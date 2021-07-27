West Fargo rolls past host Chiefs at state Class AA Legion tournament

It took an inning for the Patriots’ offense to wake up. When it did, there was no stopping them.

“Any part of our lineup can strike,” West Fargo coach Jordan Rheault said. “Some guys have more power and some guys have more speed, but everyone in our lineup can strike.”

Haman had a hit and scored two runs. Berg was 2-for-3, scored two runs and drove in another. Villanueva was 3-for-3 with one of the team’s four doubles, scored two runs and drove in another.

Lance Oster had a double and drove in three runs. Jacobson’s only hit of the game came off Mandan’s third pitcher of the night, Seth Arenz.

“Anytime in a state tournament we win by one or more, it went our way,” Rheault said. “I know in certain situations you want to win by 10, get your pitcher out early and advance.”

Mandan’s only lead came in the second inning. Seth Arenz opened the inning with a single to right-center and stole second. Haman struck out the next two batters looking before Chiefs left fielder Anthony Johnson singled to drive in Arenz.

Isaac Huettl walked and Avery Bogner was hit by a pitch to load the bases. But Haman got Brayden Bunnell on a soft fly to second to end the threat. The Chiefs left five runners on base in the first two innings.