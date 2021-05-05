U-Mary nine earns a split

For multiple reasons -- physical, emotional and mental -- the University of Mary baseball team needed a win.
Senior Spencer Gillund provided it for them.
Gillund lined a game-ending three-run home run to give the Marauders a 6-3, 10-inning victory over St. Cloud State and a split of Wednesday's doubleheader.
U-Mary had just suffered a gut-wrenching 7-4 loss in the first game of the twin bill at Municipal Ballpark as St. Cloud scored four seventh-inning runs.
The Marauders, battling Northern State and the University of Sioux Falls for a berth in the Northern Sun Conference playoffs, could ill-afford two losses to the Huskies.
"It's big," Gillund said of the second-game victory over St. Cloud, currently fourth in the NSIC standings. "We needed it. ... We've got to win out and stay in that playoff hunt."
U-Mary, now in seventh place with a 15-14 NSIC record, has three regular-season games remaining, all at home against eighth-place Northern State. The teams are scheduled to meet in a doubleheader on Friday and a single game on Saturday. Those are also the final three regular season games for Northern, currently 14-16 in the conference.
Ninth-place Sioux Falls, 14-17 after a 2-0 loss to Minnesota State-Mankato on Wednesday, has four regular season games remaining.
Eight teams qualify for the NSIC baseball playoffs.
U-Mary coach Tanner Spencer said his team can control its own destiny this weekend.
"If we handle business against Northern we'll be in a pretty good spot," he said.
Both the Marauders and Huskies probably left the ballpark on Wednesday feeling they could have swept. If only.
U-Mary battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the first game to take the lead with three unearned runs in the fourth inning. That rally included a sacrifice fly by Braeton Wixo and a two-run double off the center field fence by Tyrus Barclay.
The Marauders still led 4-3 going into the seventh and final inning. Spencer replaced starter Jonathan Draheim, who had thrown 111 pitches, with closer Paxton Miller to start the seventh.
The wheels promptly fell off. St. Cloud sent nine men to the plate in a four-run uprising that included a walk, two errors, two hits and three unearned runs. Cleanup man Jake Schusterich delivered the most telling blow, singling in two runs.
Spencer said he addressed that misadventure with his team between games.
"We talked between games. ... We talked about playing with an edge. Playing with that edge is probably the last thing that comes when you're building a program," he said. "We saw that edge there (in the second game)."
Game two was an entertaining fan-friendly see-saw affair. U-Mary led 1-0 and 2-1. The Huskies pulled ahead 3-2 with a run in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Max Gamm.
U-Mary drew even in the home seventh as Wixo's Texas League single, a double by Barclay and Shoen's sacrifice fly made it 3-3.
Then relievers Fabian Villegas of St. Cloud and Andrew Brooks dueled scorelessly until the bottom of the 10th.
Calvin James led off the home 10th with a double to the fence in right-center. Ty Jones was intentionally walked. Dakota Finley popped out and Braxton Inniss fanned on an outside fastball.
It appeared the promising rally was going to fizzle as Gillund, who had struck out three times and been hit by a pitch, stepped to the plate.
Villegas immediately put Gillund in a hole with two quick strikes. Then he delivered a ball.
"All sliders. Everything was sliders," Gillund recalled.
On the fourth pitch, Gillund was ready.
"It was a slider. It came back right over the middle. I was sitting (for) it, and he sure brought it," Gillund said. "I knew it was gone."
If it stayed fair, that is. Gillund launched a rocket that tantalizingly hugged the left field line, finally clearing the fence inside the foul pole.
"I've had six or seven close calls that were fouls, so I was hoping this one would stay fair," Gillund observed.
It did, for his third home run of the season.
"I finally stayed back on a slider," Gillund exulted. "That's been my weakness, staying back on the slider. ... I've been struggling quite a bit. This might put me in the right direction."
Spencer said it was gratifying to see Gillund, who entered the game hitting .159, break out.
"I don't think the results have been there the way he wanted. He's a team captain and an exceptional young man, and he's been a good mentor to our young players," Spencer said.
Gillund gave credit to his teammates who stayed in his corner, at-bat after frustrating at-bat.
"We're really a close team. The guys know I've been going through some stuff and they've been there for me," noted. "It was nice to get it done for them."