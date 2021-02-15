After two tough losses, youthful Patriots power past Dickinson

Experience often times reigns supreme in West Region boys basketball.

Monday night at Century, youth was served.

Sophomore Ryan Erikson came up three blocks short of a triple double for Century and the Patriots got double-figure scoring games from fellow 10th-grader Anthony Doppler and freshman Isaiah Schafer in an 86-51 win over Dickinson. The Midgets were led by sophomore Alex Dvorak's game-high 21 points, 19 in the second half.

It was a strong bounce-back performance for the youthful Patriots after narrow losses last week to No. 5 Jamestown and 13-4 Legacy.

Erikson, who posted a line of 20 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocked shots, said age can't be a crutch.

"I don't like using being young as an excuse. We've been playing together a long time. Like coach (Mattern) says, it comes down to execution," the 6-foot-9 post said. "For us, we just need to keep working hard every day, don't take possessions off and make sure we're not taking games for granted because some day they're going to be gone."

Century, which improved to 10-7 with the win heading into tonight's game at St. Mary's, held Dickinson to 20 first-half points. The Midgets scored 88 in a game at conference heavyweight Bismarck High on Feb. 5.