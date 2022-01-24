Another marquee matchup for Demons; No. 3 BHS hosts No. 2 Minot Tuesday night

Despite the final score not ending in its favor, Bismarck High coach Jordan Wilhelm felt good about his team's performance Friday against top-ranked Century.

With the fast and furious nature of the West Region schedule, there was little time to look back. Tonight, the third-ranked Demons (9-2) host No. 2 Minot (10-1). The Magicians handed BHS its only other loss of the season (79-67) Jan. 7 in the Magic City.

"Obviously, we never want to lose, but we left that game with a positive outlook," Wilhelm said of Friday's 85-79 setback to Century. "We feel like if our guys continue to play with maximum effort we're going to have a chance to win a lot of games."

At 9-2, and scoring 101.3 points per game, a lot has gone right for the Demons. There's always room for improvement, though.

"We still have a long way to go," Wilhelm said. "Our half-court defense is not where it needs to be and we need to rebound at a higher level, but those are things we can improve on and I think we will."

With five weeks of conference games left, Bismarck, Century and Minot have separated from the pack. The combined records of the Demons, Patriots and Magicians is 27-4. Minot and Century still have to play twice.

The Magicians (10-1) have won five straight games. Their only loss is to St. Mary's in Bismarck on Dec. 14. Minot is the top defensive team in the region, allowing just 54.5 points per game.

Wilhelm said his team needs a different mentality tonight.

"They outworked us, they outplayed us and they outcoached us," Wilhelm said about the Jan. 7 meeting in Minot. "We need to come out and match their energy. We didn't do that in the first game."

The Demons typically play with plenty of juice. If not, they just go deeper into their bench. Bismarck High has eight players averaging four points or more and consistently plays between 12 and 13 players.

"With the style we play, it usually takes until the midway point of the season until we fully get our game legs," Wilhelm said.

The Demons trailed Century by double figures in both halves of Friday night's game, but got as close as one in the final minutes.

"Century is a really good team. Give them credit," Wilhelm said. "They have multiple guys that can score in a variety of ways. It's really important against them to not give up easy baskets. They played the passing lanes really well and some of the turnovers we had, led to some easy points for them."

Two of the top players in the state will be on the floor tonight.

Treysen Eaglestaff is having a season for the record books. The 6-foot-6 senior leads the West Region in scoring (31.7), assists (5.4) and blocked shots (3.1) per game. He's also second in steals (2.7) and eighth in rebounding (8.6).

"Treysen offensively sees the game different than most high school kids do," Wilhelm said. "With the way he can score and pass the ball, he's special. Now it's just about getting him to buy into the defensive side and continue to be a leader in the locker room like he has been."

Eaglestaff was held to 11 points in a rare off game against Minot earlier.

The Magicians leans heavily on Darik Dissette, who is averaging 20 points per game. The 6-4 junior also ranks in the top five in rebounding, steals and blocked shots. The Magicians have just one senior (Eric Wentz), who plays a major role.

The Demons' top four scorers -- Eaglestaff, George Gillette (13.4), Kyler Scott (9.9) and Ethan Stotz (9.5) -- are seniors.

It's a second straight marquee matchup for BHS. Hardly a spare seat could be had Friday.

"We told the guys, this is why you put in all the time in the offseason at 6 a.m., to play in games like this in a packed house," Wilhelm said. "That's what makes North Dakota high school basketball so special. When you put a good product on the floor, people are going to come out and support you."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

