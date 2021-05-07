U-Mary sweeps Northern State to clinch first NSIC tournament playoff spot

Friday's sweep was indicative of the top-end play the Marauders possess.

--Four U-Mary pitchers limited the Wolves to four runs on eight hits over 16 innings.

--The Marauders did not commit a single error.

--Of the home team's 12 hits, three flew over the fence. In 30 games, the Marauders have clubbed 46 homers, exactly double what they have allowed (23).

"This is what we're capable of each game," Shoen said. "It's just a matter of doing it consistently. I think we're starting to figure some things out. We know we have the talent, it's just a matter of putting it all together. I think we're doing that at the right time."

Wagner, a D-I transfer from Abilene Christian (Texas), was dominant in the opener.

The lefty from Fond du Lac, Wis., struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced and 10 of the first 12 as he came two outs short of extending his scoreless innings streak to 19. With one out in the seventh, NSU clean-up man Reece Ragatz connected for a solo home run to break up the shutout.

Wagner, who improved to 3-0, allowed just two singles otherwise, walked nobody and fanned 11.