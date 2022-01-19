Another stellar season for former Shiloh, BSC standout Amber Stevahn

Amber Stevahn surpassed 2,000 points in her stellar college basketball career last weekend.

As usual, the former Shiloh Christian and BSC standout made the milestone about everyone other than her.

Stevahn scored 25 points to lead Minot State to a 71-70 victory over Wayne State, giving her 488 points in 30 games for the Beavers. Previously, Stevahn scored 1,519 points in a sparkling two-year stint at Bismarck State College.

"It felt great, especially since we won that game, but I know that without my teammates and coaches at BSC and here at Minot State it would not have been possible," Stevahn said. "They're the ones that give me the ball to make the basket. You can't accomplish anything on your own. I've had great teammates all the way through."

It's that same attitude first-year head coach Mike Brandt has seen from the start of his tenure leading the Beavers.

"Ironically, even though she has scored over 2,000 points, there are still times I want her to look for her shot more," Brandt said. "But, she is just that type of person that doesn’t want to shoot too much in her mind, as she cares so much about her teammates."

Brandt's logic is sound. More shots for Stevahn is a good thing.

The 5-foot-11 forward leads the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in field goal percentage at 54.5 percent. Her 17.2 point per game average ranks fourth in the NSIC.

Despite earning second-team All-NSIC honors during a shortened 2021 conference season, Stevahn was determined to get better during the summer.

"Individually, I wanted to have a more well-rounded year," she said. "I tried to improve my weaknesses. I wanted to improve my three-point shooting, my ball-handling and become a better passer."

Stevahn is 7-for-19 on three-point shots. She's also averaging 2 assists per game. She still spends most of her time in the post, or driving to the hole, but she's definitely improved in all areas, Brandt said.

"She is never satisfied with what she has done and constantly wants to get better," the head coach said. "I have been so impressed with how much she has improved in the time I have been coaching her.”

Stevahn and the Beavers are 2-2 in their last four games, after a tough start to the Northern Sun season. Due to NCAA rules, Stevahn could potentially play another season, but while she's "not 100 percent sure" of her future plans, using the COVID year is "definitely an option."

Stevahn has thrived as much in the classroom as she has on the court. Just like she did at Shiloh and BSC, she's maintained a 4.0 grade point average at Minot State, working toward her degree in biology.

"I can’t say enough good things about Amber," Brandt said. "She is a coach's dream in the fact that she checks all the boxes. She works hard, has a great attitude, shows great respect to her coaches and teammates, works on her game, and is a 4.0 student."

The Beavers are 4-5 in Northern Sun play, featuring a roster with plenty of local flavor. Besides Stevahn, Watford City's Emma Mogen has started all 14 games she has played in. Mogen's teammate with the Wolves -- Ashley Holen -- has played in 14 games as well.

In Saturday's win over Wayne State, former Mandan standout Kennedy Harris played 34 minutes, totaling eight points, four assists and four steals.

Minot State also has three players from Australia on the roster.

"Having so many girls from North Dakota, it brings more fans to our games, so that part is awesome," Stevahn said. "But we also have a really diverse roster. The girls from Australia have added so much to our team and it's fun to experience a different culture with the background they have."

For players of Stevahn's ability, chasing pro dreams is not out of the realm of possibility, but she concedes it is unlikely, at least as of now.

"I have put some thought into it, but I don't think I'm going to go down that path," she said. "I plan on going to grad school, but I guess you never know what life is going to bring you."

