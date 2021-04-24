U-Mary, Duluth split Northern Sun doubleheader

The University of Mary and Minnesota-Duluth split a Northern Sun doubleheader on Saturday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Austin Wagner's five perfect innings on the mound carried the Marauders to a 10-0 victory in the opener.

A long three-hour and 20-minute slog followed in game 2 with the 10-19 Bulldogs building a 9-0 lead and hanging on for a 13-9 victory.

The two teams are scheduled to play one nine-inning game on Sunday in Bismarck, weather permitting, at noon.

U-Mary 10, Duluth 0

Wagner was perfect for five innings on the mound for the Marauders in the first game on Saturday.

The junior left-hander from Fond du Lac, Wis., faced 15 batters and retired them all, with eight strikeouts to earn the win. Wagner needed just 57 pitches to sail through five innings.

The Marauders scored three in each of the first two innings to lead 6-0 early.

U-Mary's 10-hit attack included a three-run home run by clean-up man Ty Jones in the bottom of the first inning. Jones finished 2-3 with a walk and also scored scored.