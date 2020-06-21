Walks help Govs overwhelm Capitals

The Govs scored five times in the fifth to open an 11-2 lead.

Things got out of control in the seventh and final inning. The Govs sent 11 men to the plate in the top of the inning while putting up a five-spot. Three of those runs were unearned.

Handed two walks to start the bottom of the seventh, the Caps tallied three times. Mitzel and Reece Trottier singled in runs before the Govs' second infield double play of the day helped pitcher Nic Devine close out the game.

Feeney, playing shortstop and batting cleanup, bedeviled Capitols pitchers with four hits and three RBIs. Nick Hinsz and Ben Patton swatted three singles apiece, sending home two and three runs, respectively.

Keegan Glatt and Josh Lardy each had two of the Caps' eight hits.

Sunday's setback was just the second in 13 games for the Capitals. The Governors improved to 4-2.

The game wasn't originally scheduled. Skytland initiated the idea of a contest for a first-ever encounter between the two Bismarck teams. The Govs found themselves with an open week when the College World Series was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, along with the related American Legion baseball tournament.