Villanueva, Dodds pitch West Fargo to Sioux Falls and state championship

Anthony Villanueva and Nolan Dodds pitched West Fargo to Sioux Falls and a state Class AA Legion championship on Saturday in Mandan.
Villanueva fired a six-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over Bismarck, which sealed a trip to the Central Plains Regional. Dodds then took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Fargo Post 400 in the title game before the Patriots prevailed 3-1 on a warm, smoky afternoon at Memorial Ballpark.
West Fargo’s pitching depth proved to be the difference. The tournament’s top seed lost 7-4 to Post 400 on Thursday, but allowed just seven runs combined over the next 21 innings on Friday and Saturday in beating Minot, Bismarck and Post 400.
“We have a lot of good pitchers that can come in and do a job,” Villanueva said. “Every guy that goes out there has confidence.”
Villanueva was named the tournament MVP, going 8-for-17 at the plate with two pitching victories.
His 2-0 shutout win over Bismarck in the first game Saturday took just 1 hour and 20 minutes.
“I just wanted to try to throw strikes and go right at them,” Villanueva said. “We play really good defense, so I didn't want to walk guys and give them free bases. Just pound the zone and trust our defense.”
Isaac Pegors turned in a strong pitching performance for Bismarck in the first game. The Govs’ right-hander allowed just four hits, but the Patriots pushed across two runs in the bottom of the third and Villanueva made it stand up.
“We knew it’d be a close game,” he said. “(Bismarck) is a good team, but it was a must-win game for us and we came through.”
With the trip to Sioux Falls sewn up, Dodds picked up where Villanueva left off.
The right-hander did not allow a hit until Kobe Senn singled with one out in the bottom of the fifth.
Dodds knew what was going on, but tried not to focus on it.
“I had an idea about it for a little bit,” he said. “I’d say about the fourth inning you notice it, but try not to focus on it.”
Dodds had to stay locked in with Post 400 pitcher Ethan Claus also dealing.
It was 1-0 after six innings before Drew Clouse and Alex Urlaub hit back-to-back solo home runs for a little breathing room in the top of the seventh for West Fargo.
Andy Mach doubled to lead off the bottom of the seventh for Post 400 and scored on a ground out by Elias Mach, but Dodds fanned Jaxon Beiswenger to end it, his fourth strikeout of the game.
West Fargo won three straight games, including two loser-out contests, to keep their season alive.
“No doubts,” Dodds said about the Patriots' ability to rally. "We know what kind of team we have. This is where we expected to be."
West Fargo 2, Bismarck 0
Villanueva outdueled Pegors in the opener Saturday.
In his third appearance of the tournament, Pegors allowed just two runs on four hits with five strikeouts.
West Fargo scored twice in the bottom of the third inning for the game's only runs.
Brennan Haman led off with a single before Dodds walked. Quade Peters singled on the first pitch he saw to load the bases for Brayden Jacobson. On an 0-2 pitch, Jacobson sent a fly ball to right field deep enough to score Haman with the first run.
Up next was Lance Oster, who singled to left on an 0-1 pitch to make it 2-0.
Haman finished 2-for-2 for the Patriots.
All six of the Govs' hits were singles.
Cru Walker singled to start the top of the third, but was thrown out at home on a hit by Jack Johnson for the third out of the inning.
In the top of the fifth, the Govs had runners on first and second with nobody out after singles by Jackson Klipfel and Ryan Keup, but Villanueva retired the Govs' 1-2-3 hitters -- Walker, Pegors and Ben Patton -- in order to end the threat.
Bismarck ended the season with a record of 22-16-1.
