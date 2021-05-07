U-Mary sweeps Northern State to clinch first NSIC tournament playoff spot

It's been a long wait for the University of Mary to get over the Northern Sun tournament baseball hump.
The wait is over.
Derek Shoen clubbed two home runs, his ninth and 10th of the season, and Austin Wagner was dominant on the mound in the opener as the Marauders swept Northern State on Friday to earn their first trip to the NSIC tournament in their 15th year in the conference.
"It's a huge deal, it's awesome," said Shoen, who homered in both games, 6-1 and 4-3 U-Mary wins at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. "During the recruiting process when I was talking with Tanner (Spencer), he told me you want to go to baseball programs that have tradition, or go somewhere to build. That's what we're doing here. We're building a new tradition."
The sweep vaulted the Marauders into the No. 6 position in the 15-team league. If the season ended today, which it does not, the Marauders would head to Minot for a best two-out-of-three series against the Beavers.
The Marauders (17-14 NSIC, 20-18 overall) and Wolves (14-18, 15-21) are scheduled to play one nine-inning game on Saturday. However, a more realistic option, considering the forecast, could be Sunday. NSU is still fighting for a spot in the 8-team NSIC playoffs.
"It's a big game for them. It's a big game for us, they're all big," said Spencer, U-Mary's head coach. "We want to do everything we can to play in the best conditions possible to do their team justice in terms of playing a true college baseball game."
Friday's sweep was indicative of the top-end play the Marauders possess.
--Four U-Mary pitchers limited the Wolves to four runs on eight hits over 16 innings.
--The Marauders did not commit a single error.
--Of the home team's 12 hits, three flew over the fence. In 30 games, the Marauders have clubbed 46 homers, exactly double what they have allowed (23).
"This is what we're capable of each game," Shoen said. "It's just a matter of doing it consistently. I think we're starting to figure some things out. We know we have the talent, it's just a matter of putting it all together. I think we're doing that at the right time."
Wagner, a D-I transfer from Abilene Christian (Texas), was dominant in the opener.
The lefty from Fond du Lac, Wis., struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced and 10 of the first 12 as he came two outs short of extending his scoreless innings streak to 19. With one out in the seventh, NSU clean-up man Reece Ragatz connected for a solo home run to break up the shutout.
Wagner, who improved to 3-0, allowed just two singles otherwise, walked nobody and fanned 11.
"That's as front-line as front-line gets," Spencer said of Wagner. "It's funny, every time he's out there, it feels like he's in control from pitch 1. Every team seems to get frustrated with what he does, which is, he commands his fastball; he can throw a breaking pitch for a strike whenever he wants to; and he's really good emotionally.
"He's a No. 1."
James Martin and Shoen delivered plenty of early offense.
Shoen doubled in Martin in the bottom of the second for a 1-0 lead.
After Martin stoked a rally with a bunt single later in the inning, the Missoula, Mont., product muscled up in the bottom of the third with two-run homer to push the lead to 5-0, more than enough for Wagner, who was cruising.
Martin was hitting in the 7-hole in the opener before being moved all the way up to the leadoff spot in the nightcap.
"We're showing some lineup depth. A lot of guys are contributing and that's what you need when you're facing these good teams and good arms," Spencer said.
The Marauders saw a really good arm in the second game, NSU ace Seth Brewer, a former Bismarck State College standout and Larks Northwoods League commit.
Brewer was excellent, striking out 10 over seven innings, but the Marauders broke a 3-all tie in the eighth when Riley Schlimm singled home pinch runner Matthew Krieger with the go-ahead run.
Shoen, also ticketed to play for the Larks this summer, connected for a solo home run over the left-field fence in the third off Brewer.
"Derek's a strong man. You could see that today," Spencer said. "He hits the ball extraordinarily hard."
Shoen also turned in a sparkling defensive play in the top of the ninth, leaping into the first-baseline netting to make a stellar snag for the first out of the inning.
"He's as good as anybody you'll find at first base anywhere in the country at any level," Spencer said of Shoen. "It's really, really good over there."
Northern State didn't go quietly, though. The Wolves put runners on first and third with two outs, but Paxton Miller blew a 91-mph fastball past Ben Carolin of Grand Forks on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.
Daniel Turner worked 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win.
"Our bullpen's been a little up and down here at the end of the year, but it was really important to see them do what they're supposed to do today," Spencer said. "It was big for the team mentally going into the playoffs when bullpen depth is so important to see those guys come in and shut the door. It was a big step in the right direction for sure."
