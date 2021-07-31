Villanueva, Dodds pitch West Fargo to Sioux Falls and state championship

“We knew it’d be a close game,” he said. “(Bismarck) is a good team, but it was a must-win game for us and we came through.”

With the trip to Sioux Falls sewn up, Dodds picked up where Villanueva left off.

The right-hander did not allow a hit until Kobe Senn singled with one out in the bottom of the fifth.

Dodds knew what was going on, but tried not to focus on it.

“I had an idea about it for a little bit,” he said. “I’d say about the fourth inning you notice it, but try not to focus on it.”

Dodds had to stay locked in with Post 400 pitcher Ethan Claus also dealing.

It was 1-0 after six innings before Drew Clouse and Alex Urlaub hit back-to-back solo home runs for a little breathing room in the top of the seventh for West Fargo.

Andy Mach doubled to lead off the bottom of the seventh for Post 400 and scored on a ground out by Elias Mach, but Dodds fanned Jaxon Beiswenger to end it, his fourth strikeout of the game.

West Fargo won three straight games, including two loser-out contests, to keep their season alive.