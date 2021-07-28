West Fargo's Clemenson stifles Govs again, Patriots 2-0 at state AA Legion tournament

West Fargo lefty Casey Clemenson wasn’t perfect this time but he was close in pitching the Patriots to a 4-1 win over Bismarck Wednesday in the second round of the state Class A Legion baseball tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.
Clemenson, who struck out 13 while tossing a perfect game against the Governors on June 29, gave up three hits, struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter. The only mistake he made was serving up a solo home run to Isaac Pegors in the fourth.
“I’ll take what I can get. A 'W' is a 'W' and I knew they had to get a hit sometime,” Clemenson said.
Clemenson retired the first seven and last 10 batters he faced. The only other hits he surrendered were singles to Carson Motschenbacher and Noah Riedinger.
The Patriots will play Fargo Post 400 in today’s winner’s-bracket game. Seventh-seeded Post 400 knocked off second-seeded Fargo Post 2 in the first round and beat third-seeded Minot in the second round.
Bismarck meets Fargo Post 2 in a loser-out game this morning despite a stellar pitching effort by Cru Walker.
“I was incredibly proud of Cru’s effort. He executed his pitches and got ahead of batters all game,” Bismarck coach Mike Skytland said.
Walker went the distance and took a one-hitter into the sixth inning down just 2-1 before the wheels fell off.
Brayden Johnson led off with a double to left and Alex Urlaub singled. Drew Clouse drove in a run with a perfectly placed bunt and Brennan Haman followed with another perfectly placed bunt. Evan Berg then flied out to right, scoring the fourth run for the Patriots.
“They made some really good bunts. You still need to make plays on them, but they were perfect bunts,” Skytland said. “We had to make a real good play and that puts a lot of pressure on a defense.”
Bismarck opened the door a crack in the third inning, giving up two runs without a West Fargo hit.
Anthony Villanueva reached on an error and went to second on a sacrifice bunt. Quade Peters drew one of Walker’s two walks and Lance Oster hit a one-hopper to the left of second baseman Ryan Keup, who spun to get a force at second but threw over the head of shortstop Pegors into left field. By the time the Governors ran the ball down, Villanueva and Peters had scored for a 2-0 lead.
The Governors got a run back in the fourth when Pegors hit an opposite-field homer to right to cut the deficit in half.
“That one was a really good swing. I left it up and out and he went with it. It was a really good swing by him,” Clemenson said.
Riedinger’s infield single in the fourth and a throwing error by Anthony Villanueva was the only other time in the game a Governor touched second base.
Clemenson wasn’t fazed by the fact it was a one-run game until late or that he threw enough pitches to leave him unavailable for the remainder of the tournament.
“I just focused on hitting spots mostly. I don’t really change whether I have a 10-run lead or a one-run lead,” Clemenson said. “I wanted to finish that game.”
Haman was the only player for either team with two hits.