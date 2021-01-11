Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 12

AREA BRIEFS

U-MARY HOOPS GAMES CANCELED

The University of Mary women's basketball weekend home games against Minnesota-Duluth have been canceled due to coronavirus protocols.

At issue are previous exposure and testing protocols within the UMD program.

Due to Northern Sun scheduling guidelines for this season, the Friday and Saturday games between the Marauders and the Bulldogs will not be rescheduled.

U-Mary is next scheduled to host Bemidji State University Jan. 22-23 in what will now be the Marauder home opener.

ENDERLIN, CENTRAL CASS

MAINTAIN POLL LEADS

The Enderlin boys and Central Cass girls maintained their No. 1 positions in this week's statewide media poll.

Enderlin was one of four teams to draw first-place votes in the boys poll. The Eagles topped eight ballots, followed by Grafton with seven, Four Winds-Minnewaukan with five and Langdon-Edmore-Munich with one.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan is ranked second, followed by Grafton, Dickinson Trinity and LEM. The top eight teams remained in the same positions they held last week.