U-Mary, Duluth split Northern Sun doubleheader

The University of Mary and Minnesota-Duluth split a Northern Sun doubleheader on Saturday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
Austin Wagner's five perfect innings on the mound carried the Marauders to a 10-0 victory in the opener.
A long three-hour and 20-minute slog followed in game 2 with the 10-19 Bulldogs building a 9-0 lead and hanging on for a 13-9 victory.
The two teams are scheduled to play one nine-inning game on Sunday in Bismarck, weather permitting, at noon.
U-Mary 10, Duluth 0
Wagner was perfect for five innings on the mound for the Marauders in the first game on Saturday.
The junior left-hander from Fond du Lac, Wis., faced 15 batters and retired them all, with eight strikeouts to earn the win. Wagner needed just 57 pitches to sail through five innings.
The Marauders scored three in each of the first two innings to lead 6-0 early.
U-Mary's 10-hit attack included a three-run home run by clean-up man Ty Jones in the bottom of the first inning. Jones finished 2-3 with a walk and also scored scored.
Two-hole batter Derek Shoen went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of runs. Leadoff batter Tyrus Barclay went 2-for-4 with two runs. Cal James, hitting third, went 2-for-3, scored three times and drove in two. The Marauders' top four hitters in the lineup went 9-for-14 with nine runs and seven RBIs.
Duluth 13, U-Mary 9
Duluth scored four runs in the first and five more in the second and held on for a four-run nightcap victory.
Anders Brown homered and had four RBIs for the Bulldogs, who banged out 12 hits. Duluth also was aided by nine walks by U-Mary pitchers and three errors by the home nine.
Derek Shoen went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Marauders, who fell to 14-14 overall with the loss. Alec Battest also connected for a long ball as part of a 2-for-4, 3-RBI game. Shoen added a double and Braxton Inniss tripled as U-Mary hit for the cycle.
Kody Jones was bounced after one inning on the mound for the Marauders. He allowed eight earned runs on six hits and three walks.