 p.m.
North Dakota vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Colorado College vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 12:05 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;15;0;0;30
Minot;8;5;3;19
Bismarck;6;8;2;14
Austin;4;5;2;10
St. Cloud;2;7;0;4
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;11;6;0;22
Johnstown;8;3;3;19
Maryland;8;4;3;19
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
NE Generals;6;11;1;13
Danbury;5;1;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;13;5;0;26
Shreveport;8;1;2;18
Odessa;6;5;2;14
Wichita Falls;4;4;2;10
Amarillo;4;5;1;9
New Mexico;2;9;1;5
Thursday, Dec. 17
Odessa 2, Lone Star 1
Friday, Dec. 18
BOBCATS 6, Minot 3
Wichita Falls 5, New Mexico 2
Amarillo 3, Shreveport 2, SO
Odessa 2, Lone Star 0
Aberdeen 5, St. Cloud 0
Saturday, Dec. 19
Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Lone Star at Odessa
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College men’s basketball
Jamestown 89, Concordia, Neb. 87
Montana 78, Dickinson State 51
Southern Illinois 62, North Dakota 50
College women’s basketball
Concordia, Neb. 55, Jamestown 50
High school boys basketball
Bismarck 107, Williston 48
Bismarck Century 99, Watford City 20
Bottineau 52, Des Lacs-Burlington 48
Central McLean 57, Surrey 51
Divide County 61, Burke County 46
Dunseith 56, Rolla 55
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 59, Kidder County 39
Enderlin 79, Lisbon 41
Fargo Shanley 75, Grand Forks Red River 69
Flasher 66, Garrison 45
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 64, Beulah 60
Grand Forks Central 71, Valley City 64
Kindred 65, Northern Cass 32
Lemmon, S.D. 42, Mott-Regent 39
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 51, Barnes County North 39
Minot 86, Bismarck Legacy 82
New Rockford-Sheyenne 66, Harvey-Wells County 36
North Shore-Plaza 66, Tioga 61
Powers Lake 63, Berthold 57
Rugby 69, Drake-Anamoose 61
St. John 56, Towner-Granville-Upham 42
South Prairie 65, Glenburn 39
Stanley 55, Ray 51, OT
Underwood 57, Surrey 51
Velva 66, Kenmare 48
West Fargo 88, Fargo North 74
West Fargo Sheyenne 75, Fargo Davies 64
Williston Trinity Christian 66, Billings Christian, Mont. 56
High school girls basketball
Beach 39, Glen Ullin-Hebron 36
Bismarck 94, Williston 22
Bismarck Century 60, Watford City 55
Bismarck Legacy 91, Minot 73
Drake-Anamoose 45, Max 26
Fargo Davies 81, West Fargo Sheyenne 67
Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 41, Griggs-Midkota 38
Garrison 51, Flasher 48
Grand Forks Red River 55, Fargo Shanley 44
Heart River 44, Killdeer 34
Kidder County 67, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 48
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 46, Sargent County 36
Larimore 60, Hillsboro-Central Valley 36
Lisbon 73, Enderlin 31
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 60, Tioga 36
Nedrose 45, Berthold 31
New Salem-Almont 44, Richardton-Taylor 32
North Border 38, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 33
Oakes 57, Ellendale 26
Richland 41, Mayville-Portland-Clifford Galesburg 36
Rolette-Wolford 51, North Shore-Plaza 29
Trenton 40, Surrey 31
Valley City 66, Grand Forks Central 60
High school boys hockey
Bismarck Century 6, Jamestown 3
Bottineau-Rugby 5, Hazen-Beulah 2
Grand Forks Central 4, Fargo North 1
Grand Forks Red River 5, West Fargo 1
Fargo Davies 9, Devils Lake 2
Fargo South-Shanley 5, Grafton-Park River 1
High school girls hockey
Fargo Davies 4, West Fargo 0
Mandan 4, Williston 1
