West Fargo turns tables on Fargo Post 2

The West Fargo Patriots knew they had their hands full going into Friday's fourth day of the state Class AA Senior Babe Ruth baseball tournament.

Fargo Post 2, the defending champion with a 42-4 record and 10 straight wins loomed just ahead. Post 2 had won three of four encounters between the two teams this season.

West Fargo catcher Dustin Mertz drew on the "respect all, fear none" theme.

"Most of these guys have three years coming back, me being four," he said. "When the moment gets big we tend to slow things down and play our game."

After a bleak start, the Patriots overtook Post 2 by a 5-4 margin Friday night at Municipal Ballpark.

With the victory, West Fargo averted elimination and earned a shot at a state title today.

The Patriots will tangle with Bismarck at noon with the survivor of that game getting a shot at Post 2 in a 3 p.m. contest for all the marbles.

Patriots starter Nolan Dodds lasted only one inning as Post 2 roughed him up for two runs, one unearned. Cole Hage doubled in the bottom of the first inning and scored on an ensuing triple by Zach Kluvers. Kluvers later scored an unearned run on an infield error.