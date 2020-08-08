West Fargo eliminates Govs at Class AA state tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

West Fargo defeated Bismarck 7-5 to advance to the Senior Babe Ruth Class AA state tournament championship game on Saturday.

West Fargo faces Fargo Post 2 at 3 p.m., at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

West Fargo led 4-0 after four innings before the Govs tied it at 4-all in the top of the fifth.

West Fargo scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth to regain the lead.

Brayden Jacobson quelled a Bismarck rally in the seventh inning to earn the save. Quade Peterson and Anthony Villanueva had two hits each for West Fargo.

Nick Hinsz had a triple and two RBIs for the Govs. Both teams finished with six hits. Bismarck was charged with two errors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0