West Fargo eliminates Govs at Class AA state tournament

West Fargo defeated Bismarck 7-5 to advance to the Senior Babe Ruth Class AA state tournament championship game on Saturday.
West Fargo faces Fargo Post 2 at 3 p.m., at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
West Fargo led 4-0 after four innings before the Govs tied it at 4-all in the top of the fifth.
West Fargo scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth to regain the lead.
Brayden Jacobson quelled a Bismarck rally in the seventh inning to earn the save. Quade Peterson and Anthony Villanueva had two hits each for West Fargo.
Nick Hinsz had a triple and two RBIs for the Govs. Both teams finished with six hits. Bismarck was charged with two errors.
