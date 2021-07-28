West Fargo's Clemenson stifles Govs again, Patriots 2-0 at state AA Legion tournament

Brayden Johnson led off with a double to left and Alex Urlaub singled. Drew Clouse drove in a run with a perfectly placed bunt and Brennan Haman followed with another perfectly placed bunt. Evan Berg then flied out to right, scoring the fourth run for the Patriots.

“They made some really good bunts. You still need to make plays on them, but they were perfect bunts,” Skytland said. “We had to make a real good play and that puts a lot of pressure on a defense.”

Bismarck opened the door a crack in the third inning, giving up two runs without a West Fargo hit.

Anthony Villanueva reached on an error and went to second on a sacrifice bunt. Quade Peters drew one of Walker’s two walks and Lance Oster hit a one-hopper to the left of second baseman Ryan Keup, who spun to get a force at second but threw over the head of shortstop Pegors into left field. By the time the Governors ran the ball down, Villanueva and Peters had scored for a 2-0 lead.

The Governors got a run back in the fourth when Pegors hit an opposite-field homer to right to cut the deficit in half.

“That one was a really good swing. I left it up and out and he went with it. It was a really good swing by him,” Clemenson said.